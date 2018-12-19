10 of the Coolest Last-Minute Christmas Gifts Under $50 From Amazon

Image zoom amazon.com

Last-minute shoppers, get ready to rock around the Christmas tree because we just found all of the best Amazon gifts you can still get in time for the big day.

While you can’t go wrong with an Amazon gift card or one of the many items featured in their new Last-Minute Deals section, we rounded up a few extra special presents you can order for everyone left on your list. And the best part—everything is under $50 and comes with free, two-day shipping for Prime members (just be sure to order by December 22 to get it in time for Christmas).

And for those who have yet to join Prime, don’t fret! You can still take advantage of their new free shipping offer for orders over $25 or you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Ready to wrap up your holiday shopping? Take your pick from one of our favorite finds.