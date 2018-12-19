10 of the Coolest Last-Minute Christmas Gifts Under $50 From Amazon
Order now, and these affordable finds will be at your door in just two days.
Last-minute shoppers, get ready to rock around the Christmas tree because we just found all of the best Amazon gifts you can still get in time for the big day.
While you can’t go wrong with an Amazon gift card or one of the many items featured in their new Last-Minute Deals section, we rounded up a few extra special presents you can order for everyone left on your list. And the best part—everything is under $50 and comes with free, two-day shipping for Prime members (just be sure to order by December 22 to get it in time for Christmas).
And for those who have yet to join Prime, don’t fret! You can still take advantage of their new free shipping offer for orders over $25 or you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Ready to wrap up your holiday shopping? Take your pick from one of our favorite finds.
1
Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Her: VOLLUCK Wine Liquid Lipstick Set
Wine-lovers will adore this diverse set, which features six pretty shades with formulas made from premium wine extracts.
To buy: $13, amazon.com.
2
Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Him: Beard King The Beard Bib
Ladies, rejoice! The bathroom sink will be just as tidy and clean as your man’s shave thanks to this genius product made famous by Shark Tank.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
3
Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Kids: Disney DCM-50 Mickey Mouse Chocolate Fountain
Youngsters (and those young at heart) will love this Mickey-inspired chocolate fountain. Whip it out to enjoy at parties or set it up for your next family movie night.
To buy: $35, amazon.com.
4
Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Coworkers: Hallmark Flowers Live Succulents Cork Containers
Even the least plant-friendly people will be able to keep these beauties alive. Plus, everyone could use a little pop of green at their desk—especially during the winter months.
To buy: $45, amazon.com.
5
Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Friends: Unstable Unicorns Base Game
Give your pals just what they need to throw an epic game night at home with this hilarious unicorn challenge. Give it a go and everyone will be roaring with laughter in no time.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
6
Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for the Person Who Has Everything: Funny Taco Socks
They may have everything, but do they have a set of scrumptious socks? These cozy cotton accessories are perfect for men, women, kids, and anyone who loves tacos!
To buy: $16, amazon.com.
7
Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Mom: Mermaid Love Potion Bath Bombs Gift Set With Ring Surprise
Encourage your mama to indulge in a little “me” time with these fragrant bath bombs, which each reveal a surprise ring (valued between $5 to $5,000) as they fizzle in the tub.
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
8
Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Dad: ThinkGeek Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker
Inspired by a galaxy far, far away, this Star Wars waffle iron makes it easy to whip up a tasty breakfast treat in minutes.
To buy: $39, amazon.com.
9
Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Teens: JAMOJI Too Cool Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
The hippest person you know can now jam out in the shower thanks to these cheeky emoji-inspired speakers, which come in eight cute designs.
To buy: $26, amazon.com.
10
Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift for Everyone: Hamilton Beach 31700 Pizza Maker
Folks of all ages will love this handy kitchen gadget for making pizza, quesadillas, omelettes, snacks, and so much more.
To buy: $47, amazon.com.