16 Valentine’s Day Gift Boxes to Spread the Love From Near or Far

Intimacy, closeness, and love look a little bit different for most people this year. Due to social distancing and travel restrictions, we can't all be with the ones we love in person. And even if you're lucky enough to be quarantining with a significant other, you might not be able to celebrate this Valentine's Day as you would have in the past. But if the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it's that we have the technology to stay connected to each other no matter where we are—and that there are few things we can't buy online.
So if you're trying to figure out how to make Valentine's Day special this year, you might consider sending that special someone a thoughtful gift box or basket containing a few of their favorite things. There are packages filled with everything from classic gifts like wine, chocolate, and flowers to more unexpected treats like assorted cheeses, date night games, and even underwear all available online. You can find them from popular stores such as Williams Sonoma and Nordstrom or shop handmade bundles from places like Amazon and Etsy.
Whether you're shopping for a romantic interest, a best friend, a sibling, or a parent, there's a special gift box for them you can order with the click of a button. Take a look below for some of the best Valentine's Day gift baskets to get some ideas. And don't think you can't buy one for yourself, too. Sometimes you have to be your own Valentine, right?
Few things are more romantic than sharing a good glass of wine, and Usual Wines lets you send tasty bottles meant for sipping together or solo. The small bottles contain enough wine to pour a large glass, and you can order a box of six, 12, 18, or 24 glasses.
UrbanStems specializes in delivering beautiful floral arrangements, but it also offers a selection of giftable bundles. This one, dubbed The Zodiac, includes a box of truffles from Phillip Ashley Chocolates and a petite succulent that’s bound to last longer than traditional roses.
This gift box comes with a little bit of everything. We’re talking chocolates, a Himalayan salt massage stone, a candle that doubles as massage oil when melted, a drink tumbler, lip balm, and a playful card game. There are three different packages to choose from that contain variations of these items based on price.
Coffee lovers will appreciate a gift subscription to Trade, a site that offers a wide variety of grounds from roasters across the country. Send three, six, or 12 bags to someone who can’t go a day without their caffeine.
This gift box has three hydrating skincare essentials from Herbivore Botanicals. Meant for all skin types, the face mist, lip conditioner, and body polish nourish and soothe.
If your Valentine loves a good cheese board, this is the gift for them (it’s also perfect for sharing). The gift basket comes with four cow’s milk cheeses from a few local Vermont dairy farms. Grab a box of crackers, some dried fruit, and mixed nuts, and you’ve got yourself a tasty night in.
For a personalized touch, order a handmade self-care kit from Etsy. This gift for him comes with your choice of cologne, soap, deodorant, beard oil, and beard balm.
The Bouqs Co. has floral bouquets with just about any flower you can think of, and it’s selling special gift combinations for Valentine’s Day this year. This one includes a bouquet of roses, berries, eucalyptus; a plantable succulent; and a Paddywax rose and santal-scented candle.
This lace thong set from Anthropologie makes for a cheeky gift (we couldn’t resist the pun). It comes with three delicate thongs in pink and coral hues.
If the key to your loved one’s heart is baked goods, this is the best Valentine’s Day gift box for them. Harry & David’s Valentine’s Day Gift Crate is packed with shortbread cookies, chocolate-covered galettes, chocolate swirl loaf cake, English muffins, a chocolate scone, and strawberry preserves. Are you drooling yet?
Even if your Valentine can’t make it to the spa right now, you can still treat them to a high-quality manicure. Olive and June’s manicure system includes tools and polishes for an expert-level mani at home.
Keep things interesting with a gift box filled with date night essentials for a fun night in. Cratejoy lets you subscribe for monthly deliveries of curated boxes that include activities, accessories, snacks, mixers, and more. You can also give a box as a gift with a one-time purchase instead of signing up for a subscription.
Whiskey drinkers are sure to appreciate this gift set. Inside the wooden box, they’ll find natural stone coasters, hand-blown old-fashioned cocktail glasses, metal tongs, and natural granite chilling stones.
Give the gift of relaxation with this soothing set of bath and body products designed for a restorative night in. Your Valentine will unwrap a nourishing bath ball, an aromatherapeutic shower steamer, and a calming oil for the wrists and temples.
Traditions usually stick around for a good reason, and one that comes to mind is giving a box of chocolates to someone you love on Valentine’s Day. Williams Sonoma has plenty of deluxe chocolate gift boxes to choose from, like this option brimming with heart-shaped chocolates and indulgent treats.
Support a small business by shopping for a handmade Valentine’s Day gift basket from Amazon. This customizable one comes with soap, bath salts, and multiple soothing balms for the muscles, skin, and lips.