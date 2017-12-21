The One Gift Lauren Conrad Buys for Everyone on Her List

In addition to her stint on reality television, Lauren Conrad is known for her popular Kohl’s collection (which now includes plus sizes and a maternity line), and her decorating prowess. Given her eye for color and style, we asked for her gift-giving advice—and specifically, what she buys for the hardest people on her list. Her go-to? A scented candle.

Conrad is the co-founder of the non-profit online shop The Little Market, which features handmade products made by female artisans around the world. Proceeds from the site go directly back to the makers. Currently, the site is selling custom candles, which can be personalized with a name, sweet message, meaningful date, etc.

“I’m a practical gift giver, so I like giving people something either that I think they need, or they would enjoy and not necessarily buy for themselves,” Conrad told RealSimple.com. “I feel like [a candle] is an easy gift for anybody.”

We recently rounded up our favorite holiday candles, which feature notes of pine, sweet pomegranate, and vanilla bean. But candles aren’t the only things bringing festive holiday scents into Conrad’s home. The star recently partnered with Kellogg’s on their new cereal café in New York City, and her “Wake Me Up” bowl, featuring Frosted Flakes, gingersnaps, graham crackers, and pumpkin spice, smells just like Christmas morning.

As for Conrad’s New Year’s resolution?