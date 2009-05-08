Summer Gifts for $50 and Under
Lucas Allen
Slightly more generous gestures (and, yes, that includes a three-foot beach-ball sprinkler).
Finish-Line Doormat
Lucas Allen
Give it to a grad entering the rat race.
To buy: $30, perpetualkid.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Salt and Pepper Shakers
Lucas Allen
Original―minus the sin.
To buy: $48, jonathanadler.com.
Yoga Deck
Lucas Allen
Seventy movable cards for the yogi who likes to mix it up.
To buy: $30, myyoga2go.com.
Advertisement
Place Mats by Simrin
Lucas Allen
Complement her picture-perfect dinners.
To buy: $38 for four, burkedecor.com.
Cookies
Lucas Allen
You personalize the icing.
To buy: $42 for 12, gumdropcookieshop.com.
Animal Shot Glass
Lucas Allen
Tell him to go wild. Responsibly.
To buy: $28, mollaspace.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Laptop Cover
Lucas Allen
Help a grad stand out with removable prints.
To buy: From $30, iamhumannow.com.
Menu Cool Coat
Lucas Allen
Chills Pinot Grigio, without ice or a slushy mess.
To buy: $40, emmohome.com.