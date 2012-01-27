Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for the Home
Holiday Heart Serving Bowl With Ladle
Even mashed potatoes look romantic in this whimsical-shaped red stoneware bowl.
To buy: $40, fjorn.com.
Heart Waffle Maker
What’s worth getting out of bed for? Your favorite homemade batter whipped into a fun-loving new shape.
To buy: $40, kingarthurflour.com.
Pig Cooking Lids
This little piggy makes the perfect multipurpose cooking tool: Made of soft silicone with an ingenious designed top with holes...err snout, for releasing steam.
To buy: $25, momastore.org.
Musical Wine Glasses
A pair of stems that’ll strike a high note with just about any imbibing dinner crowd.
To buy: $45 for two, uncommongoods.com.
Tea Infuser
This silicone arrow infuser will shoot that mug of oolong to tasty new heights.
To buy: $15, fredflare.com.
Rice dk Sponges
A common sponge gets a makeover with one simple but festive tweak: a clever heart design.
To buy: $6.50 for three, huset-shop.com.
Heart Tongs
A playful serving tool adds a festive spin to the side salad.
To buy: $12, chiasso.com.
Glitter Tart Server
Just in time for dessert: This sparkly serving piece will jazz up even the plainest pound cake. Also available in bright acrylic.
To buy: $18, leifshop.com.