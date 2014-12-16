6 Last-Minute Gifts for Food Lovers

By Heath Goldman
Updated September 13, 2016
Don’t have everyone on your list checked off? No problem. These finds will delight even the hardest to please—our present to you.
Karlie’s Kookies Perfect 10 Kookie Tin

Part of supermodel Karlie Kloss’ collaboration with the Momofuku Milk Bar, each of these tins contains huge chewy chocolate chip almond cookies and provides 60 meals to schools in need. Bonus: the agave-sweetened treats are dairy-free and wheat-free.

To buy: $22 for six cookies, shopmilkbar.com.

Featured December 2014 

Bees Knees Spicy Honey Marshmallows

Made with chili-infused raw honey from the Hudson Valley, these spicy confections are the ideal small surprising goodie for teachers, next-door neighbors, or cousins.

To buy: $10 for one 4.5-ounce container, littlebooboobakery.com.

Pillivuyt Ulysses Deep Lidded Casserole Dish

Don’t be fooled by this vessel’s classic design. Made from specially engineered ceramic, it can be used over gas stoves in addition to inside your oven and microwave. There’s no better gift for the special chef in your life.

To buy: $109 for one dish, food52.com.

Hudson Maple Cask Rye Whiskey

Bring a smile to your recipient’s face with this beautiful wax-sealed bottle. The whiskey is double distilled, aged four years in charred oak barrels, and finished in maple syrup-cured barrels to create a hot bite and subtle maple flavor.

To buy: $50 for one 12.5-ounce bottle, astorwines.com.

Olympic Provisions Christmas Party in a Box

The price tag on this handcrafted wooden box is hefty, but it’s packed with a mountain of artisanal goodies from the Portland purveyor: three fine salami, three terrines (think pork pistachio pate), and chocolate salami. A great gift for the whole family to enjoy.

To buy: $90, olympicprovisions.com.

Campari Limited Holiday Edition

The classic Italian liquor gets a makeover with labels inspired by vintage artworks. Cocktail enthusiasts will love mixing the bittersweet aperitif with gin and vermouth to make bright red negronis for the holidays.

To buy: $27 for one 34-ounce bottle, fine liquor stores.

