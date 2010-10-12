8 Always Appropriate Gifts to Keep on Hand

By Ashley Neidringhaus
Updated August 29, 2014
areaware.com
Tokens of appreciation to stock for last-minute dinner invites (or forgotten birthdays!).
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Silicone Key Keychain

areaware.com

Cast from an 18th-century Italian church key, this will ensure that those days of her fumbling around in the bottom of her bag are over.

To buy: $12, areaware.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Mr & Mrs Muse Salt and Pepper

jonathanadler.com

Shake up the traditional salt and pepper set with these whimsical dispensers.

To buy: $48, jonathanadler.com.

3 of 8

Letter Boxes

jaysonhomeandgarden.com

A personalized gift, this porcelain initialed box is the perfect size for stashing a pair of earrings or a ring.

To buy: $15, jaysonhomeandgarden.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Rablabs Brazilian Agate Platters

2jane.com

Say goodbye to ordinary serving platters with these unexpected, striking servers.

To buy: $55 for two, 2jane.com.

5 of 8

Gokan Spherical Herbal Soap

japanesemoderndesign

Who doesn’t like fancy, fresh-smelling soap? Each of these handmade orbs contains the essences of five herbal plants, such as honeysuckle, white birch, and licorice, and comes with a wooden base.

To buy: $36, japanesemoderndesign.com.

6 of 8

Glassy Piggy Bank by Roost

velocityartanddesign

Feed these glass porkers and watch that spare change grow. Ready for a withdrawal? Just remove the cork nose.

To buy: $20 to $26, velocityartanddesign.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Raindrop Jewelry Dish

umbra.com

This beautiful glass dish with a silver lid displays rings while keeping the rest of your jewelry contained.

To buy: $16, umbra.com.

8 of 8

Herb Garden Kit

olivebarn.com

From basil and lettuce to parsley and oregano, this biodegradable rice-hull pot contains one of 10 organic herb seeds. Great for a windowsill.

To buy: $20, olivebarn.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Ashley Neidringhaus