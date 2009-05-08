Summer Gifts for $50 and Under

By Kate Parker, Sharon Tanenbaum, and Ashley Tate
Updated August 29, 2014
Lucas Allen
Slightly more generous gestures (and, yes, that includes a three-foot beach-ball sprinkler).
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Finish-Line Doormat

Lucas Allen

Give it to a grad entering the rat race.
To buy: $30, perpetualkid.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Salt and Pepper Shakers

Lucas Allen

Original―minus the sin.
To buy: $48, jonathanadler.com.

3 of 8

Yoga Deck

Lucas Allen

Seventy movable cards for the yogi who likes to mix it up.
To buy: $30, myyoga2go.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Place Mats by Simrin

Lucas Allen

Complement her picture-perfect dinners.
To buy: $38 for four, burkedecor.com.

5 of 8

Cookies

Lucas Allen

You personalize the icing.
To buy: $42 for 12, gumdropcookieshop.com.

6 of 8

Animal Shot Glass

Lucas Allen

Tell him to go wild. Responsibly.
To buy: $28, mollaspace.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Laptop Cover

Lucas Allen

Help a grad stand out with removable prints.
To buy: From $30, iamhumannow.com.

8 of 8

Menu Cool Coat

Lucas Allen

Chills Pinot Grigio, without ice or a slushy mess.
To buy: $40, emmohome.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Parker, Sharon Tanenbaum, and Ashley Tate