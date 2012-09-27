32 Personalized Gift Ideas

Another tie, an itchy sweater, and a card that will inevitably live in the trashcan. It’s time to do better. If finding the right gift for that special someone often leads to anxiety, take a deep breath and don’t fret; the gifting gods answered our pleas. Whether you’re shopping for a family member or friend who seems to either have it all or like nothing at all, these options can help take the pressure off. Not only can every pick be personalized with a monogram—which exudes thoughtfulness—but chances are no one else will have the exact same one. In fact, some picks are so unique, like those that are painted, drawn, or dyed by hand; that it’s almost guaranteed no two will be exactly the same. And who doesn’t like to feel exclusive? From pet-inspired placemats that make cleanup easier, to animal-designed plush towels that wrap an infant in the warmest cotton, to an ultra-chic leather bracelet with its own bow (seriously, it’s a gift that wraps itself), there’s something for almost every person, pet, or price point. Some retailers even offer free shipping and returns for the dissatisfied to make the shopping season all the merrier. So if finding that “perfect” gift seems perfectly impossible, try surprising your loved one with a gift that is all his own. Hardly anything says you’re special like presenting a package chosen specifically for that person. Brownie points if they have a name so unique that it’s rarely found on keychains or refrigerator magnets.