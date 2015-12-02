21 Great Housewarming Gifts Anyone Would Love to Have in Their New Home

The concept of housewarming maybe be a traditional one, but that doesn’t mean the housewarming gift is no less important: When a friend or loved one moves, the best housewarming gifts remind them that you want them to thrive in their new space and that the next chapter of their life is full of potential. By helping someone you care about to fill their home—whether it’s their first apartment, the first house they own, or just a new location—with practical, beautiful items, you’re helping to set them up for success and comfort, no matter what comes next.

The best housewarming gifts, like the best hostess gifts, combine practicality and beauty. You want the recipient to have useful items, but you also want them to be surrounded by things that bring them joy, if only because they’re beautiful. With that in mind, try to find a present that matches their sense of style while still fulfilling some household need (ideally, one that hasn’t been met yet).

One of the challenges in finding a great housewarming gift is having plenty of time to search for it: Unlike Christmas gifts, housewarming gifts can become needed any time someone moves or buys a house. If you can, try to keep a stash of housewarming gifts at the ready, particularly if many of your friends or family members are planning moves in the near future. If you prefer unique housewarming gifts, try to find a few go-to stores you can shop from whenever you need that just-right gift.

To make the hunt for the perfect housewarming gift easier, we’ve pulled great options for nearly any recipient. No matter their style or life stage, there’s sure to be a great housewarming gift in this list.