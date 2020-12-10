25 of the Most Popular Gifts This Year, According to Google

What do you do when you want to learn more about a product you have your eyes on to buy during the holiday season? It’s a pretty safe bet that one of the first things you do is look it up on Google. And because so many people do just that, the search engine has a wealth of data concerning what people want to find wrapped up in ribbon this year. In a bid to spread this information and help shoppers discover the perfect presents, Google revealed 100 of the most popular gifts of 2020, based on rising searches.