15 Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts for Grandma
This roundup of sweet, sentimental gift ideas for grandma includes a few stylish items (like a beautiful scarf and a pretty clutch) and sentimental ones that might bring a tear to her eye (like a jigsaw puzzle made from a map of her hometown and a porcelain plate customized with her wedding photo). When it comes to showing your appreciation for this maternal figure in your life, look no further for thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts for grandma.
Once you’ve found the perfect present, print out Mother’s Day gift tags and attach them with a delicate ribbon. If you’re lucky enough to live near your grandma, you can even plan a Mother’s Day brunch, where you can spend a lovely day together and give her your gift in person.
Circle Pendant
She loves her grandchildren more than anything, and with this simple, stunning piece of jewelry, she can always keep them close to her heart. Available in 14k gold, 24k gold plated, and sterling silver, these circle pendants—a recent favorite of Meryl Streep—can be customized with up to ten names (five on each side), and each one is guaranteed for life, including chains.
To buy: $165; tinytags.com.
Ombre Scarf
A great Mother’s Day gift for Grandma is this gauzy scarf featuring romantic script print and bold florals finished with light blue ombre edges. This oversized piece will keep her looking totally chic and super cozy. Plus, it’s machine washable.
To buy: $49; whitehouseblackmarket.com.
Patterned Planter
When it comes to gifts for grandmas, beautiful flowers are always a sure bet. Make a living gift even more special by filling a gorgeous planter with her favorite plants from a local greenhouse. You might not guess that this hand-painted planter, with an intricate pattern inspired by chrysanthemums, is made from cement.
To buy: $20; anthropologie.com.
Lettered Mug
Bring a smile to Grandma’s face on Mother’s Day and every morning thereafter with this sweet handmade mug made in Richmond, Virginia. The 15-ounce mug can be customized with any endearment you prefer—from “nonny” to “grammy” or “glamma”—for no extra charge.
To buy: $16; etsy.com.
Soap Set
She’s always spoiling her kids and grandkids, so let Mother’s Day be Grandma’s special day to thank her for all she’s done for your family. Gift her this luxurious set of three Aerin soaps, which come in the brand’s best-selling fragrances: Amber Musk, Waterlily Sun, and Lilac Path. The package is so pretty, she’ll be tempted not to use them—but with lather and scents this heavenly, she won't be able to resist!
To buy: $55; esteelauder.com.
Personalized Book
The best grandma gifts come straight from the heart. This little book—measuring only four by three inches—has 112 pages that you can fill out for a deeply personal gift filled with memories. It makes a sentimental gift from you, or you can work on it with your children to add their sweet thoughts. It’s sure to be a gift she’ll keep by her nightstand and always treasure.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
Tea Towel
Your grandma is more than just your mom or dad’s mother; she’s also a friend and confidante. Show her how much she means to you with this sentimental blush-colored tea towel with a beautiful script font. A gift that’s both functional and pretty, this towel will remind her of you every time she’s in the kitchen.
To buy: $13; papersource.com.
GrandBox
A box full of curated treats delivered monthly is a Mother’s Day gift for Grandma that will last beyond the second Sunday in May. Not only is the GrandBox packed with nostalgic treats and gifts around a monthly theme (past themes include Mother’s Day Spa and Road Trip on Route 66)—it also can be customized with your own photos. Simply email your photos to the company and they’ll add them to the box.
To buy: $33 per month; cratejoy.com.
Travel Mug
Whether Grandma takes her caffeine in coffee or tea form, this beautiful thermal mug will make her mornings that much brighter. With a pretty pink floral pattern on the outside and double-wall insulation to keep the contents warm, it’s perfect for packing on car trips to visit her grandkids.
To buy: $14; alwaysfits.com.
Personalized Rolling Pin
If some of your fondest memories with her take place in the kitchen, this personalized rolling pin might be the perfect Mother’s Day gift for Grandma. Her sugar cookies, cinnamon rolls, and famous pie crusts will taste that much sweeter when made with this 17-inch rolling pin with laser engraving.
To buy: $29.50; etsy.com.
Floral Clutch
Even if your grandma mostly sticks to neutrals in her wardrobe, she can add a little flair to any outfit with this gorgeous beaded clutch. Measuring eight inches by ten inches, it has a removable chain strap and a zipper closure at the top. (We won't blame you if you buy one for yourself, too!)
To buy: $90; chicos.com.
Cake Pan
There’s nothing like dropping a friendly hint when it comes to Mother’s Day gifts that your grandma will love. Imagine her face when she opens this sculptural masterpiece, designed in honor of Nordic Ware’s 70th anniversary. Now imagine the delicious, impressive cakes shell enjoy baking for her family. Sounds like a win all around, doesn't it?
To buy: $36; williams-sonoma.com.
Porcelain Plate
This Mother’s Day gift for Grandma will tug at her heart. Create a custom porcelain plate using her wedding photo (or another special photo) that will become an instant family heirloom. Intended for display only, this sentimental gift will become her favorite piece to show off to visitors to her home.
To buy: $18; walgreens.com.
Jigsaw Puzzle
The family that does puzzles together, stays together. Please your jigsaw-loving grandma this Mother’s Day with a twist on her favorite game: a puzzle that’s a map of her happy place. Whether it features her childhood home, her current town, or another location she holds dear, this truly unique gift will surprise and delight.
To buy: $40; butlerandhill.com.
Mosaic Teapot
Your undivided attention is the ideal Mother’s Day gift for grandma. Schedule a time to have tea together and show up with this whimsical hand-painted teapot from nonprofit The Little Market (each purchase supports local artisans in Tunisia—and other styles are also available). Don’t forget the scones and clotted cream!
To buy: $36; thelittlemarket.com.