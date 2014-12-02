We all know it’s hard enough to shop for one person. But choosing a gift that strikes a balance between thoughtfulness and practicality can be a real challenge when it comes to couples. The key is to make sure you go with gifts for couples that take into account the pair's shared interests. (If she’s a voracious reader but he prefers gaming, don’t get them a pile of the year’s bestsellers). Plus, you have to make sure you pick up something neither of them owns; it’s a tough task. So we’re here to help your decision-making process get simpler this year. Below we’ve assembled 30 of the best gifts for couples of all types—from couples who have shared passions and interests to couples celebrating major milestones together.

Do they both like to drink coffee? We have a cool coffee maker that doubles as a countertop statement piece when not in use. Or, if the couple prefers to spend Friday night in the kitchen together testing new recipes, try a saute-skillet hybrid paired with a cookbook they’ll want to use for every meal. If they just got their first canine companion, you could opt for the treat-tossing dog camera, which will let them access a live-stream of their precious pet at all hours. And if it’s their first holiday season together, a classic keepsake ornament is a special and not-too-sentimental gift. If they are newly cohabiting, there are lots of gift ideas for couples to spruce up their home together. Browse through our selections for plenty of gifting inspiration. These couple gifts are fun and surprising, without feeling cheesy. If they ask how you ever came up with these clever ideas, we’ll let you take all the credit. And, if you want to put a few of these in your cart to keep for you and your significant other? Well, that’s OK, too.

