Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for the Home

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Fjorn
Celebrate in style with these festive and creative picks.
Holiday Heart Serving Bowl With Ladle

Fjorn

Even mashed potatoes look romantic in this whimsical-shaped red stoneware bowl.

To buy: $40, fjorn.com.

Heart Waffle Maker

King Arthur Flour

What’s worth getting out of bed for? Your favorite homemade batter whipped into a fun-loving new shape.

To buy: $40, kingarthurflour.com.

Pig Cooking Lids

MoMA Store

This little piggy makes the perfect multipurpose cooking tool: Made of soft silicone with an ingenious designed top with holes...err snout, for releasing steam.

To buy: $25, momastore.org.

Musical Wine Glasses

Uncommon Goods

A pair of stems that’ll strike a high note with just about any imbibing dinner crowd.

To buy: $45 for two, uncommongoods.com.

Tea Infuser

Fred Flare

This silicone arrow infuser will shoot that mug of oolong to tasty new heights.

To buy: $15, fredflare.com.

Rice dk Sponges

Rice dk

A common sponge gets a makeover with one simple but festive tweak: a clever heart design.

To buy: $6.50 for three, huset-shop.com.

Heart Tongs

chiasso.com

A playful serving tool adds a festive spin to the side salad.

To buy: $12, chiasso.com.

Glitter Tart Server

leifshop.com

Just in time for dessert: This sparkly serving piece will jazz up even the plainest pound cake. Also available in bright acrylic.

To buy: $18, leifshop.com.

By Real Simple