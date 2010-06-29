8 Gifts to Welcome a New Baby
Alphabet Wagon Blocks
Brightly colored blocks with embossed letters, numerals, and animal pictures—a set of 28 in a wooden wagon—will be a gift passed down to younger siblings and possibly even future generations.
To buy: $49, fatbraintoys.com.
Love Notes Blanket
Cozy blankets designed to help babies discover new materials have loops of ribbon with different textures sewn around the edges. And at just 12 inches square, they are perfectly sized for little hands.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
Gift Certificate From Diapers.com
Getting to the store with a newborn can be a challenge. Give parents another option: supplies (diapers, formula, or wipes) delivered to their door by diapers.com, with free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
To buy: From $25, diapers.com.
Organic Hooded Towel
Made of organic cotton and natural cotton terry cloth, a cheerful purple hippo towel is perfect after bath time to wrap up babies and toddlers. Also available in green.
To buy: $20, diapers.com.
Sophie the Giraffe Teether
Though it will be a little while before the baby needs a teether, darling Sophie, made of natural rubber and food paint, will make a perfect first toy. It’s BPA free, too.
To buy: $23, amazon.com.
Elongated 16-Tone Rattle
If you’re looking for a timeless gift, look no further than this delicate silver rattle with a slightly oblong handle and 16 soothing tones. Also available in gold.
To buy: $60, amazon.com.
Wishing Star Swaddling Blankets
Yes, they start out as swaddling, but the four lightweight cotton-muslin blankets in this set can be used for so much more (burp cloths, car seat liners) as the little one grows. And the more you wash them, the softer they become.
To buy: $55 for four, adenandanais.com.
The New Parents’ Book of Firsts
So Mom and Dad don’t feel left out, give them Lane Walker Foard’s book of all the “truly astounding accomplishments” they’ll experience as new parents (the first time they keep a shirt clean, the first time they manage to brush their teeth, etc.). Think of it as a baby book, but in reverse.
To buy: $6, amazon.com.