My Mom Is Impossible to Shop for—Here's What I'm Giving Her This Year

My siblings and I are so sure that my mom will love Coravin’s wine preservation system, we actually fought over who gets to give it to her this year. It’s the ultimate present for wine lovers, especially someone like my mom who likes to enjoy a glass at dinner but can never finish a whole bottle on her own. The Coravin needle pierces the bottle’s cork, which expands back into place when the needle is removed, essentially re-sealing the bottle. Any wine that’s poured out is replaced with argon gas included in the kit, so no oxygen ever enters the bottle, allowing the wine to stay super fresh. The Model Six is the most luxurious from Coravin’s line, and with my mom turning 60 this year, we wanted to give her the best of the best.