Teacher Gifts That Teachers Actually Want

Whether it’s for the holidays, Teacher Appreciation Day, or the last day of the school year, a thoughtful present for an educator who’s gone above and beyond will put a smile on their face. There are the common teacher gifts: anything with an apple motif, sweets, and caffeine. But this year, why not think outside the box with your choices? It’s fun to get creative with gift giving by presenting her with something that’s a little bit more personalized to her tastes—that way, she’ll know how much you appreciate her hard work, patience, and commitment to the job. If you know she’s very specific about the cup of joe she brings into the classroom everyday, instead of the regular mug-and-beans set, look for a unique brew or a techy mug that keeps coffee extra warm. Or maybe her favorite work bag is worn, it might be time to gift her with something practical for the job, like a personalized tote bag or laptop case so she can transport her lesson plans, books, and gadgets easily. If you’re choosing a gift for your child’s teacher, let them get involved when you’re shopping—they’ll have some good ideas about what their teacher likes. For a smaller token, you can help your kid choose some personalized stationery for their teacher’s desk or a pretty office accent. Or for a more sentimental gift for your child’s favorite teacher, have him create a drawing or thank-you note and put it in a pretty frame. Whether it’s a small or big token of appreciation, she will be touched by the thoughtful gesture.