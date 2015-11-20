Gifts for Employees That Are Thoughtful and Useful

Exchanging gifts during the holidays can be really tricky—especially when it comes to the people you work with all the time. Given that co-workers and employees aren’t family members (who promise to love you unconditionally no matter what you purchase), you probably don’t know enough about your colleagues’ likes and dislikes for a personalized present, but a gift card seems too generic for people you see every single day. There’s also the question of cost—what is the appropriate amount to spend on a hard-working employee or assistant? According to our holiday etiquette expert, you might consider a gift of at least $50 for an assistant (since he or she works very closely with you), but if you’re shopping for other employees as well, $50 might seem a bit over-the-top. No need to worry—you have enough to stress about this holiday season. Shop through our gift guide, where you’ll find a variety of thoughtful options to make everyone in the office feel appreciated during the holidays. From whimsical desk accessories (like a cactus bulletin board), to chic journals for note-taking, to desk planters that liven up a workspace, to relaxing and revitalizing at-home spa kits, there’s something here for every price range and personality. But the inspiration doesn’t stop here. If you’re shopping for Secret Santa exchanges, which often have a lower price range, browse our favorite picks for low-cost, fun gift ideas. Need to find something special for your supervisor as well? Check out our curated gift guide for bosses.