11 Practical, Helpful Gift Ideas for a Quarantined, Sick, or Injured Friend or Family Member

Being away from friends and loved ones is difficult, but it’s even more challenging when the people you care about are sick, injured, recovering from an illness or surgery, or even quarantined or self-isolated, as during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic or another outbreak. Even if you live geographically close to your friends and loved ones, the realities of social distancing mean that you can’t spend time with them—even if they’re sick.

Care package ideas are great if you’re packing up a whole box to send your far-flung (or quarantined or self-isolated) buddy, but sometimes you want to send a single gift—and if you’re worried about contagion, it’s actually safer for your loved one if you ship them something straight from the retailer, instead of wrapping up a gift at home.

The best gifts for sick people or quarantine gift ideas should be practical, comforting, and home-focused: You want to encourage your friend or family member to stay home, rest, and get healthy again. Even if you can’t be there, for whatever reason, to give them a hand, these gifts can help them out.

