She’s always spoiling her kids and grandkids, so let Mother’s Day be Grandma’s special day to thank her for all she’s done for your family. Gift her this luxurious set of three Aerin soaps, which come in the brand’s best-selling fragrances: Amber Musk, Waterlily Sun, and Lilac Path. The package is so pretty, she’ll be tempted not to use them—but with lather and scents this heavenly, she won't be able to resist!

To buy: $55; esteelauder.com.