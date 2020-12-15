10 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts Based on What I Got (and Gave) for Hanukkah This Year

It’s cold, it’s dark, and no one is going anywhere anyway—making thermal socks a great gift for pretty much anyone on your list who likes to be warm and cozy. These come in packs of two, so even when one pair is in the wash, your giftee has another to slip on right out of bed on chilly mornings. Or, you could separate the set and gift them separately so two of your loved ones have matching insulated socks. Although these are listed as men’s socks, the brand provides a size guide for kids and women, too. I got my mom a size small, and they’re thick enough to feel durable but not too bulky to slip into some of your roomier boots or sneakers.