These Stunning Birthday Bouquets Arrive Same-Day, so Perpetual Procrastinators Can Breathe Easy
Life is hectic. Between a social calendar, work deadlines, and family time, you have a lot to handle already—so don't beat yourself up if you forget a friend's birthday every once in a while. In the past, you may have fixed your blunder by sending an "I'm so sorry!!" text followed by a belated birthday card, but thanks to Proflowers, your friend doesn't need to even know you forgot about their big day until the day of.
Proflowers' Same-Day Birthday Delivery lets you choose a stunning bouquet for your friend or family member and then send it off same-day, so despite the last-minute nature of your gift, it will never look or feel like an afterthought. Choose from over 40 different arrangements filled with roses, Peruvian lilies, snapdragons, daisies, sunflowers, and more, and local florists will curate your design just like the photo you've chosen. Just order your bouquet before 2 p.m. on weekdays and before 1 p.m. on the weekends in the recipient's time zone to ensure same-day delivery. Sizes include deluxe, grand, and premium arrangements, depending on how big you want to celebrate.
To make things even easier, we rounded up five of the best assortments from Proflowers, including the soft and subtle Flutter By Bouquet and the bold and bright Marmalade Skies Bouquet. Scroll through to pick the option that best fits your friend's personality and use our exclusive code REALSIMPLE15 at checkout to receive an additional 15 percent discount off your order.
Flutter By Bouquet
The Flutter By Bouquet is filled with roses, hydrangeas, lilies, carnations, and daisies for an arrangement that's whimsical and romantic. It's perfect for the friend who's been living in vintage-inspired sundresses and can't stop talking about how dreamy the set design of Bridgerton is. The soft white, pink, and green palette will look great on her patio, nightstand, or kitchen table. For best results, remind her to water the blooms daily and trim the stems sporadically.
Fiesta Bouquet
If the birthday celebrator prefers maximalism, bright colors, and unexpected pairings, this Fiesta Bouquet lives up to its party name. The best-seller is bursting with bold shades of hot pinks, reds, and oranges thanks to the blend of carnations, mini roses, daisies, and greenies. It'll blend in (or add to) your friend's adventurous and eccentric decor.
Beautiful Spirit Basket
Proflowers isn't just known for its beautiful bouquet styles; it also offers a variety of unexpected items to house your blooms in. This Beautiful Spirit bouquet, which features pink, purple, and green Fuji mums, roses, and lillies, is housed in a pretty woven basket instead of your typical glass vase. Once the flowers begin to wilt, your friend can repurpose the farmhouse-style basket for storage, decoration, or even another bouquet.
Marmalade Skies Bouquet
Give your friend or family member a sunset in a vase with this vibrant bouquet. It has yellow, purple, and orange flowers that are reminiscent of the setting sun housed in a pretty clear vase that won't take away from the stunning arrangement. The pops of green keep the arrangement from feeling too bold, so while this bouquet is bright, it's never overwhelming.
Hello Sunshine Bouquet
According to Proflowers, the sunflower represents adoration, longevity, and loyalty, so it's an excellent bud to include in a birthday bouquet—as well as any celebratory arrangement. The bright and cheery sunflowers are offset with white daisy poms and snapdragons in this bouquet, so it has a unique shape and texture compared to your average curation. Gift it for birthdays, anniversaries, and any time you want to remind a loved one they're cared for.