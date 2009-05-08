Summer Gifts Under $25

By Kate Parker, Sharon Tanenbaum, and Ashley Tate
Updated August 29, 2014
Lucas Allen
Small somethings for grads, dads, and welcoming hosts with a “Where did you find this?” factor that’s guaranteed to please.
Bird Candle

Lucas Allen

If you think this little light (front) couldn’t be cuter, just wait until it burns down to reveal a dish (rear) that you can perch on your dressing table.
To buy: $24, anthropologie.com for stores.

Animal Index

Lucas Allen

Lively decor for bookish hosts.
To buy: $23, greenergrassdesign.com.

Puzzle Book

Lucas Allen

Word games or sudokus in a pretty package.
To buy: $8, amazon.com.

Jelly Lens

Lucas Allen

Phone-cam fans will love the artsy effects that it creates.
To buy: $7.50, spoonsisters.com.

Wallet

Lucas Allen

Made from old ties, it’s a natty take on the go-to dad gift.
To buy: From $24, narwhalcompany.com.

Kikkerland Music Box

Lucas Allen

Punch holes to play a birthday song.
To buy: $20, baldwinandco.com.

Golf Scorecard Keeper

Lucas Allen

His best rounds, immortalized.
To buy: $15, spoonsisters.com.

Thomas Paul Pouch

Lucas Allen

Your token (holders) of appreciation.
To buy: $20, digsshowroom.com.

Chopstick Bowl

Lucas Allen

A talking point for their next party.
To buy: $20, elsewares.com.

