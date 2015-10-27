Secret Santa Gifts Anyone Will Love

Secret Santa is a great way for large groups of friends, family, and coworkers to affordably exchange gifts in an organized manner. But this inclusive swap can sometimes stump even the best gifters, especially when paired with someone they’re not that close with. Our tips? Veer away from giving the recipient another coffee cup, bottle of wine, box of chocolate, or gift card. Instead, opt for small, luxurious gifts for their home—like a fragrant candle, an elegant kitchen towel, or a luscious hand cream. Most people will appreciate upscale versions of items they wouldn’t necessarily spend the money on if buying for themselves. Not so sure that’s the right angle for your pair? You could also give an item they can use while entertaining—like an artisanal cocktail mixer, a novelty board game, or a stylish serving tray. These are the gifts that will keep on giving, as they’re likely to share these items with guests during special occasions. To help jumpstart your search, Real Simple editors have scoured the market looking for unique finds to suit for everyone on your list. And though financial limits might feel restrictive, there are a host of great items for all price ranges (and all are under $50, too). Each piece is sure to please even the most discerning person, so there’s no need to stress about what to get for the grab bag. From candles to coloring books to games, any coworker, friend, or family member will appreciate receiving one of these presents.