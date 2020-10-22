14 Gifts for Plant Lovers That Go Above and Beyond More Plants

One thing is certain this holiday season: There’s a plant lover on your gifting list, and one of these gifts for plant lovers is bound to be their favorite present this year.

Houseplants were already having a moment before the pandemic, and then became a boon to many of us while sheltering in place at home. People began to take notice of their spaces and filled them with everything green, from succulents to fiddle leaf figs. Plant nurseries in California had a hard time keeping up with the demand, despite their physical shops being closed, and online retailers like The Sill saw an increase in sales. Suddenly, Instagram was flooded with pictures of houseplants, from a singular potted philodendron to impressive displays from plantfluencers like Bri Saintt. It makes sense when you consider that plants don’t only add to a room’s aesthetic—they may also improve our well-being.

Want to show a plant lover you care? You can find that just-right gesture through their love of plants. Here, gift ideas for every type of plant lover.