16 Valentine’s Day Gift Boxes to Spread the Love From Near or Far

Intimacy, closeness, and love look a little bit different for most people this year. Due to social distancing and travel restrictions, we can't all be with the ones we love in person. And even if you're lucky enough to be quarantining with a significant other, you might not be able to celebrate this Valentine's Day as you would have in the past. But if the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it's that we have the technology to stay connected to each other no matter where we are—and that there are few things we can't buy online.