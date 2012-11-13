19 Great Gifts for the Home
When you can't decide what to give your friend, your sister, or the host of that upcoming dinner party, you can't go wrong with a thoughtful gift for their home. For the friend who is always hosting dinner or cocktail parties, there are plenty of finds for the entertainer extraordinaire.
If you have a friend who is always on the go and traveling for work, gift her a cozy blanket or a luxurious candle that will make it easy for her to unwind when she returns home. Or, maybe your brother just moved into his first house or apartment? Give him something that’s practical and clever, like a kitchen gadget, or a terrarium to add some greenery (don’t worry: they’re easy to take care of) to his space. You can't go wrong with one of these gifts guaranteed to make their homes more comfortable and stylish.
Farmhouse Pottery Cheese Stone
This versatile piece will get a lot of use in your friend’s kitchen, especially while entertaining. It’s a go-to serving dish, no matter what she’s feeding her guests. Pop it in the freezer before plating to keep cheese cold, or warm it up in the oven to keep small bites and pizzas warm. With this beautiful stone, the hostess doesn’t have to do much else in terms of decorating the table for a dinner party. The handmade platter may look fragile, but it’s surprisingly durable and can be placed in the dishwasher to clean.
To buy: $65 for the small version, anthropologie.com.
Modern Farmhouse Letter Board
For fans of Joanna Gaines and followers of the modern farmhouse aesthetic, this adorable letter board is a must-have home accessory. They'll spend hours changing the board's witty sayings, or they can use to it broadcast reminders and notes to their family members.
To buy: $30, target.com.
Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker
No modern home kitchen is complete without an Instant Pot, right? And this update to the cult-favorite appliance is even better because it was designed with feedback from millions of Instant Pot fans. This should be your go-to gift for all of the home cooks on your list.
To buy: $140, williams-sonoma.com.
Vintage Blacksmith Soap/Lotion Caddy
Add some rustic charm to a bathroom with this blackened iron caddy. Inspired by a blacksmith’s work, this set will handsomely corral everyday soap and lotion on the countertop in a master bathroom, or make visitors feel right at home in the entryway powder room. Say goodbye to unsightly bottle labels with these uniform containers that have a blackened finish—the set comes with two blown glass bottles that can be filled with a favorite brand of soap and lotion. The caddy can also be displayed on a dresser or vanity for easy access to beauty products.
To buy: $49, potterybarn.com.
Bedside Essentials Pocket
This product was made for lazy weekends spent lounging in bed. And who doesn’t love to spend an entire Saturday binging on Netflix every now and then? They’ll never have to leave the warmth and comfort of their covers to grab something with this bedside pocket. The felt pouch can be placed between the mattress and the bed foundation to keep essentials, like a tablet, phone, headphones, reading glasses, magazines, and books, close by. Or, place it between the couch cushions to hold the TV remote, reading materials, and even small snack bags while channel surfing.
To buy: $20, uncommongoods.com.
Whimsical, Patterned Measuring Cups
The perfect gift for the home is one that's both beautiful and useful—and this set of Rifle Paper Co. measuring cups delivers on both fronts. Adorned with woodland creatures and floral designs, this set is too pretty to hide inside a cabinet.
To buy: $32, anthropologie.com.
Pistachio Pedestal
The solid wood serving pedestal will be a lifesaver during cocktail parties, game nights, or movie marathons. It solves the age-old problem of cleaning up discarded shells: the top layer holds eight ounces of delicious pistachios, while the bottom layer is designated to corral any scraps. While the wood dish was created specifically for pistachios (hence the subtle green rim), it can be used for any kind of nut that’s unshelled—think peanuts or walnuts. When it comes time to tidy up, separate the bottom layer from the top, and dump the shells in the trash.
To buy: $48, uncommongoods.com.
The Useful Book
Even though Home Economics and Shop classes have been replaced with other lessons, like computer or technology, everyone still needs to know some essential life skills that they don’t teach in school—like how to sew a button or unclog a drain. This book has (almost) all the answers to common household questions. Gift this handbook to the relative or friend who’s straight out of college and living on her own for the first time. She’s sure to refer to it often and learn some useful skills. The step-by-step instructions, helpful illustrations, and handy charts make just about any household dilemma easy to solve.
To buy: $18, amazon.com.
Gold Cheese Knives Set
For that friend who's always hosting dinner parties, book clubs, and holiday feasts, gift them this set of gold cheese knives. When they set out these glam accessories beside one of their showstopping cheese and charcuterie boards, they'll officially be crowned the best party planner.
To buy: $20, CB2.com.
ILoveHandles Plank Floating Cell Phone Wall Mounted Wood Shelf With Magnetic Keyhook
If your friend is the type of person who’s always running late because he can’t find his keys or phone, this smart wall shelf will help him keep everything in its place (and make mornings a little less stressful). It’s not only practical, but also stylish: a floating shelf in all natural wood, solid black, or walnut finishes will look sleek and unobtrusive with the rest of his decor. Plus, it’s functional for the rest of his family or roommates, too—the shelf has a strong magnetic strip that can hold up to three heavy sets of keys.
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
Brass Geo Terrarium
You can’t go wrong with a terrarium, not only because it's low-maintenance, but also stylish. Whether she’s a pro gardener or a complete beginner, this gift won’t go to waste. Plus, it’s perfect for the holiday season, when outdoor gardening is nearly impossible in most of the country. All she needs to do is fill the container with rocks, a bit of soil, some moss, and the plants of her choice. We recommend air plants, succulents, or cacti.
To buy: From $20, worldmarket.com.
Two-Piece Salt and Pepper Cellar Set
It’s always a good idea to keep some salt and pepper on hand when cooking—a good dish should always be seasoned. In the kitchen, the set becomes a useful tool whether he’s making soups or stews, or is about to place a pot roast in the oven. Plus, a simple design and peekaboo color ensures the bowls sit pretty on just about any countertop. Or, he can place the stoneware bowls on the dining table for guests to season accordingly (just keep things clean by putting some small serving spoons inside). Luckily, they’re not too fragile either—the bowls are both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
To buy: $26, amazon.com.
Whirly Pop Popcorn Maker
This smart kitchen gadget was made for movie marathons. Why reach for the bag of microwaveable popcorn, when the Whirly Pop will easily deliver freshly popped kernels sans excess oil (it uses just one teaspoon, to be exact)? It may not be as convenient as putting a bag in the microwave, but movie theater-quality popcorn is so much better—and can be prepared in three to five minutes with this machine. Plus, the whole family can get involved in the popcorn making process by taking turns with the crank. With some chocolates and other sweets, that on-demand movie has never been better.
To buy: $30, surlatable.com.
Ocean Wave Salad Servers
The beautiful aqua etchings on these salad servers are an eye-catching, interesting detail. They are made of mango wood, which is known for its striking grain details. These serving tools will be a staple in the kitchen and ideal for entertaining. Plus, there’s also a matching serving bowl if you want the whole set—it has the same bright aqua spots on its exterior. Just note that because of the material, these servers shouldn’t be soaked in water or put in the dishwasher, but should be wiped clean with a damp cloth.
To buy: $7, worldmarket.com.
Mushroom Salt & Pepper Shakers
The dining table doesn’t have to be a stuffy, formal spot in the house, especially for gatherings with family or close friends. These bright red and yellow mushroom-shaped salt and pepper shakers with adorable faces will keep any table from being too serious. During holiday gatherings, place these at the kids-only table so they can have a little bit of fun during mealtime. Plus, maybe the cute design will entice them to stay at the table instead of wandering off to play. The cute duo is made of ceramic has a plastic stopper underneath to keep all the contents inside.
To buy: $8, amazon.com.
Double Deck Playing Cards
Add unexpected flair and fun to Saturday game night with a monogrammed deck of cards. When you offer these to your friend, she’ll always know which deck is hers. Not just for game night, these cards also come in handy on long road trips or plane rides, or when you’re enjoying a picnic at the beach or park. The cards come in various color combinations (like candy cane stripe, green and red, and navy and orange), and you can choose from an array of monogram designs so the cards can really be personalized to her tastes. A clear winner in the gifting category.
To buy: $59, markandgraham.com.
Kennebunk Home ‘Bliss Zurich’ Throw
The easiest way to add a luxe touch to a bedroom or living room is by keeping a plush blanket on hand. This one is a warm and super-soft throw ideal for flinging over the sofa—or an unexpected overnight guest. The cozy blanket will be useful for afternoon naps on the couch, or curling up with a good book and a cup of tea in bed. The throw has a stylish gradient stripe in gold or silver hues, depending on your metal of choice. Plus, fringe is in, so this throw is definitely on trend.
To buy: $39, nordstrom.com.
Charley Harper Original Birds Glasses
Offer these to your nature-loving friends (bonus points if they live in an urban area and can’t take a trip to the great outdoors often). Take the birdwatching indoors with these intricately designed drinking glasses—spot the song sparrow, black and white warbler, painted bunting, and white-breasted nuthatch on each. Designer Todd Oldham took the illustrations of Charley Harper, an American Modernist artist who is known for his wildlife drawings, and turned them into a charming set of glassware. Each glass has a different illustration so guests will always know which one is theirs.
To buy: $51 for a set of four, amazon.com.
Rosemary Candle
Every house needs a relaxing scent to make it feel like home. Instead of buying a boring old candle this season, opt to buy a bunch of clean, universally loved fragrances in attractive packaging to have on hand. Trust us, they’ll delight. The recycled glass containers look beautiful on a mantel, coffee table, or nightstand. Offer this to friends who can enjoy it year-round—it has a burn time of about 40 hours. If rosemary isn’t his or her favorite scent, there's also thyme, moss, jasmine, lavender, and magnolia varieties, depending on his or her personal preference.
To buy: $34, amazon.com.