Last-Minute Personalized Presents You Don’t Have to Special Order
You can still get these in plenty of time for Christmas.
If you want to get your friends and family gifts that feel customized just for them, but you procrastinated a little too long to special order personalized presents, these last-minute gift ideas are the solution. Each of these presents feels like it was custom crafted just for them, but none of them require ordering weeks in advance. A mug adorned with their monogram or a map of their favorite city will make the lucky recipient feel special—and they'll never have to know you only ordered their gifts two days ago. Present procrastinators, this one's for you!
1
Gold Necklace With Their Initials
Custom jewelry is just a click away with this gold-plated pendant necklace on a delicate chain.
To buy: $58, nordstrom.com.
2
A Mug with Their Monogram
A mug with their first initial feels personalized, and is sure to make them think of you when they sip their morning coffee or afternoon tea. Shop quickly, some of the letters in this elegant tile pattern are selling out, but you can also order this floral design.
To buy: $12, anthropologie.com.
3
A Candle Celebrating Their Home State
Remind them where they came from with a scented candle that evokes the familiar aroma of their home state. New York is a blend of apple peel and nutmeg to recall fall days spent apple picking, while Georgia smells like peaches.
To buy: $30, homesick.com.
4
Rocks Glass With a Map of Their City
Whether it's the city where they live or their favorite place to visit, these rocks glasses etched with a city map will call to mind memories from a cherished place (as they sip a favorite beverage).
To buy: $16, uncommongoods.com.
5
A Map of Their Favorite City
Everyone will think you custom ordered this map months in advance, but Native Maps on Etsy has 23 different city maps ready to print. All you have to do is select the color and size, and your map will ship out.
To buy: From $28, NativeMaps.etsy.com.