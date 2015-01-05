8 Genius New Uses for Your Favorite Photos
Picture Puzzle
Imagine the fun of assembling a photo-turned-puzzle starring Grandma and Grandpa. Just upload your treasured snapshot and choose between the 60-piece (shown) or the more challenging 252-piece option.
To buy: $30, shutterfly.com.
Decal Gallery
Why not have a series of related images printed as decals? Press in place about a quarter-inch apart, and—voila!—instant artful grid. No frames (or adhesive) required. When you feel like changing it up, peel off and reapply.
To buy: $13, pinholepress.com.
Art and Artist Book
Combine candids of your little painter and her favorite masterpieces in a neat, soft-cover tome. Or pair recipes with photos of family gatherings for an equally sweet keepsake.
To buy: $37, artifactuprising.com.
Memory Game
Another way to toy with snapshots? Make a memory game of them. Upload images of your family's favorite people, places, and things for a boxed matching game. A nice way to familiarize your little ones with their faraway cousins.
To buy: $20, pinholepress.com.
Wood Photo Calendar
A photo calendar isn't a new idea, but the clean lines, exquisite font, and clever clipper here elevate the form—and inspire you to find your very best shots.
To buy: $30, artifactuprising.com.
Circle Snapshot-Mix Photo Art
For a heavy dose of happiness, collect photos from a sentimental period—like a school year or the span from pregnancy through baby's first birthday—and assemble them into a collage. A blend of black-and-white and color is particularly striking.
To buy: From $29, minted.com.
Sticker Sets
Cats, dogs, beachside toes, nature details, bffs—whatever it is you (or your kids) like to snap—can be reborn as tiny stickers to adorn binders, embellish envelopes, or collect in a book. They're smaller than a postage stamp, so stick with close-ups.
To buy: $15 for two books, printstud.io.
Magnetic Mini Album
Treat your refrigerator to a vacation—and flip through while waiting for a bagel to toast or water to boil. Three books come in an order; keep one and give the others to friends who came on the trip.
To buy: $10 for three books, printstud.io.