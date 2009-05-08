Summer Gifts Under $25
Bird Candle
If you think this little light (front) couldn’t be cuter, just wait until it burns down to reveal a dish (rear) that you can perch on your dressing table.
To buy: $24, anthropologie.com for stores.
Animal Index
Lively decor for bookish hosts.
To buy: $23, greenergrassdesign.com.
Puzzle Book
Word games or sudokus in a pretty package.
To buy: $8, amazon.com.
Jelly Lens
Phone-cam fans will love the artsy effects that it creates.
To buy: $7.50, spoonsisters.com.
Wallet
Made from old ties, it’s a natty take on the go-to dad gift.
To buy: From $24, narwhalcompany.com.
Kikkerland Music Box
Punch holes to play a birthday song.
To buy: $20, baldwinandco.com.
Golf Scorecard Keeper
His best rounds, immortalized.
To buy: $15, spoonsisters.com.
Thomas Paul Pouch
Your token (holders) of appreciation.
To buy: $20, digsshowroom.com.
Chopstick Bowl
A talking point for their next party.
To buy: $20, elsewares.com.