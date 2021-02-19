26 Must-Have Newborn Baby Gifts That Parents Will Be Endlessly Grateful For
A new baby might feel like a gift all by itself—they’re called bundles of joy for a reason—but that doesn’t mean the baby (or, really, their parents) won’t appreciate a few actual presents, too. Parenting a newborn is tough, but the right newborn baby gifts can help make the process easier and be absolutely adorable at the same time.
If you want to spoil the new mother, try one of our gifts for new moms—but if you want something for the baby that the parents will appreciate, too, perhaps you’ll find the perfect newborn gift among our recommendations. From the extremely practical to the cute to the practical and cute, we’ve found gifts that cover it all—yes, even the best tools for stuffy baby noses.
Soon enough, this new baby will move on to wanting gifts for kids, but for now, newborn baby gifts are developmentally appropriate (and most helpful to the parents). Take a look at our picks and order early—that new baby will be here before you know it.
Lou Lou & Company Dottie No Scratch Mittens
The stretchy cuffs on these too-cute mittens ensure they’ll stay on (and keep the baby’s hands covered, especially if they’re inclined to scratch themselves in their sleep), while the cozy feel will keep the baby from wanting them off, immediately.
Baby Shusher
A top-seller for soothing babies to sleep, this compact tool emits a calming shush to help lull babies, with 15- and 30-minute timers to work on even the most resistant sleepers. Portable with adjustable volume and easy to clean, this tool is a must for giving tired parents a break.
Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine
This smartphone-controlled machine functions as a soothing sound machine and a night light in one, with tools to offer soft light for midnight-hour diaper changes and sounds for soothing and comforting. You can adjust the color, brightness, and sound, and even create custom programs that teach older kids when it’s OK to get out of bed, start bath time routines, and more.
Cuddle + Kind Lucas the Llama
This handcrafted doll is just the thing to decorate the nursery until the baby is old enough for a stuffed best friend. Made with premium cotton, safety certified, and available in two sizes, it’s the sort of newborn gift that will be kept around for decades.
Lovevery Play Gym
This adjustable, development-friendly play set grows with your baby: Designed to entertain and encourage development through the first year of the baby’s life, it includes a range of tools, toys, and guides to keep baby and parents happy and occupied.
Mushie Cleo Pacifier Clip
A new-baby must-have, this convenient—and chic—clip will make sure the all-important pacifier never falls to the floor or ground. Clip one end to the baby’s clothes, loop the other around the pacifier handle, and go forth into the world.
Boba Wrap
Machine-washable, designed to be hip-healthy, and one-size-fits-all, this dynamic wrap is the perfect low-maintenance carrier for newborns from birth to 35 pounds. Parents will love its adjustability (and washability), and babies will be comforted by the hold and fit.
Fridababy NoseFrida Snotsucker
Non-parents may cringe, but those who have already had kids know: This practical gift will turn into a must-have. Non-invasive, gentle, and with hygienic filters, this tool is a better way to clear stuffy noses (and it’s all dishwasher-safe).
Baby-Led Feeding by Jenna Helwig
Packed with great tips, guides, recipes, and more, this book (from Real Simple's food director!) will guide parents through the transition to solid foods in a way that includes healthy, wholesome foods instead of purees and mashes. It may not be necessary at first, but parents will be ready for this book within a few months and grateful for its guidance when the time comes.
Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack
Perfect for parents who aren’t ready to abandon their stylish ways, this chic diaper bag looks just like a backpack, but with smart pouches, zippers, and openings to make carrying all the baby’s essentials easier. (It also has a laptop sleeve, so parents can carry what they need, too.)
Angelcare Baby Bath Support
Bath time is a lot more fun—and can also actually take place in the bath—with this simple tool, which keeps the baby securely in place while you wash them. The support also has drain holes to prevent mildew buildup and hangs for quick drying.
Lalo Chair
This cute, streamlined high chair will be a hit as soon as the baby is big enough to sit up in it—and then it will last years beyond that thanks to its 2-in-1 make, which allows the high chair to be converted into a play chair later on.
Peek-a-Moo! by Marie Torres Cimarusti
This classic read-aloud book is perfect for bedtime. Little ones will love the lift-the-flap dynamic, and as they grow up with it, they’ll adore the critters and creatures inside.
Glowe Maternity Legging
Treat an expectant mother with these dynamic, supportive leggings, which will keep her comfortable through all nine months of pregnancy and beyond without sagging or bunching. Made with enough structure to cradle the baby bump and enough stretch to bounce back to keep fitting her once the baby arrives, she’ll appreciate this gift before and after the newborn arrives.
OXO Tot Space Saving Drying Rack
Particularly in homes where sink and countertop space is tight, this vertical drying rack is a super-helpful gift. It can hold several bottles and lids at once without dominating the counter, and it has removable (dishwasher-safe) trays to make room for valves, pacifiers, and more.
Kleynimals Clean Key Animals Teether
Many babies love playing with (or chewing on) keys. Give parents a cleaner, safer alternative with this non-toxic stainless steel set, which lacks the potential lead contamination, sharp edges, and grime that often come along with real sets of keys.
Aden + Anais Essentials Harry Potter Swaddle Blankets
Introduce the new arrival to the magical world of Harry Potter early with this themed set, which features four pretty, themed patterns with scars, stars, snitches, and more, all printed on 100 percent cotton blankets made to be gentle against delicate skin.
MamaRoo4 Infant Seat
This smart seat has five ranges of motion and five speed options—for a total of 25 combinations—to help the new baby feel comforted and rocked even when they aren’t being held, giving parents a break.
WubbaNub Infant Pacifier
Cute and functional, this take on the essential pacifier replaces the standard handle with a stuffed animal, so the baby has something soft and easy to grasp. Made with medical-grade silicone and recommended for newborns through six months, this newborn gift is something the baby will enjoy and parents will be relieved to have.
I Wish You More by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld
Reading to babies has proven developmental benefits, especially if you start early. Give parents something uplifting to read to their little one, even if they don’t quite understand it.
Fridababy 3-in-1 Picker
One of those must-have tools that seems less like a gift and more like an essential, new parents will still be unendingly grateful for this newborn baby gift, which has four different tips for gently removing fuzz, gunk, and more from the baby’s various crevices.
Keekaroo Peanut Changer
They’ll be able to turn any surface into a changing table—under careful supervision, of course—with this easy-to-clean changer, which cradles the baby during changing time and then is easily wiped down immediately after. Holds up to 30 pounds.
SNOO Smart Sleeper Bassinet
Packed with smart technology that imitates the calming sensations of the womb, this bassinet offers gentle rocking, soothing white noise, and swaddling for a complete sleep-promoting experience. It can automatically respond to the baby’s needs if it detects fussing or crying, and it’s purported to add one to two hours of valuable sleep time per night: all worthy returns for its hefty price tag.
Modern Art Baby by Michelle Jardines
Research has found that highly contrasting colors help develop little brains. Get the newborn in your life started with this colorful, bold book, which uses shapes and colors (and the author’s experience as an abstract oil painter) to encourage visual excitement and stimulate newborns.
Magnetic Me Hello Baby Bundle
Parents agree that magnetic clasps are a game-changer, particularly for late-night diaper changes. Replace loud and cumbersome snaps with this kit, which includes a 3-piece kimono set, a footie, and a swaddle blanket.
Fuzzy Bee and Friends by Roger Priddy
Another great pick for bedtime and reading together, this touch-and-feel book is packed with texture for little hands to enjoy from the beginning.