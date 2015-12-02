21 Great Housewarming Gifts Anyone Would Love to Have in Their New Home
The concept of housewarming maybe be a traditional one, but that doesn’t mean the housewarming gift is no less important: When a friend or loved one moves, the best housewarming gifts remind them that you want them to thrive in their new space and that the next chapter of their life is full of potential. By helping someone you care about to fill their home—whether it’s their first apartment, the first house they own, or just a new location—with practical, beautiful items, you’re helping to set them up for success and comfort, no matter what comes next.
The best housewarming gifts, like the best hostess gifts, combine practicality and beauty. You want the recipient to have useful items, but you also want them to be surrounded by things that bring them joy, if only because they’re beautiful. With that in mind, try to find a present that matches their sense of style while still fulfilling some household need (ideally, one that hasn’t been met yet).
One of the challenges in finding a great housewarming gift is having plenty of time to search for it: Unlike Christmas gifts, housewarming gifts can become needed any time someone moves or buys a house. If you can, try to keep a stash of housewarming gifts at the ready, particularly if many of your friends or family members are planning moves in the near future. If you prefer unique housewarming gifts, try to find a few go-to stores you can shop from whenever you need that just-right gift.
To make the hunt for the perfect housewarming gift easier, we’ve pulled great options for nearly any recipient. No matter their style or life stage, there’s sure to be a great housewarming gift in this list.
Letterfolk Customizable Floor Mat
Help them welcome guests their way with this customizable mat, which comes with black tiles they can use to create their preferred message or image—and make adjustments for holidays, special events, and more. More colorful tiles are also available, so they can really get crafty with their new welcome mat.
To buy: $75; thegrommet.com.
Ultralight Dreams Tea Light Holder
Colorful, unique, and artisan-made, this jesmonite candle holder will bring a splash of life to their bookshelf or mantel. Pick up tea lights to give with the holder to complete your decorative, unique housewarming gift.
To buy: $42; ultralightdreams.com.
Mark & Graham Waterproof Picnic Blanket
Help them make the most of their new yard, terrace, balcony, or nearby park space with this waterproof blanket. The herringbone design is sure to draw compliments, and the waterproof bottom layer will keep them comfortable even if conditions aren’t ideal. (The included carry handle is just a bonus.)
To buy: $129, plus $12 for personalization; markandgraham.com.
RELATED: Gift Ideas for Women
Bistro Tile Salt & Pepper Shakers
Dress up their dining table with this charming salt and pepper set, which even have a matching tray so they never get lost. This practical housewarming gift will help them feel a little more refined—and it means they’ll always have salt and pepper at the ready.
To buy: $18; anthropologie.com.
Jungalow Gold Etched Planter
Technically made with plants in mind, this textured, vintage-inspired planter will still look great wherever they put and however they use it, whether it’s as a remote-holder in the living room or a decorative vessel outside the front door. They’ll love the eye-grabbing look, and you’ll love spotting your housewarming gift every time you stop by.
To buy: $59; jungalow.com.
Custom Map Serving Tray
Celebrate where they come from—or their new home—with this personalized tray, which depicts the map of an area of your choosing. Pick a spot that’s meaningful to them, and this present will be both meaningful and practical for the happy new home-dwellers.
To buy: From $65; uncommongoods.com.
Decocrated Subscription
If they’re constantly changing up the accents in their space, help them out with this quarterly home decor subscription service, which delivers a box packed with sweet home decorations and accessories every three months. Quarterly and annual subscriptions are available.
To buy: From $80 for one box; decocrated.com.
SMEG ’50s Retro Style Electric Kettle
Charming retro-style lines and modern water-heating power meet in this die-cast, powder-coated steel electric kettle, which will look delightful on their kitchen counter or shelf and finally help them move beyond heating water for tea in the microwave.
To buy: $160; nordstrom.com.
Riley Hamptons Beach Towel
If their new place has a pool, endear yourself to your new best friends—and score an invite to their next pool party—with one of these pretty beach towels, which boast a smooth, decorative flat-weave on one side and an absorbent terry cloth on the other.
To buy: $59; rileyhome.com.
Personalized Family Name Sign
Give the whole family something to unwrap with this sign, which you can have customized to show their name and a special date. They’ll hang it in a place of pride near the entrance to their home, and you’ll be reminded of your gift-giving prowess with every return.
To buy: $155, plus personalization; williams-sonoma.com.
Jiggy Dog Mom puzzle
This great housewarming gift serves two purposes: First, this colorful jigsaw puzzle will give them something to do—besides clean, unpack, and decorate—as they settle into their new space. Second, once the 800-piece puzzle is finished, they can glue it (with the included tools) and hang it on the wall with their other prints and canvases.
To buy: $48; jiggypuzzles.com.
Oversized Waffle Indigo Dish Towels
You can never have enough guests at your housewarming party—or enough dish towels. Save them some paper towels with the practical gift of this waffled towel set, which will soak up messes and spills for years to come.
To buy: $13 for two; crateandbarrel.com.
Live Edge Bar Shelf
If they’ve been bemoaning the lack of space for a bar cart since they first found their otherwise-perfect new home, help them out with this practical housewarming gift: a wall-mounted bar shelf that offers all the appeal of a bar cart, just in a smaller space. They can arrange their beverages of choice on the top, and the bottom has a glass rack for holding champagne flutes, coupes, margarita glasses, and more.
To buy: $178; anthropologie.com.
Brass Pineapple Door Knocker
As the symbol for hospitality, the pineapple will make their new place feel more welcoming—and the door knocker will help them hear their guests when they arrive. Even if they’re not much for hosting, they’ll love coming home to a charming motif on their door every day.
To buy: $58; shopterrain.com.
Bloomscape Money Tree
Surprise them with an unexpected, living housewarming gift (if they’re a plant-loving household, of course). This one has a beautiful braided trunk and large, graceful leaves, plus it’s easy to care for, good in low light, pet-friendly, and an air purifier. You can even choose the planter color when you order so it matches their new digs.
To buy: $150; bloomscape.com.
Domain by Laura Hodges Studio Large Salad Bowl with Servers
Encourage them in their green eating journey with this oversized salad bowl, which is made of environmentally friendly acacia and sized for large, hearty salads, fruit, and more. The included matching servers makes this gift perfect for entertaining, but they can also use it as decor.
To buy: $45; domainbylaurahodgesstudio.com.
Sawyer Ceramics Handmade Stoneware Spoon Rest
At the top of the list of things you always need—and always forget—in a new home: a spoon rest. Whether they’re avid home-chefs or takeout pros, a spoon rest always comes in handy in a pinch. This one is sleek and compact, with a creamy glaze that will match any kitchen style.
To buy: $24; food52.com.
Skye McAlpine Cannaregio Pitcher
This multi-functional—and beautiful—housewarming gift can serve as a pitcher, a vase, or a piece of decor. (Or even all three, depending on the day.) They’ll love the elegant, country-kitsch design, and you’ll love seeing your gift on display every time you visit.
To buy: $68; anthropologie.com.
The 125 Collection Give This World Good Energy candle
Help them fill their new home with good scents with this cute candle, which looks good even when the wick isn’t lit. Focus on picking the right message: Candles are available in different scents, so you can pick the perfect scent once you’ve found the just-right mantra for them,
To buy: $35; the125collection.com.
St. Tropez Soleil by Simon Liberati
Add to their coffee table book collection—or get it started—with this vibrant tome, which works equally well perched high on a bookshelf or placed on the coffee table as a conversation-starter. Even if they’ve never been to St. Tropez, they’ll dream of blue seas and wide-open skies every time they look at this gift.
To buy: $95; assouline.com.
Nordstrom Set of 4 Textured Marble Coasters
If their new place gave them the excuse to buy new furniture, too, help them protect their big purchase with these sleek marble coasters, which will look great stacked on the corner of the coffee table—and then stop water rings in their wet tracks.
To buy: $29; nordstrom.com.