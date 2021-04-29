15 Uplifting Gifts to Send Someone Going Through a Hard Time
It's not always easy to navigate how to best support someone who's going through a hard time. You want to be there for them (that's what family and friends are for), but you're not quite sure how. For most, a simple check-in, whether it be in person or over the phone, can go a long way when it comes to letting them know you care.
Live farther away, or just want to send a little something extra to help brighten their day? From empowering socks that provide a comfy confidence boost, to meal deliveries that keep their soul soothed and refrigerator stocked, read on for 15 gifts ideas that provide a boost of positivity for a loved one going through it right now. These are guaranteed to lift their spirits, whether they're experiencing loss, a tough breakup, or just a really bad day.
1
Blue Q Superpower Socks
Put some pep in her step with this powerful pair of socks from novelty brand Blue Q that can be worn outwardly or tucked under pants as a reminder of her super-strengths and your unwavering support. (We’re also big on the stylish, limited-edition sets from Happy Socks for an equally comfy confidence boost.)
2
Happy Note Journals
Send (or at least prompt) happy, healing thoughts with this delightful trio from Pencil & Paper Co. It comes with three cheerfully patterned notebooks for reflecting and restoring and can be paired with a matching card set for spreading the joy.
3
The Clara Candle
Give them a gift that keeps giving, while supporting small businesses and the environment, with a small-batch, zero-waste candle from The Growing Candle. Once the wax has burned through, your recipient can plant the seeds from the corresponding label in the handmade ceramic pot to yield their own mini wildflower garden.
4
Parachute Soft Rib Robe
Inspire self-care with a luxurious robe. This one from Parachute is made of 100 percent long-staple Turkish cotton and features a sculpted rib design that’s as soft as it is stylish (bonus points if you throw in a set of matching slippers).
5
LUSH Good Vibes Set
Help them channel good vibes with this groovy bath set from Lush, which contains a bath bomb, bubble bar, and scrub for washing worries away while achieving supple skin and lips.
6
I Am Loved Necklace
A thoughtful pendant necklace like this will reassure them that they’re never alone. This one from Asha Blooms, rooted in hope and rebirth, features a soothing rose quartz surrounded by a ring of either gold or silver that can be worn from day to day as a symbol of positivity and new beginnings.
7
UrbanStems The Firecracker Bouquet
Reignite their spark with these beautiful blooms from UrbanStems, which boast a bursting bouquet of free spirit roses. We also like this Sympathy Peace Lily Plant as a more traditional extension of sympathy to recognize someone’s passing.
8
Maricor When Life Gives You Lemons Dish Towel
Perfect for the chef (or really anyone who’s hit a rough patch and has a funny bone), humor them with this lighthearted dish towel from Anthropologie. Bonus points if you complete the act of kindness with a loving cookbook.
9
Sferra Celine Throw
If you can't give them a physical hug, wrap them up in a chic and cozy blanket. We love the subtle herringbone weave on this throw from Sferra. It also comes in seven color options to better match with their current decor.
10
Wolfermans Sympathy Gift Basket
Let breakfast be one less thing they need to worry about during tough times with this gift basket from Wolfermans. It stacks an assortment of morning staples, like english muffins, apple streusel cake, cinnamon rolls, and scones, along with various fixings for a fresh start.
11
Spoonful of Comfort Soup Delivery Basket
Treat them to days’ worth of soul-warming soup and rolls with a Thinking of You gift basket delivery from Spoonful of Comfort. This package includes a 64-ounce jar of delicious homemade soup (choose from a variety of types), six scrumptious rolls, and six cookies. There’s nothing a delivery of grandma-style chicken noodle or tomato basil soup can’t fix.
12
Martha Stewart x Marley Spoon The Box
Similarly, save them a trip from the grocery store while giving them something to plan and look forward to with a meal kit from Martha Stewart x Marley Spoon. You can choose from 29 weekly recipes that can be delivered right to their front door and whipped up in six steps and 30 minutes or less (to make it easier, meals are also reflective of, and organized by, different dietary plans and restrictions).
13
Dylan’s Candy Bar BashCake
Tough day at the office? Invite them to release some stress with the help of an edible pinata. Once they hammer through this chocolate cupcake dome from Dylan’s Candy Bar, they’ll find a treasure trove of chocolate pretzels to help sweeten up their week ahead.
14
Tipsy Scoop Fiesta Pack
Keep the party going with this ‘fiesta pack’ from Tipsy Scoop, which serves up four of the brand’s beloved spiked concoctions, including Spiked Hazelnut Coffee ice cream, Tequila Mexican Hot Chocolate ice cream, Strawberry Sangria sorbet, and Mango Margarita sorbet.
15
Doughp Bestseller Four-Pack
If they’re not 21 yet, opt for some edible cookie dough from Doughp. The brand offers thirteen flavors to choose from, each of which can be eaten as raw dough or baked into cookie bliss—the perfect pick-me-up to get someone through a rough breakup or exam week.