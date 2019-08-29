12 Spell-Binding Harry Potter Gifts for Fans of All Ages

Image zoom pbteen.com

It’s been more than two decades, and Harry Potter fever doesn’t seem to be dying down any time soon. We have a theme park (and all those Harry Potter World secrets), studio tours, movies, and Harry Potter gifts—lots of Harry Potter gifts. Most of us may have missed out on our Hogwarts letters, but all the gear and accessories out there (there’s even Harry Potter jewelry!) are spell-binding enough that we can pretend we are living in J.K. Rowling’s world of magic.

There are stuffed animals, Lego, and plenty of other Harry Potter gifts for kids (and kid-like adults), but finding a tasteful gift for an older kid or an adult is a little trickier—until now. We’ve rounded up Harry Potter gifts for adults and kids alike, finds any Potterhead will love and cherish almost as much as they treasure the books themselves.

Best of all, these gifts are meant to last. They’re clearly recognizable to other fans, but those not in the know can easily mistake them for handy tools, cute decor, and more. (The college kid afraid to take their favorite HP pillow to school has no excuse now.) And, of course, it’s 2019: There’s no shame in being a scheming Slytherin or a humble Hufflepuff, so there’s gear for everyone, whether they’re a Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin.

Harry Potter might have left Hogwarts, but we’re still hanging on—and with new generations of fans discovering the books and movies, it’s pretty much guaranteed that we’ll never let go. Whether you’re looking for Harry Potter gifts for yourself, creative gift ideas for women, or a gift no one else will have at the next birthday party, these picks have you covered.

RELATED: Get Ready to Pivot: A Whole ‘Friends’ Collection Is Now Available at Pottery Barn, and It Includes the Apothecary Table