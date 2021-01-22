These Decadent Boxes of Chocolate Are Perfect for Gifting (Even if the Recipient Is You)
Treat someone you love to a decadent box of chocolates that look as good as they taste.
No one's going to turn their nose up at a box of chocolates—those gooey caramels, nutty pralines and cherry cordials are always delicious. But if you're looking for something a little more unexpected in your chocolatey treats, there are plenty of chocolatiers offering unique flavors or presentations to upgrade the same old bonbons and bars.
If you want your treats to come with a little extra wow (whether they're a gift or a little splurge for yourself), try a few of these cool options.
Vosges exotic bonbons pair best-in-class chocolate with unexpected—but absolutely delicious—flavors. (Think ingredients like absinthe, candied violet flowers, ancho chiles, and freshly grated wasabi.)
Be on the lookout for special themed boxes, like zodiac-specific chocolates or an Egyptian-inspired set.
The bright and colorful bonbons are (almost) too pretty to eat. But then you'd miss the vibrant, silky smooth chocolate. Flavors like yuzu, black sesame and passion mango, PB & jelly, and speculoos s'more are mixed in with more standard chocolates, like sea salt caramel and praline.
The liquidy caramel center of these charming bee-shaped chocolates is made with honey sourced from a single farm in Pennsylvania.
Their figs, stuffed with whiskey-laced ganache and dipped in dark chocolate, are another must-have treat.
Boozy chocolates are a Sugarfina specialty, with cordials laced with limoncello, vodka, tequila, or single malt scotch.
For rosé lovers, the pink chocolate bar studded with rosé flavored gummy bears is a sweet choice.
"Mr. Chocolate" offers an array of treats, but his chocolate-covered cereals (Corn Flakes and Cheerios) are surprisingly tasty.
Looking for unique flavors? His Wicked chocolate, infused with ancho and chipotle chili peppers, comes by the bar or in a hot chocolate mix.
As the name of the chocolate company suggests, these jewel-hued chocolates feature plenty of spice—like strawberry and szechuan peppercorn-infused ganache, lychee basil, and five-spice praline.
The first inductee in the Chocolatier Hall of Fame, Norman Love offers pretty bonbons loaded with unique flavors, including yuzu mango and strawberry cheesecake.
It takes three days to handcraft these adorable chocolate mice, filled with orange, cinnamon, and port wine, or espresso ganache. (Their penguins are equally sweet.)