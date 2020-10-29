This Giftable Mug Is the Best Way to Brew Single Cups of Tea—and It’s Under $20

Tea enthusiasts can probably agree that a warm brew tastes even better when it’s chilly outside. Combined with a plush blanket and a feel-good movie, a fresh cup of hot tea makes life a little cozier. As a bonus, it's a healthy beverage choice especially during cold and flu season. If you want to upgrade your tea-brewing experience or put a smile on your tea-loving friend’s face this holiday season, we found a top-rated mug on Amazon that won’t disappoint.
The Sweese Porcelain Tea Mug sets itself apart from typical tea cups because of its extra-fine infuser, snug lid that doubles as a coaster, and roomy interior. Its matching lid is the key to keeping your tea at the right temperature while steeping, and its stainless steel infuser features a handle to effortlessly remove it without burning your fingertips. Suitable for both tea bags and loose tea leaves, the mug is functional no matter your preference.
With over 3,500 perfect ratings, Amazon shoppers can’t get over the mere price of such a quality mug. “It works amazing and is SO much cheaper than the Teavana alternative,” one happy customer wrote. “I wish I could give this mug and company so much more than just 5 stars!”
To buy: $19 (was $23); amazon.com.
The porcelain mug is chip-resistant and said to be sturdier than stoneware. What’s more, you can toss it in the dishwasher for a quick cleaning and place it in the microwave if you need to reheat your drink.
“I never realized the difference in quality between different types of porcelain until I bought my first Sweese mug,” another five-star reviewer said. “There are little things I like such as the fact that the handles don’t get hot from microwaving, they're comfortable to hold (all four fingers fit in the handle), and they're not heavy when full (even the 16 oz.) But the most surprising thing is that after about six months of daily use, there are no chips, and my son even dropped one on the (laminate) kitchen floor!”
Many reviewers also noted how the mug can be used for so much more than just tea. They’ve used it for coffee, hot chocolate, and warm lemon water, too. Tea drinkers, however, can’t get enough of it.
“Oh my! This is the perfect size for morning tea. I love the ease of making tea now, and cleanup is a breeze. Someone on your Christmas list needs this!” added another customer who left a five-star review.
Since we’re already in cozy mode and holiday season is just right around the corner, this smartly designed mug is a no-brainer for yourself as well as every tea lover on your list. (The hardest part will be choosing among the 11 gorgeous color options.) And for less than $20, it won’t break the bank.