The Best White Elephant Gift Ideas for 2019

No white elephant gift exchange is made alike, but it’s safe to say there’s a huge variety of white elephant gifts that work no matter the crowd. That’s no small feat: A white elephant exchange (also known as a Yankee swap) might include coworkers, distant friends, family members of different generations, or other mixed ages and personalities, so a gift that could speak to all those people is a tricky find. Tricky—but not impossible.

In lieu of dependable-but-dull gift card ideas, try these white elephant gift ideas or Yankee swap gifts. They’ll make people taking part in the exchange smile and, with any luck, your white elephant gift will be the item at the end of the game that everyone’s trying to nab. (Just don’t get too smug about it.) With this guide, finding the best white elephant gifts for your next exchange—whatever the occasion—will be a breeze, so you can both be proud of your contribution and keep your attention on the other tasks on your to-do list.

What Is a White Elephant Gift Exchange?

But before we get to the gift ideas, we’re going to talk about what a white elephant gift is. If you’re not familiar with this popular ritual, white elephant gift exchanges involve purchasing a relatively inexpensive gift to present anonymously at your next get-together, office party, or family gathering. (It’s a good idea to establish a set budget when the party invitation goes out, so everyone’s on the same page.)

Each attendee places their wrapped gift in a pile, draws a number, and selects a gift from the pile in that order. The subsequent numbers can either choose a white elephant gift from the unwrapped pile or steal from anyone who has already opened a gift. The game continues until every wrapped gift has been opened. The more playful and interesting the gift, the better—the point is to have a little fun.

What Is a Yankee Swap?

In a Yankee swap, participants have the choice to keep or swap an open gift. Instead of choosing to open a gift or steal one, they choose a gift, open it, and then decide if they want to keep it, or swap it with someone else’s already opened gift. With both gift exchanges, though, neutral gifts are key—specific gifts for men or gifts for women can make the game less interesting.

White elephant gift exchanges or Yankee swaps typically take place during the holiday season as a more affordable, less stressful alternative to buying a gift for every party attendee (or worse, having to give a Secret Santa gift to someone you know not-so-well), but in theory, you could exchange gifts at any time of year. The white elephant gift ideas ahead will have you covered, no matter the season or occasion.