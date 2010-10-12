8 Always Appropriate Gifts to Keep on Hand
Silicone Key Keychain
Cast from an 18th-century Italian church key, this will ensure that those days of her fumbling around in the bottom of her bag are over.
To buy: $12, areaware.com.
Mr & Mrs Muse Salt and Pepper
Shake up the traditional salt and pepper set with these whimsical dispensers.
To buy: $48, jonathanadler.com.
Letter Boxes
A personalized gift, this porcelain initialed box is the perfect size for stashing a pair of earrings or a ring.
To buy: $15, jaysonhomeandgarden.com.
Rablabs Brazilian Agate Platters
Say goodbye to ordinary serving platters with these unexpected, striking servers.
To buy: $55 for two, 2jane.com.
Gokan Spherical Herbal Soap
Who doesn’t like fancy, fresh-smelling soap? Each of these handmade orbs contains the essences of five herbal plants, such as honeysuckle, white birch, and licorice, and comes with a wooden base.
To buy: $36, japanesemoderndesign.com.
Glassy Piggy Bank by Roost
Feed these glass porkers and watch that spare change grow. Ready for a withdrawal? Just remove the cork nose.
To buy: $20 to $26, velocityartanddesign.com.
Raindrop Jewelry Dish
This beautiful glass dish with a silver lid displays rings while keeping the rest of your jewelry contained.
To buy: $16, umbra.com.
Herb Garden Kit
From basil and lettuce to parsley and oregano, this biodegradable rice-hull pot contains one of 10 organic herb seeds. Great for a windowsill.
To buy: $20, olivebarn.com.
