30 Hostess Gifts That Actually Feel Special
The holiday season is almost upon us, which means one thing: Your social calendar is about to be packed with parties and you're going to need some topnotch hostess gifts.
'Tis the party season. From pre-Thanksgiving cocktail events and Friendsgiving bashes, Christmas parties, ugly sweater contests, and New Year’s celebrations, the house party invites have been flowing in the past few months. Hopefully, you've been prepared with a stack of host and hostess gifts ready to give your friends and family along the way. If you haven't, it's definitely not too late–there are still Chanukah, Christmas, New Years, and other holiday festivities sure to land on your calendar before January (and New Year's resolutions) are in full swing.
This year, why not give your hostess a gift that's not just nice but truly special too? The problem with a lot of hostess gift ideas is that the presents can feel a bit impersonal. Rather than give a generic "this is nice" gift this year, we want to help you give a "this is nice for her" gift, no matter your budget. Hosting a party is a lot of work, so show your friends and family members how much you appreciate their graciousness with a thoughtful and unique gift. From the hostess who loves to dazzle with bold decorative touches to the hostess who unwinds after throwing a bash with tea and a sweet treat, there's the perfect hostess gift idea on this list for a wide array of personality types. And if you're the one hosting some parties this year, don't count yourself out! There's nothing wrong with a little self-appreciation, especially when it's the season of giving.
So before your next holiday party gets here, these are 30 of the year's best host and hostess gifts that will wow the party thrower and their guests for plenty of merry events to come.
1
Composite Agate Cheese Board
There are cheese boards, then there are natural agate cheese boards. Gift the party thrower in your life with a gorgeous handcrafted serving board made out of multi-colored agate. The bright colors will help show off all the delicious hors-d'oeuvres you’ll soon be devouring.
To buy: $78; anthropologie.com.
2
Herringbone Initial T Throw Blanket With Fringe
Give a hostess gift with just the right personalized touch with the initialed herringbone fringe blanket. The blanket, made from 100 percent soft cotton, comes with an embroidered initial and twisted tassels on the hem. The gray-and-cream coloring will also ensure it matches any decor, making this a no-fail host gift.
To buy: $38; amazon.com.
3
Himalayan Crystal Salt Pyramid Lamp
To keep things zen at a house party, gift the hostess a hand-chiseled crystal salt lamp. The lamp not only sets off a soft orange and pink glow, but the salt also helps to promote well-being by purifying the air. This hostess gift also comes with the wood base and light bulb already included.
To buy: $70; nordstrom.com.
4
Smeg Toaster
Help the host serve up the perfect toast points by gifting him or her a Smeg toaster this season. The toaster, which comes in a variety of colors to match any kitchen, allows for six different browning levels and comes with two wide-mouthed slots to fit the thickest bread you can think of. So bring on that brunch party Texas toast.
To buy: $160; bloomingdales.com.
5
Spatula & Cookie Cutter Set
Spread a bit of holiday cheer by gifting the hostess a Mr. Boddington’s Studio spatula and cookie cutter set. The set comes with one silicone spatula and two stainless steel cookie cutters, including a snowflake and a tree.
To buy: $12; anthropologie.com.
6
Tea Forté Set
If the host or hostess throwing the bash is more into chilling out than raging all night, gift him or her a Tea Forté box set. Each set comes with two sets of five seasonal tea blends. And because these are limited edition, it means your giftee won’t find them anywhere else.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
7
Ullo Wine Purifier
Get ready to pop open a few bottles of vino and pour the perfect glass thanks to this hostess gift idea. The Ullo Wine Purifier uses what it calls “Selective Sulfite Capture technology” and an adjustable wine aerator to give each glass its fullest, most robust taste.
Buy it: $80; bloomingdales.com.
8
Jonathan Adler Eyes Coaster Set
Help your host keep an eye on everyone’s glasses with this gorgeous Jonathan Adler Eyes Coaster Set. The set of four coasters is made from high-fired porcelain and comes with real gold accents. Each set also comes in a lovely gift box, so no wrapping needed with this hostess gift.
To buy: $78; neimanmarcus.com.
9
Tommy John Lounge Jogger and Henley
After a long day (or week) of prepping, hosting, and cleaning, there’s probably nothing your hostess wants more than to kick back and relax—and there’s nothing more comfy to relax in than Tommy John’s loungewear, which comes in five colors. The fabric is some of the softest out there, and there’s something extremely cozy about curling up in a matching set on a cold winter day. The winetasting color is fitting for the season, too.
To buy: Women’s Lounge Henley, $62; tommyjohn.com; Women’s Lounge Jogger, $78; tommyjohn.com.
10
Stonewood Stripe Salad Servers
Serve up a holiday gift that will delight every host with these Stonewood striped salad servers. The servers are made with hand-marbled resin and the rustic textures of the full-grained Acacia wood will surely make them the center of attention on your hostess' table.
To buy: $98; nordstrom.com.
11
Kiehl's Collection for a Cause
For the 10th year, Kiehl's has released a limited-edition skincare gift set dedicated to a good cause. This year, 100% of the profits from these beauty boxes (up to $100,000) will be donated to Feeding America, the country's largest hunger-relief organization. Not only will the hostess be able to indulge herself and rejuvenate with the items in the box, but she'll also be part of a noble initiative to feed hungry families this holiday season.
To buy: $50; kiehls.com.
12
Honey Dipper and Tea Measure
Truly special host and hostess gifts don’t have to be expensive. Take, for example, this honey dipper and tea measuring set from Ikea that will only set you back $3, but it's a gift that looks like a million bucks. Made from high-quality stainless steel, the pieces will stand the test of time holiday season after holiday season.
To buy: $3; ikea.com.
13
Frasier Fir Three-Wick Candle
Wrap up a bit of holiday cheer this year with a Frasier Fir-scented candle by Thymes. Each candle comes in a pine-green colored glass container and includes a three-wick candle infused with the ultimate winter scene concoction including Frasier fir, cedarwood, and sandalwood.
To buy: $50; nordstrom.com.
14
Host: A Modern Guide to Eating, Drinking, and Feeding Your Friends
Though your hostess or host is likely already an expert in entertaining, he or she may want a few more tips. Give the hostess gift that keeps on giving: a book. Inside the pages of Host: A Modern Guide to Eating, Drinking, and Feeding Your Friends, your friend will find endless ideas for the next soiree.
To buy: $19; amazon.com.
15
Succulent Garden Planter
Instead of flowers that will only last a few days, go for a succulent that could last a lifetime for your hostess gift. This holiday season, gift each party-thrower with a succulent garden planter, which comes with a sleek white ceramic white planter.
To buy: $28; 1800flowers.com.
16
Glam Pitcher + Stirrer Set
Anthropologie’s copper pitcher and stirrer set will instantly glam up any holiday home. Its stainless steel materials mean its ombre color will never fade and its slim lines mean it will fit into any bar in town. Best of all, the giftee will think of you with each and every pour.
To buy: $58; anthropologie.com.
17
Which Would You Choose?: 50 Amusing Dilemmas
Make sure every party you attend this holiday season is the best time ever by giving the gift of laughter. The game “Which Would You Choose” offers up 50 hilarious and family-friendly questions that ask players to choose between two absurd scenarios that will surely keep you laughing well into 2020.
To buy: From $6; amazon.com.
18
Lettuceware Green Fish Platter
Don’t just give a hostess any old platter. Give a fish platter by potter Dodie Thayer, instead. The adorable hand-detailed design is crafted from high-end ceramic stoneware. Because the piece is hand detailed, color and brushstroke variations make each and every piece unique.
To buy: $228; toryburch.com.
19
Sparq Whiskey Spheres
Help your host or hostess raise a glass to the season with the Sparq whiskey spheres. The spheres, made from soapstone, will keep each glass perfectly chilled without diluting any of the taste.
To buy: $17; bloomingdales.com.
20
Pouring Bottles
Not only can your hostess decant olive oil or dish soap into these handmade clay bottles with copper spouts, but it'll also give her kitchen a touch of rustic elegance.
To buy: From $48 each; aquestionofeagles.com.
21
Gris Rubber Coasters
The unique oval shape of these sophisticated coasters will make a statement atop any hostess' coffee table. The rubber interior mimics the look of terrazzo while the brass border makes the functional piece feel elevated.
To buy: $95 for four; slashobjects.com.
22
The Nacho Grater
This is a fun and unexpected hostess gift idea. She can use this pretty pyramid to shred, slice, and grate with ease.
To buy: $25; wandpdesign.com.
23
Let’s Eat France!
Foodies will savor this stunning coffee-table book about all things French food—from recipes to guides to oysters and frites. Bon appetit!
To buy: $32; amazon.com.
24
Heilala Vanilla Bundle
Made with beans sustainably grown in the Kingdom of Tonga, this bundle of pure vanilla extract and paste makes the perfect gift for the hostess who loves desserts with a little extra wow-factor.
To buy: $26; amazon.com.
25
Dolce & Gabbana Pasta Rolls
This hostess gift idea combines dinner and high fashion in the form of Dolce & Gabbana spaghetti. It's the chic pantry staple she never knew she needed.
To buy: $15 each; neimanmarcus.com.
26
Biscoche Box of 12
Each pillowy bite of these coconut macaroons is rich and moist. Choose from flavors like pistachio, tart cherry, and chocolate chip based on your hostess' favorite flavors.
To buy: $44; biscoche.com.
27
Verve Tortilleria Kit
Your hostess will be able to make the tortillas from scratch next time she decides to have friends over for taco night. All she needs is this cast-iron press, masa cornflower, and water.
To buy: $48; uncommongoods.com.
28
Pink House Alchemy Dark Cherry Grenadine Syrup
Everybody wins with this small batch simple syrup: Use it to flavor Shirley Temples for the kiddos and Pink Ladies for the grown-ups. Unlike most grenadine syrups, this one is made with real pomegranates.
To buy: $13 for 16 fl. oz.; pinkhousealchemy.com.