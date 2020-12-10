25 of the Most Popular Gifts This Year, According to Google

What do you do when you want to learn more about a product you have your eyes on to buy during the holiday season? It’s a pretty safe bet that one of the first things you do is look it up on Google. And because so many people do just that, the search engine has a wealth of data concerning what people want to find wrapped up in ribbon this year. In a bid to spread this information and help shoppers discover the perfect presents, Google revealed 100 of the most popular gifts of 2020, based on rising searches.
The list includes home decor, cleaning products, kitchen appliances, beauty tools, high-tech gadgets, wellness essentials, and toys for little ones. It’s a treasure trove of gift-giving inspiration, so if you haven’t already found that special something for everyone on your list, you’ll want to check out what everyone’s searching for this year.
The best part is that many of the products are available to shop online from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Sephora. For instance, you can order this Roku Streaming Media Player from Amazon and have it arrive before Christmas. And this splurge-worthy Dyson hair dryer is still available at Sephora after selling out at other stores.
Ahead, check out 25 of the most popular gifts of 2020 that you can order online today. Hurry, some items are already low on stock, and the window of time to get gifts delivered before Christmas is quickly shrinking.