14 Gifts for Plant Lovers That Go Above and Beyond More Plants
One thing is certain this holiday season: There’s a plant lover on your gifting list, and one of these gifts for plant lovers is bound to be their favorite present this year.
Houseplants were already having a moment before the pandemic, and then became a boon to many of us while sheltering in place at home. People began to take notice of their spaces and filled them with everything green, from succulents to fiddle leaf figs. Plant nurseries in California had a hard time keeping up with the demand, despite their physical shops being closed, and online retailers like The Sill saw an increase in sales. Suddenly, Instagram was flooded with pictures of houseplants, from a singular potted philodendron to impressive displays from plantfluencers like Bri Saintt. It makes sense when you consider that plants don’t only add to a room’s aesthetic—they may also improve our well-being.
Want to show a plant lover you care? You can find that just-right gesture through their love of plants. Here, gift ideas for every type of plant lover.
Wild at Home: How to Style and Care for Beautiful Plants by Hilton Carter
Even the most experienced plant parent could use a little continued education. There are so many books to choose from, but Hilton Carter’s book Wild at Home is a great place to start. It’s filled with tips on plant styling and how-tos (the terrarium instructional looks fun) as well as plant care tips.
Beautify Beauties Flairosol Hair Spray Bottle
We all know watering plants is key to their survival, but some plants also need to be carefully misted (the things plant people do to keep these things alive, right?). While it may be tempting to buy something snazzy like a brass or copper mister, this minimalist spray bottle is actually beloved by plant lovers for its practicality.
The Sill Faux Monstera
Do you have a friend that wants to be a plant person, but seems to have a black thumb? Then consider gifting them a fake plant, like this faux monstera from The Sill. It looks great, but there’s no watering required! It’s impossible to kill! The plant also comes in a ceramic or fiberglass pot, which adds to its realness.
Nightshift Ceramics Pieces Planter
If you plan on giving someone a small succulent, why not accompany it with a chic planter? Ceramic planters are great for succulents, thanks to their breathability. Canada-based Nightshift Ceramics sells handmade mini planters with clever geometric patterns and vibrant colors that are just perfect for succulents.
Killer Plants: Growing and Caring for Flytraps, Pitcher Plants, and Other Deadly Flora by Molly Williams
Consider Killer Plants by Molly Williams for the adventurous type who wants to try their hand at Venus flytraps. Illustrated, accessible, and appropriately dark, this gift for plant lovers can take them to the next level of their plant-care journey.
Simplestamp Jewelry Plant Marker
Plant markers traditionally indicate which type of plant is in a pot or garden bed, but why not have a little fun? Simplestamp’s copper plant markers convey messages that accurately sum up what many plant owners feel about their dramatic green babies. From “please don’t die” to “you grow girl,” these cheeky markers are an easy way to add a little sparkle to a planter.
Rise Indoor Garden
For the plant enthusiast who wants to go beyond monsteras and try their thumb at herbs and vegetables, there’s Rise Gardens. The indoor hydroponic system is high tech; it automatically waters the plants and works with an app that controls the lights. The indoor garden system is a splurge, but it doubles as a design feature for the home. They also have a smaller, countertop version in the works that may be easier on the budget.
Jute Macrame Plant Hanger
1970s decor is experiencing a resurgence, and that includes macramé. Macramé planters, like this one from Dear Keaton, exude soothing boho vibes and add dimension to a room.
Plantopedia: The Definitive Guide to Houseplants by Sophia Kaplan and Lauren Camilleri
Plantopedia, by Sophia Kaplan and Lauren Camilleri, hits bookshelves in the United States on October 27. In addition to care tips and detailed descriptions of several species of plants, the book is visually stunning and will have the recipient ready to add to their botanical collection.
Greene Piece Plant Care Session
For those new to the world of houseplants, it’s hard to know where to start. If you have a loved one who has always wanted to get into plants but feels overwhelmed, consider treating them to a virtual consultation with a plant expert like Maryah Greene of Greene Piece. The New York-based houseplant tastemaker has consultations for everything from helping people choose plants for their spaces to how to care for them.
Botany Box
Possibly the cutest gift you can get anyone, plant lover or otherwise, is a box of succulents. They’re easy to maintain and fun to look at, making them excellent gateway plants. California-based Botany Box carefully packages succulents in small ceramic pots and ships them anywhere in the United States. Choose a box of two or four succulents, and keep an eye out for the launch of the BB Tube for the holidays: an extra large succulent that comes paired with a bamboo tray.
Garden Glory Midnight Watering Can
The only diamond a plant lover wants for the holidays is this diamond-inspired watering can from Garden Glory. They make a larger one for outdoor plant needs and a smaller one for indoor plants. Either way, it’ll make watering those thirsty lifeforms a lot more stylish.
Yowie Terra Stacking Planter
If you really love this person and want something larger that still nourishes their spiny plant babies, splurge on this stacking planter, which integrates the saucer into the design and is plenty low-key so their succulent can shine.
Succulents Personalized Gift Box
Succulents Box recently introduced customizable gift boxes that include one succulent, a card, and a choice of planter, as well as add-ons such as a watering bottle, artisan soap, and a soy candle.