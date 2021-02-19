26 Must-Have Newborn Baby Gifts That Parents Will Be Endlessly Grateful For

A new baby might feel like a gift all by itself—they’re called bundles of joy for a reason—but that doesn’t mean the baby (or, really, their parents) won’t appreciate a few actual presents, too. Parenting a newborn is tough, but the right newborn baby gifts can help make the process easier and be absolutely adorable at the same time.

If you want to spoil the new mother, try one of our gifts for new moms—but if you want something for the baby that the parents will appreciate, too, perhaps you’ll find the perfect newborn gift among our recommendations. From the extremely practical to the cute to the practical and cute, we’ve found gifts that cover it all—yes, even the best tools for stuffy baby noses.

Soon enough, this new baby will move on to wanting gifts for kids, but for now, newborn baby gifts are developmentally appropriate (and most helpful to the parents). Take a look at our picks and order early—that new baby will be here before you know it.