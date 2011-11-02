Unique Gift Ideas for Anyone
The holidays can be stressful for so many reasons. So why not get a jump on things and start getting yourself prepared now? Take the time now to stock up on gifts that anyone (yep, we really mean everyone) will appreciate. From silly snow tubes (that are shaped like a peppermint or a pizza) to flavorful foodie finds (like honey-flavored shortbreads or caramels made with goat’s milk), we have compiled an extensive list for you to browse and discover just the right thing for all your special someones. We’ve rounded up tokens of appreciation for that teacher, dog walker, hairdresser, and babysitter on your holiday list—as well as items that will delight an entire family, like classic board games with modern packaging to fit on a bookshelf, or a fun, fresh alternative to the everyday piggy bank. Real Simple makes it easy for you to stop falling back on the generic gift card giving and go with a present that’s way more personal instead. Whether you are looking for an offering that is a classic crowd pleaser or a quirky surprise, we’ve amassed an exhaustive array of editor-approved products to suit all of your gift-giving needs. Even those hard-to-buy-for bosses and finicky friends will be covered with the myriad suggestions we have to offer. Best of all, you might just come across a few unique gifts that you will be interested in putting on your winter wish list as well. Don’t be shy—we have already done the same thing ourselves. You’re welcome.
Magnetic Succulent Trio
Attach this cute trio to the fridge or a magnetic memo board for a hit of low-maintenance greenery.
To buy: $40; 1800flowers.com.
Deco Stacking Game
A sculptural coffee table object when not in use, this acrylic version of the classic stacking game is perfect for an impromptu family game night.
To buy: $129; westelm.com.
Fantasy Floorplans
Avid binge-watchers will cherish a blueprint of their favorite TV character’s pad (from Father Knows Best to Friends). With over 150 designs available, this is a unique gift idea for nearly anyone on your list.
To buy: $49 (11”x17”); fantasyfloorplans.com.
Holiday Sampler Gift Box
Made with all natural ingredients, this sampler set features small bags of salted caramel, chocolate peanut butter, and the brand’s signature sweet and spicy combo. Or opt for a pack of unique holiday flavors that includes gingerbread and “reindeer crunch.” For each box purchased between November 1 and December 15, $2 will be donated to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
To buy: $26; poppyhandcraftedpopcorn.com.
Friendship Collar
A matching set for a pup and her people pal, these vegan leather accessories are available in eight sizes.
To buy: From $35; friendshipcollar.com.
Royal Bingo
Bestow this bingo set upon royal-obsessed family and friends and you’ll be crowned “Queen of Gift-giving.” A twist on the classic pastime, it features 64 illustrated international royal icons.
To buy: $30; laurenceking.com.
The Oregon Trail Card Game
Fans of the cult classic computer game will love sharing it with a new generation of players in the form of a handheld card game.
To buy: $13; target.com.
Window Seat Jigsaw Puzzle
Satisfy group wanderlust and get inspired to plan the next family adventure while assembling this 500-piece puzzle that shows airplane views from 10,000 feet.
To buy: $14; blueribbongeneralstore.com.
Canine-Lovers’ Coffee
Treat the caffeinated dog lovers you know to a trio of whole-bean, fair trade coffee that benefits a good cause: 20 percent of the proceeds go to local dog rescues.
To buy: from $14; groundsandhoundscoffee.com.
Google Clips Hands-Free Camera
Capture spontaneous moments with friends and loved ones with the help of this three-inch clip-on camera that recognizes faces based on your Google Photos library.
To buy: $249; store.google.com for info.
Nut Butter Cups
Each sweet, decadent bite is vegan, gluten-free, preservative-free, and made with organic ingredients. The box of nine includes gourmet combinations such as almond butter and cherry-chai jam or matcha cashew butter.
To buy: $38 for nine; eatchicchocolates.com.
Ironate Stovetop Pizza Oven
Who needs a pizza oven, when the pizza lovers in your life can receive this cast-iron creation that creates a crispy crust right on the stovetop or grill.
To buy: $159; ironate.com.
Limited-Edition Advent Calendar
Behind each of the 24 doors is a pint-size pot of the venerated French brand’s jam, jelly, and honey.
To buy: $59; amazon.com.
Cookies for a Cause
The organization Cookies for Kids’ Cancer is celebrating their 10th anniversary the way it began—with cookies. This three-dozen pack includes chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and lemon sugar cookies and proceeds help fund pediatric cancer research.
To buy: $90 for three dozen; cookiesforkidscancer.org.
Prosecco Pong
For the collegiate at heart or the friend who always finds an excuse to pop open a bottle of bubbly, this game will certainly elicit a toast. A crowd-pleasing upgrade to the originally hops-driven past time.
To buy: $25; worldmarket.com.
Sharpie 115 Piece Set
Make an artist’s dreams come true with the ultimate permanent market set. This mega kit is the perfect gift for anyone on your list and outfitted with original, neon, and metallic colors so they can doodle in every shade imaginable.
To buy: $85; amazon.com.
McConnell’s Winter Citrus Ice Cream
Searching for an unexpected food gift that will satisfy (and surprise) just about every person on your list? Look no further than the latest, citrus-infused flavors from this CA ice-cream company. Key lime pie, vanilla grapefruit, eureka lemon and marionberries, and chocolate orange blossom offer a tart twist to the sweet treat.
To buy: $48 for four, mcconnells.com.
L.L. Bean Yeti Snow Mold
Is your kid dissatisfied with the classic snowman formula? This mold will help her produce 18-inch tall guardians of the homestead in no time flat. All she has to do is pack the mold full of snow, put the yeti in place, and unhinge the mold to release her creation. And if she likes the look of the army adorning the front lawn, she can give them a spray with the hose to freeze them in place. Whether she makes just one or a ton, this mold’s capability will surely impress the neighbors and family members alike.
To buy: $30, llbean.com.
CB2 Disco Nutcracker
A brilliant gift for the dancing king or queen, this mirrored nutcracker will become the talk of the holiday table. While we wouldn’t recommend actually using this guy to pry those tasty kernels from their pods (for fear that he loses his luster), we do suggest placing him on prominent display throughout the winter season. Consider offering him along with a can of nuts on the side so the recipient can still satisfy their nutty cravings. At about one-foot tall, this shiny soldier can be placed among candles and greenery on the dinner table or stand guard for the season atop the mantle.
To buy: $50, cb2.com.
Giant Peppermint Twist Tube
Got kids who are always up for a taste of adventure? The giant peppermint twist tube—a four-foot peppermint-inspired inflatable—is just the thing to spice up their snow day escapades. Blow it up and take it out for some tubing on your backyard or neighborhood-park slopes. (Don’t worry: the tube’s comfort grip keeps little ones safe.) Bonus: When you’re done sledding, the tube is easy to deflate and tuck away in a bin or closet. The seller also offers snow tubes in pizza, doughnut, ice cream, and snow cone versions—and non-foodie styles, too (polar bear, giant mitten, and “Tears of Joy” emoji).
To buy: $30, alwaysfits.com.
Balloon Dog Bank
Kids will delight in the fact that their new piggy bank looks just like the balloon animals they see at birthday parties, fairs, and carnivals. Adults, especially fans of artist Jeff Koons, will appreciate having an attractive spot to dump loose change (they can finally say goodbye to that messy bowl on the dresser!).
To buy: $25, hallmark.com.
Shadow Box Edison Lamp
When you’re stumped about what to give a friend, a coworker, or even your mother-in-law, a gift for the home is always a smart choice. Here, a classic light bulb gets new life as a functional piece of dÃ©cor for the living room, entryway table, or even cubicle (who wouldn’t appreciate something to make those drab three walls a little more special?). The cloche-like lamp, which can also double as a bookend, gives off a soft, warm glow. An Edison filament bulb is included, though replacements are easy to find: Simply use a 60-watt maximum light bulb or 13-watt CFL bulb.
To buy: $50, worldmarket.com.
Bookshelf Scrabble Game
Bid adieu to the grimy board game box currently taking up residence in your closet or on your coffee table. This classic game is now available in a book-shaped box that fits seamlessly on the shelf when not in play. Open the linen-bound cover to discover a full-size board game stashed neatly within.
To buy: $40 shopbop.com.
Doodle Coasters
Party guests will be thrilled when their hosts put out these coasters to protect surfaces from spills and drips. The doodle design is both whimsical and a conversation-starter—plus, it will fit just right in with any type of gathering. The drawings may look like they were etched on paper, but the coasters are actually made of sturdy ceramic. Made in San Francisco by a young artist, each one in the set of four is a different intricate drawing inspired by a mandala, which is a cosmic diagram or an Indian spiritual symbol. How’s that for creative?
To buy: $45, shopspring.com.
Food52 Cross Linen Apron
If she has to cover up that gorgeous holiday ensemble, it might as well be with an apron worthy of the occasion. This Japanese-inspired, 100 percent European linen apron has wide straps that cross in the back, so there are no unruly strings in need of tying (and, inevitably, retying). An oversized front pocket keeps spoons, whisks, and other utensils (or even a recipe card) easily within reach. And, because cooking can be a dirty job, just toss it in the washing machine at the end of the day. Available in two colors: beige and blue.
To buy: $80, food52.com.
Kontextur x3 Watering Can
Gardeners face a variety of challenges unique to their yard and what they’re growing—soil with a pH that doesn’t quite mesh with what they want to grow, an infestation of bugs eating the leaves on their veggies. But just about any grower can agree on one thing: Watering cans are a pain to store. The odd shape means they don’t really fit anywhere you want them to. Let this beautiful bucket be the answer to that problem. The copper (or red) shade and miniature size means it’s attractive enough to leave out on a shelf or tucked in the corner without getting in the way.
To buy: $67, lumens.com.
Umbra Geo Stopper + Charm Set
For her next wine night with girlfriends, make sure she has this bottle stopper and set of six glass charms. Each geometric charm with copper detail is a different shape and color, so everyone will know whose drink is whose—no more accidentally taking a sip from someone else's glass. She can assign one to each guest when she’s serving up her favorite bottle of red or white by placing the removable charm on the stem of the wine glass. And at the end of the evening, she can save whatever’s left for the next evening without worry.
To buy: $20, urbanoutfitters.com.
Sphere Hanging Basket
Baskets that have been created from solid steel and hand-forged into gorgeous wire aren’t just for the gardener you know. A duo or trio in different sizes looks lovely empty or filled, indoors or out. The avid gardener will delight in cultivating a variety of hanging plants or exposed terrariums. Those who’d really rather not water anything can hang a votive from their basket, or use it to corral an assortment of fruit.
To buy: from $38 (hanging hardware not included), shopterrain.com.
Himalayan Salt Detox Foot Blocks
For the teacher who’s on his feet all day long, or the runner who takes 10-mile jogs every Saturday morning, or the mom who really could just use a moment of peace every now and again, let these salt bricks help take the edge off. The duo not only helps soften feet, but it’s also said to pull impurities from the body and minimize dust and allergens in the air. To use, heat the blocks in a 300-degree oven for five minutes, and then place those aching feet on them for approximately 15 to 20 minutes.
To buy: $48, uncommongoods.com.
Gold-Dipped Blue Pinch Bowls
Sometimes the smallest gifts make the most impact, and we’re willing to bet that will be the case with this set of beauties. The stoneware gold-dipped bowls may be tiny (they’re just four inches in diameter and 1.5 inches high), but they have a wide range of uses. Let them hold bits and baubles on a vanity, coins and keys on an entryway table, with mise en place during dinner prep, or salt and pepper at a dinner party. Unfinished edges give the illusion of elegant scalloping, while a pale speckled glaze is reminiscent of a watercolor finish. Also available in white or pink.
To buy: $58 for two, food52.com.
MoMA Chalkboard Vase
Instead of bringing her the usual flower arrangement in a vase, why not offer her this creative chalkboard version? Inside the chalkboard piece is a removable tube that can hold a stem or two with water (and don’t worry, a piece of chalk is included, too). Before you present the gift, stick in her favorite flower and draw a vase or vessel on the board.
To buy: $18, store.moma.org.
Fred & Friends Copper Party Cup
If the shape of this cup looks familiar, well, we're not surprised. It’s an upscale take on those classic plastic cups you and your friends probably used at college parties or tailgating gatherings, so give this to your oldest friends for a charming bit of nostalgia. Just because your crew has graduated from college doesn’t mean you don’t like to kick back with a few drinks and conversation every now and then. The copper finish is perfect for trading in cheap beer for a Moscow mule, craft ale, or an expertly mixed cocktail at your next gathering.
To buy: $16, urbanoutfitters.com.
Marble Cutting Board
Introduce a bit of understated luxury into her kitchen with this beautiful marble cutting board with a metal handle. Who says cooking can’t be stylish? Aside from using it to slice fruits, vegetables, and more, she can use it as a serving piece, too. It would make an elegant cheese board with all the accompaniments like bread and fruit, or a dessert platter to display petit fours and other small treats. She can also use it as a bar cart accessory and to serve batches of cocktails. When it’s not in use, she’ll want to display this on the kitchen counter as a dÃ©cor piece.
To buy: $59, urbanoutfitters.com.
23andMe
Gift this to the person who is curious about their ancestry. This small kit has the answers. You can also opt to include the “Health” service which will provide a glimpse into any health risks, wellness reports, and specific traits that they may have. Follow the instructions in the kit and mail it in and they’ll get your reports in about six to eight weeks.
To buy: from $99; 23andme.com.
Dash Mini Maker 3-Piece Griddle, Waffle, and Grill Set
Make sure your kids are eating something other than takeout or frozen food with this griddle, waffle, and grill set. These are the only cooking tools they’ll need in the kitchen—they can make waffles, paninis, eggs, and grilled chicken. Plus, they won’t be deterred by the prospect of a sink full of dishes, since all they have to do is wipe the surface clean when they’re done cooking. If you think this set is just for the novice chef, think again: Anyone would appreciate the versatility of these compact appliances. Even the most experienced cook will have fun experimenting with different recipes and techniques.
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
Bodum ‘Eileen’ 8-Cup French Press
If she’s always complaining about the quality of coffee at the office (or basically anywhere she goes), she’ll get a lot of use out of this artful coffee maker. She can get her coffee fix in style every morning (and basically any time of day) with this French press with a lattice copper design. It will also serve as an intricate and beautiful dÃ©cor piece—she can display it on the kitchen counter or office desk for a bit of sparkle. Plus, it serves eight cups, too, so maybe you’ll be able to enjoy a cup or two as well.
To buy: $30, bodum.com.
Crate and Barrel 11-Bottle Wine Rack Copper
Your wine connoisseur friend loves to share her newest finds or old favorites when friends come over for dinner. But if she doesn’t have anywhere to store her ever-growing collection of bottles, offer her this hive-like rack. Now she can keep them in one place, instead of scattered about the kitchen counter or bar cart. The copper design adds some modern style to a kitchen counter or home bar. Plus, there’s plenty of room to store her favorite varieties, since the piece can store 11 wine bottles. The versatile rack can be positioned horizontally or vertically, depending on her space needs.
To buy: $50, crateandbarrel.com.
Draper James Game Day Survival Kit
For some people, tailgating on game day is a time-honored ritual and something that is not to be missed. So this is for the friend who prides herself on creating the perfect tailgating spread. Inside the compact and charming gingham pouch, there are two cheese knives (etched with the words “Game Day” on them), a corkscrew, and bottle opener—everything she and her friends will need for a day of watching football and cheering on their favorite team. The set isn’t just for game day, either, she can tuck the pouch into her picnic basket or tote when it’s time to hit the park or beach.
To buy: $58, draperjames.com.
Ping Pong Project
The fun starts with some cardboard construction: Put the pieces together to build the table (even the box it comes in is part of the final product). Paddles and foam balls are included, so when the work is done, it’s time for a match.
To buy: $110, blueribbongeneralstore.com.
Vanilla Bean and Butter Pecan Shortbread Duo
From Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery in New York City, these unbelievably delicious bite-size treats are so buttery and delicious, they seem to melt in your mouth. Sold as a duo with one sleeve of vanilla bean shortbread (fresh creamery butter, sugar, flour, pure Madagascar vanilla bean paste, leavening, and fleur de sel) and another of butter pecan (fresh creamery butter, sugar, flour, pecans, pure Madagascar vanilla bean paste, leavening, and fleur de sel) for the perfect sweet-and-salty combo. Whether paired with her favorite variety of tea or eaten alone as a midday snack, it’s impossible to have just one.
To buy: $30 for two dozen, food52.com.
Tabletop Cornhole
A mini version of the classic outdoor game she loves to play on the weekends that you can play all year round, rain or shine (and in the office!). To play, lift each board on either side of the game to an angle, and then use the launch pad to fling your beanbag across the way. The goal is to catapult your bag into the hole on your opponent’s board. Use the scoreboard in the middle to keep track of each player’s points. This version measures just 36 inches long, 5.5 inches wide, and four inches high.
To buy: $45, uncommongoods.com.