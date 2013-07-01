7 Unique Thank You Gifts for Foodies
Berkshire Mountain Distillers Greylock Gin
Crafted in the rolling hills of Western Massachusetts, this delicious herbal gin is packed with juniper, citrus, and coriander—perfect for summer martinis.
To buy: $30 for one 750-ml bottle, at liquor stores or binnys.com.
Roni Sue Bacon Buttercrunch
The bacon trend hits its stride with this rich, just-smoky-enough peanut and chocolate-covered toffee.
To buy: $38 for one pound, roni-sue.com.
Coco Delice Chocolate Dipped Orange Peel
Pretty sweet: These candied slivers of orange rind have a luscious (read: irresistible) dark chocolate coating.
To buy: $12 for one 2.3-ounce container, cocodelice.com.
Divine Brine Foods Chutney Trio
Made from local fruit, this set includes cranberry-apple, cherry-apple, and peach chutneys from a New York-based artisan. Spread onto a turkey sandwich or serve with cheese.
To buy: $23 for three 17-ounce jars, divinebrinefoods.com.
Creminelli Piemonte Artisan Salami Mix
These organic salamis are made honoring a 400-year-old family tradition. You’ll get three different kinds—truffle, wine-infused, and salt and pepper.
To buy: $40 for three 7-ounce salamis, at specialty markets and creminelli.com.
Coach Farm Triple Cream Goat Cheese
A creamy, American-made upgrade for Brie lovers, this wheel is buttery and nutty, unlike many tangy, chalky goat’s milk cheeses.
To buy: $13 for one 6-ounce wheel, coachfarmstore.com.
Panevino Original Sea Salt & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Grissini
These handmade breadsticks from the Napa Valley are so addictive they don’t need an occasion. Thin, crispy, and delicious, they’ll be the star of cocktail hour.
To buy: $9 for one 4-ounce package, vinostix.com.