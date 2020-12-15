10 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts Based on What I Got (and Gave) for Hanukkah This Year

Hanukkah sometimes falls over Christmas (the dates shift each year because Jewish holidays are based on the Hebrew calendar rather than the Gregorian calendar that’s most often used), but this year, we had an earlier Festival of Lights. What this means is that many of us aspiring Maccabees have already ordered, gifted, and even received plenty of gifts, and thus can attest to the most worthwhile buys of the season.
Because I procrastinated this year, I ordered most of my Hanukkah gifts from Amazon so I could take advantage of the free two-day shipping that comes with Prime Membership. The gifts arrived quickly and did not disappoint. If you, like I did, waited until it’s a little too close to Christmas for comfort, consider me your Santa of gift ideas. I can’t climb down your chimney and deliver these, but I do have a (metaphorical) giant red sack of great last-minute gift ideas for everyone on your list, from fun stocking stuffers and unique affordable finds to functional items.
Because I’m an e-commerce editor, my family and friends expect me to be somewhat of a gifting expert—and this year, I managed to live up to that high standard with the following selections.
My mom is a little picky when it comes to her pajamas, and although she first scoffed at these being made of polyester rather than flannel, she hasn’t worn any other pajamas since trying them on. She’s already washed them, and they came out just as soft and smooth as they were straight out of the package. I picked the gray-and-white patterned set for her, but you have 38 styles to choose from. Oh, and the pants have pockets, which is always a plus.
My sister has been picking up the frequency of her at-home workouts during COVID-19, as some people in your life likely have as well. Pilates is easy to do at home, but your practice is always enhanced by having the right accessories. Pilates rings come in handy for many exercises targeting the glutes, thighs, arms, and abs, so help kick your fitness lover’s home workout capabilities up a notch. There are four colors to choose from, so you can go with universal black or a brighter pink, blue, or purple.
It’s cold, it’s dark, and no one is going anywhere anyway—making thermal socks a great gift for pretty much anyone on your list who likes to be warm and cozy. These come in packs of two, so even when one pair is in the wash, your giftee has another to slip on right out of bed on chilly mornings. Or, you could separate the set and gift them separately so two of your loved ones have matching insulated socks. Although these are listed as men’s socks, the brand provides a size guide for kids and women, too. I got my mom a size small, and they’re thick enough to feel durable but not too bulky to slip into some of your roomier boots or sneakers.
I purchased these for every member of my family (myself included) because, at least where we live in the suburbs, nighttime is dark. If you want the option of going out at night, whether to walk your dog or take a stroll around the neighborhood, these light-up and clip-on heel spurs are a much more fun alternative to the neon construction vest my mom kept making me wear before. They fit over the heel of almost all shoe sizes and have two light settings: steady and flashing. Batteries come included, and FYI, the yellow looks more orange in person.
With a COVID-19 vaccine and spring on the horizon, maybe your family members are starting to look forward to venturing out more. With that in mind, they’ll likely need some new makeup (I know I haven’t bought new beauty products in a long time). Even if your giftee is wearing a mask, a new, high-quality mascara still comes in handy because lashes are one of the few things visible. My sister and I both love this mascara for how much volume and curl it provides without clumping. My sister likes wearing hers on Zoom calls, too, because it creates lashes thick enough to see without being an overkill makeup look for a 10 a.m. meeting.
I bought myself a new pair of touchscreen running gloves for Hanukkah, and they don’t hold a candle to this set I was gifted last season. Tried-and-true, these gloves are back on my hands when I’m outside because I can actually scroll, zoom in, and text while staying covered and warm, which somehow wasn’t the case with my “upgrade.” They’re comfortable and stretchy (in the right way), and have sticky palm grips so things like your phone won’t slip through your fingers and hit the ground. You can shop them in four different colorways.
I couldn’t resist getting my dad this mug, and there are a bunch of funny iterations depending on your giftee’s hobbies and habits. While my father is a whisky and Scotch collector, there are options for wine enthusiasts, vodka drinkers, and even those on your list motivated by the “tears of my enemies.”
This fashion find looks and feels like it’s from Nordstrom or Bloomingdale’s, but you can pick it up on Amazon for as little as $28 with free two-day shipping. It comes in 24 patterns and solids, but some are backordered until after Christmas, so I guess I’m not the only one who discovered this hidden gem. You can still shop colors like army green and apricot, plus several multi-colored striped and plaid options, that will arrive before December 25 (if you act fast).
Sure, your parents have conventional silverware sets, but do they have a special spoon that will make them think of you and smile every time they use it? This silly “cereal killer” spoon comes in six font options so you can customize the way yours looks. If your giftee isn’t a cereal consumer, Amazon has more playful spoons, like “Papa’s Ice Cream Shovel” and those with uplifting reminders, like “You Are Awesome.”
For easy listening anywhere, the OontZ Angle Bluetooth speaker does the trick well. The sound quality and volume functions are impressive for such a compact speaker, and you can actually connect to two of these at once to create your own speaker-style soundsystem. Because it’s waterproof, I even take mine into the shower with me so I no longer have to blast music from a nearby countertop to hear it over the water. You can shop these portable speakers in black, blue, orange, red, and white, several of which are currently on sale and will arrive ahead of Christmas.