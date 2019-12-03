This Year, We're Partnering With WIN to Support Children in Need—Here's How You Can Help 

In September 2019, more than 60,000 people were homeless in New York City—more than one-third of them were children. In fact, 20 percent of homeless New Yorkers are less than 5 years old. And according to the the Coaltion for the Homeless, homelessness in the city has reached the highest levels since the Great Depression of the 1930s. The homelessness crisis in New York City means that tens of thousands of children will be without a home this holiday season, and many will be left without gifts. That's why this year, we're adding one more present to the top of our holiday shopping lists: a gift to Women in Need to help support their annual holiday toy drive.

RELATED: How to Turn Your Next Dinner Party Into the Ultimate Give-Back Event

In partnership with VidMob, a creative licensing platform, we're spreading the word about Women in Need (WIN), the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing for homeless families, especially women and children, in New York City. Despite the fact that more than half of the women in WIN's shelters are employed, many of them still struggle to afford holiday presents for their children.

“With the holidays fast approaching, Women in Need is setting out to give every child a reason to celebrate and have a special gift to open, regardless of their home life situation,” said Christine Quinn, the President and CEO of WIN. “Since 1983, we have worked to improve the lives of women and their children by providing them with critical resources, and this puts us one step closer.”

From now through the end of the holiday season, consider giving a donation to support Win's annual toy drive and bring joy to the holiday season for these kids and their families. This could be the most valuable gift you give this year.