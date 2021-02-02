I’m Sending All My Loved Ones These Pop-Up Bouquets for Valentine's Day—and You Should, Too

This Valentine's Day, sending a loved one a gift to show you care seems even more meaningful. Though we might not all have the ability to come together in person, there are some adorable gift options out there that are actually made to be mailed. For example, there's one unconventional flower delivery service that creates bouquets that aren't made up of perishable roses and lilies, but rather of paper cut to look just like them. I've been sending these for years, and have seen just how much of a hit they are in person and over FaceTimes.