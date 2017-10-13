The Best White Elephant Gift Ideas for 2019
No white elephant gift exchange is made alike, but it’s safe to say there’s a huge variety of white elephant gifts that work no matter the crowd. That’s no small feat: A white elephant exchange (also known as a Yankee swap) might include coworkers, distant friends, family members of different generations, or other mixed ages and personalities, so a gift that could speak to all those people is a tricky find. Tricky—but not impossible.
In lieu of dependable-but-dull gift card ideas, try these white elephant gift ideas or Yankee swap gifts. They’ll make people taking part in the exchange smile and, with any luck, your white elephant gift will be the item at the end of the game that everyone’s trying to nab. (Just don’t get too smug about it.) With this guide, finding the best white elephant gifts for your next exchange—whatever the occasion—will be a breeze, so you can both be proud of your contribution and keep your attention on the other tasks on your to-do list.
What Is a White Elephant Gift Exchange?
But before we get to the gift ideas, we’re going to talk about what a white elephant gift is. If you’re not familiar with this popular ritual, white elephant gift exchanges involve purchasing a relatively inexpensive gift to present anonymously at your next get-together, office party, or family gathering. (It’s a good idea to establish a set budget when the party invitation goes out, so everyone’s on the same page.)
Each attendee places their wrapped gift in a pile, draws a number, and selects a gift from the pile in that order. The subsequent numbers can either choose a white elephant gift from the unwrapped pile or steal from anyone who has already opened a gift. The game continues until every wrapped gift has been opened. The more playful and interesting the gift, the better—the point is to have a little fun.
What Is a Yankee Swap?
In a Yankee swap, participants have the choice to keep or swap an open gift. Instead of choosing to open a gift or steal one, they choose a gift, open it, and then decide if they want to keep it, or swap it with someone else’s already opened gift. With both gift exchanges, though, neutral gifts are key—specific gifts for men or gifts for women can make the game less interesting.
White elephant gift exchanges or Yankee swaps typically take place during the holiday season as a more affordable, less stressful alternative to buying a gift for every party attendee (or worse, having to give a Secret Santa gift to someone you know not-so-well), but in theory, you could exchange gifts at any time of year. The white elephant gift ideas ahead will have you covered, no matter the season or occasion.
Sloth-Shaped Mug
For those extra lazy days this winter, a sloth mug is the perfect companion to hold your favorite hot drink.
To buy: $16; urbanoutfitters.com.
Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase
Pair this set of hanging planters with two mini plants to make the ultimate white elephant gift. It’s a stylish option that’s still under the $25 limit.
To buy: $21; amazon.com.
Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder
Be prepared to bring the most stolen item at your white elephant party. Both practical and funny, using this shower wine glass holder is an easy way to relax after a long day.
To buy: $16; urbanoutfitters.com.
Bloss Lotus Cotton Swab Holder
It’s highly unlikely that anyone would ever think to buy a lotus-shaped Q-tip holder for themselves, so this makes a great white elephant gift. Plus, it will look super cute on top of a vanity.
To buy: $7; amazon.com.
Birthstone Wine Bottle Stopper
If your gift limit is right around $25 to $30, these handmade, birthstone-inspired wine bottle stoppers are a classy option. Don’t worry about buying a specific birthstone, either—each one is so unique and pretty!
To buy: $24; uncommongoods.com.
ban.do Party On Wine Glasses
It's not a real party without some wine! We're sure everyone will be fighting over this adorable set of stemless wine glasses at your white elephant exchange party.
To buy: $24; bando.com.
Nessie Ladle
Kitchen tools don't have to be boring. What's great about this ladle is that it sits upright in pots thanks to Nessie's feet.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
Homesick Books Candle
Who doesn't love the smell of new books? If you don't understand the obsession, take one whiff of this candle, and you'll be convinced. Homesick Candles also offers specialized city and state candles that are meant to remind you of wherever home may be.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
Rose Gold PopSocket
If you haven't seen a PopSocket on the back of someone's phone, you're missing out one of the best phone accessories of 2019. These handy knobs stick directly to your phone or phone case and help you have a better grip while texting or taking photos.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Avocado Plush
So there's not much to this avocado plush besides it being adorable, but if you know someone at your white elephant party is obsessed with avocados, they'll totally go for this.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Smartish iPhone Wallet Case
Anyone and everyone at your white elephant exchange will be scrambling for this clever phone case, which is sleek and good-looking but also super practical, thanks to the attached fabric wallet that can hold three cards plus cash. The case is available in different colors and phone sizes, so you can tailor it for your gift exchange audience.
To buy: $24; amazon.com.
OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The winner of this powerful, portable speaker can turn anywhere they go into a party. The speaker is splash-proof, with surprisingly powerful volume—a great gift for anyone (and affordable, too).
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
Adult Award Ribbons
For those days when completing the most basic tasks seems overwhelming, it’s nice to know there’s a reward for your minimal efforts. Fellow white elephant gift exchange participants will get a kick out of these all-too-relatable ribbons such as “I Put On Pants Today!” and “Adulting Honorable Mention.”
To buy: $25 for four; uncommongoods.com.
Golden Girls Clue Game
Did Rose do it on the lanai? Perhaps Sophia committed the crime in the kitchen? This comical take on the classic game of Clue will appeal to fans of this cult favorite 1980s sitcom. The punch line? Your white elephant gift recipient will be trying to solve the mystery of who ate the last piece of cheesecake!
To buy: $40; amazon.com.
Giant Brain Teaser Puzzle
Just try to resist tackling this puzzle in the middle of your gift exchange, we dare you. Whoever gets to bring this puzzle-slash-tchotchke home will be playing with it (and putting it on display) for weeks to come, and everyone will be impressed by your white elephant creativity—good luck topping it next year.
To buy: $30; uncommongoods.com.
The Chef’s Portable Multi-Tool
This pocket-sized gizmo holds twelve stainless steel kitchen tools, including a spoon, a grater, and a peeler—perfect for your gathering with outdoor enthusiasts, chronic picnickers, or on-the-go foodies.
To buy: $32; uncommongoods.com.
Dad Jokes Book
Initial reactions upon unwrapping this book may range from groans to snickers, but the tried-and-true comedy of classic Dad Jokes won’t go unnoticed by anyone at your white elephant gift exchange this year.
To buy: $14; urbanoutfitters.com.
One Line a Day Five-Year Journal
For the nostalgic types—or those who feel like the last five years have just flown by—introduce this journal to your next gift-sharing gathering. Your more literary acquaintances will be scrambling to keep it by the end of the Yankee swap (and there’s a good chance whoever doesn’t take it home will be picking it up for themselves the next chance they get).
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
Bear Mop Slippers
Why shuffle around the house when you can also mop? These brightly colored slippers do double duty as they gently dust and refresh floors while your lucky white elephant gift recipient walks from the sofa to the fridge and back again. This great white elephant gift idea will surely appeal to the lax housekeeper in your group.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
Cat Sushi Keychains
Instead of featuring a different slice of fish on each piece of rice, these petite keychains showcase an array of cats, all wrapped up in seaweed with hilarious accoutrements. Each keychain will vary by order and features different cats dressed up in various getups, including a striped tie, a backpack, and a bamboo placemat.
To buy: $10 each; papersource.com.
BrüMate Insulated Champagne Flute
Raise a perfectly chilled glass of bubbly where ever you go with this insulated flute, which looks great in any setting and keeps your celebratory drink of choice cool for hours. In your white elephant gift exchange, this one’s sure to get stolen and make the rounds a few times until the game is done.
To buy: $23; amazon.com.
Bathe & Brew
The friend or family member who receives this prank empty box may find themselves disappointed; the prospect of brewing a pot of coffee while simultaneously showering sounds too good to pass up! Try not to break the news to them too hard. (And maybe add another little trinket to the pile to minimize disappointment!)
To buy: $8; amazon.com.
Public Toilet Survival Kit
Don’t let fear of public toilets prevent them from doing their business. This clever yet practical survival kit is a good white elephant gift for just about anyone and includes a pair of disposable gloves, antiseptic wipes, and a toilet seat cover. At this price, you can throw in a roll or two of toilet paper to up the laugh factor.
To buy: $6; amazon.com.
Love Your Melon Navy Speckled Pom Beanie
It may not be cold out quite yet, but this beanie is a great gift at any time of year (it’ll get cold eventually, right?). The pom on top is adorable, and the colors will work for any white elephant exchange attendee—and who won’t try to take home a gift that promises warmer ears come winter?
To buy: $45; loveyourmelon.com.
Nail Polish Holder
This silicone nail polish holder will probably elicit some confused looks upon opening, especially if the lucky recipient is a man. This ring slash nail polish holder slash drip catcher will actually come in handy when there is no flat surface around—once the person figures out its intended purpose, of course.
To buy: $10; thegrommet.com.