Gifts for Couples
We all know it’s hard enough to shop for one person. But choosing a gift that strikes a balance between thoughtfulness and practicality can be a real challenge when it comes to couples. The key is to make sure you go with gifts for couples that take into account the pair's shared interests. (If she’s a voracious reader but he prefers gaming, don’t get them a pile of the year’s bestsellers). Plus, you have to make sure you pick up something neither of them owns; it’s a tough task. So we’re here to help your decision-making process get simpler this year. Below we’ve assembled 30 of the best gifts for couples of all types—from couples who have shared passions and interests to couples celebrating major milestones together.
Do they both like to drink coffee? We have a cool coffee maker that doubles as a countertop statement piece when not in use. Or, if the couple prefers to spend Friday night in the kitchen together testing new recipes, try a saute-skillet hybrid paired with a cookbook they’ll want to use for every meal. If they just got their first canine companion, you could opt for the treat-tossing dog camera, which will let them access a live-stream of their precious pet at all hours. And if it’s their first holiday season together, a classic keepsake ornament is a special and not-too-sentimental gift. If they are newly cohabiting, there are lots of gift ideas for couples to spruce up their home together. Browse through our selections for plenty of gifting inspiration. These couple gifts are fun and surprising, without feeling cheesy. If they ask how you ever came up with these clever ideas, we’ll let you take all the credit. And, if you want to put a few of these in your cart to keep for you and your significant other? Well, that’s OK, too.
Best Gift for the Sommelier Couple: Ash Wood 12-Bottle Wine Rack
Promote the couple's wine collection from a cupboard hidden away or a disorganized hodgepodge on the counter—this gift will transform even a few bottles of Three-Buck Chuck into statement piece status. Made of sturdy ash wood from Vermont, the rack can hold all of their favorite blends. So even if they don’t always agree on a pinot grigio versus a Sauvignon blanc, there will be space for both party’s preferences. Plus, it’s a piece that will look lovely on a countertop, full or not. They could even place it out on a buffet table during a party. Bonus points if you give a few bottles to start them off. Six bottles will earn you "friend of the year" status.
To buy: $42; food52.com.
Best Gift for the Couple Who Loves to Entertain: Google Home
He loves to cook; she’s known for having highly-curated playlists. Together, this couple pulls off the type of party everyone attends and silently wonders, “How do they make it look so effortless?” By gifting them with a Google Home, you’ll ensure a repeated invite to their soirees, and they’ll thank you for making their party prep a little easier—Google will answer all his charcuterie questions and showcase her refined musical taste, hands free.
To buy: $99; homedepot.com.
Best Gift for the Traveling Couple: Airbnb Gift Card
Jet-setting and road-tripping couples don’t like to be tied down; their schedules are flexible and they’ll go wherever the wind (or ticket sale) takes them. That said, Airbnb can be their best friend and your secret to the best gift for couples ever. The booking site has locations, as well as experiences, in every corner of the world—from an all-bamboo house in Bali to a night paddling in Tokyo. Their adventure awaits, and your generosity will help get them there.
To buy: From $25; amazon.com.
Best Gift for the Couple Who Goes Camping Every Weekend: Stanley Steel Growler Set
We all know this duo: They’ve trekked the Appalachians and scaled the most treacherous rock formations in Arizona. Twice. They already have all the lightweight yet durable camping gear they’ll ever need. So what else can you get them? Enter this Stanley Steel Growler Set. The 64-ounce growler and four 12-ounce tumblers are insulated, keeping drinks at their ideal temperatures for extended periods of time. So the next time the couple heads to the mountains for a quick night spent under the stars, they can be sure they’ll have a cold drink when the sun goes down and when it rises the next morning.
To buy: $80; eddiebauer.com.
Best Gift for Newlyweds: 2018 Ceramic Ornament, Our First Christmas
Do you know a couple who got married sometime in the past year? No matter how long they’ve been together, everything that follows will feel like a first again: the first birthdays, the first fall, the first Thanksgiving, and, of course, the first holiday season as a married couple. If they celebrate Christmas, mark the occasion with this sophisticated ornament. Printed with a heart and the year on one side and “Our first Christmas” on the other, the white-and-gold palette should mix with any tree’s color scheme. We suggest packaging with a wedding photo—perhaps in a coordinating gold frame—for a truly thoughtful gift.
To buy: $20; markandgraham.com.
Best Gift for the Couple Who Just Bought Their First Home: 3-Line Wall Address Plaque
It finally happened; they made an offer, signed the papers, and moved in box after box. They’re officially homeowners. And while this couple might not live there forever, it’s certainly an address they’ll never forget. A personalized address plaque, like this one from Wayfair, is thoughtful, practical, and something they can pack up and move with ease if the time ever comes to relocate—serving as a decorative statement piece in a new home with a different address.
To buy: $50; wayfair.com.
Best Gift for the Cocktail-Loving Couple: Gin-Making Kit
For the couple who goes together like, well, gin and tonic. If they like to indulge in the after-work or weekend cocktail (or three), this kit will be a fun addition to their bar collection. Instead of picking up a bottle or Hendrick’s the next time they’re in the mood for gin, they can top off their cocktails with a bit of homemade liquor infused with juniper berries, rosemary, citrus scents, and more throat-warming herbs and spices. The kit doesn’t include the vodka necessary to make the gin, though, so we suggesting adding a bottle or two to round out the present.
To buy: $55; williams-sonoma.com.
Best Gift for the Cozy Couple: Solo Stove SSBON Bonfire
BYO bonfire and s’mores, anyone? This portable fire pit is around 20 pounds and can be lit by a single match. There is no complicated setup in order to achieve the cozy backyard fire scene, which means the couple can create a fun date almost anywhere—maybe a sunset hike without the hassle of building a fire or an evening trip to a (bonfire-permitted) beach. Instant romantic ambience. Oh, and the couple doesn’t have to worry about smoke when roasting marshmallows or simply enjoying the warmth; the stove is engineered to burn without all the smoldering mess.
To buy: $300; amazon.com.
Best Gift for the Coffee-Addicted Couple: KitchenAid Siphon Coffee Brewer
Shopping for a couple of coffee lovers? Elevate their everyday pot with this high-design pick, which looks a little like something out of a science lab. The coffee pot itself is actually a siphon brewer, an old technique that’s been making a comeback—it works through the expansion and contraction of the water vapor inside as it heats up (check out a cool little explainer on the process here), making it a fun process to watch while you’re waiting for that caffeine fix. Package it with a bag of coffee, if you'd like, or with two of the mugs from our mug gift guide.
To buy: $200; target.com.
Best Gift for the Hygge Couple: Modern Rechargeable LED Lantern
Happiness, coziness, and celebrating special moments are three of the most important pillars of hygge—the Danish tradition everyone has been talking about (and striving to achieve) for the last two years. Help the happy couple find their inner Dane with Food52’s Modern Rechargeable LED Lantern. The bright orb rests on either a brass or black steel frame, providing light on even the darkest of winter nights. Simply plug it in to recharge the battery when it begins to dim. Bonus: The lantern also works as a phone charger, so the gift recipients can hygge out wherever they want and still stay plugged in.
To buy: $160; food52.com.
Best Gift for the Organized Couple: Umbra Large Cubist Wall Shelf
Has the couple recently moved into a new place? Or maybe they’re still looking for design elements to make their space feel like… well, theirs. Try giving them this geometric shelf. They can hang it on a wall or place it on the floor, and then fill it with a combination of objets d’art that fuse both of their personalities. If it’s in the office, it could have a few favorite books, a vintage phone, or even some desk supplies. Or in the living room, maybe a plant, a vase, and something that reminds them of a favorite trip together. The piece itself is both interesting but simple enough to frame what’s inside.
To buy: $50; containerstore.com.
Best Gift for the Couple Learning to Cook: 15-Piece Nonstick Aluminum Stovetop Oven Cookware Set
Shopping for a couple who’s looking to start cooking more together but doesn’t know where to begin? Kick start their new hobby with this 15-piece kitchen set, which includes everything from pots and pans to an essential spatula and the ever-helpful potato masher. Package the gift with a few new cookbooks or, even better, write out some of your own favorite standby recipes on some cards and put them together in a book to get them started. They’ll be whipping up hearty meals and scrumptious desserts in no time thanks to you.
To buy: $44; walmart.com.
Best Gift for the Intellectual Couple: Wine: A No Snob Guide: Drink Outside the Box
For the couple who loves to drink and learn about wine but who haven’t yet reached expert status, this paperback is both approachable and informative. From the history of winemaking (did you know the first recorded history dates as far back as 6,000 B.C.?) to tips on how to confidently shop for and order wine, the book is packed with both interesting dinner party factoids (perhaps to share over a glass of wine) and service-heavy advice. Of course, it’s probably best given with a bottle of wine—we won’t blame you if you sneak a peak inside for some advice on how to choose a good one.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
Best Gift for the Gaming Couple: KTYY Travel Chess Set
Hunting for the perfect gift for a couple of game lovers? This portable chess set is both fun and practical, with a green and cream vinyl roll-up board and a travel bag to tie it all up. They can roll it up to take it to play on the beach, at the park, or just to the backyard at the next family get together. When the days (finally) warm back up, we predict many game days in their future. The board also easily wipes clean, so they don’t need to stress over the inevitable stains or spills during a competitive gaming session.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Best Gift for the Couple With a New Kitchen: 'I’ll Wash, You Dry' Dish Towels
Divvying up the household duties has never been easier—well, sort of. We really can’t promise the directives on these tea towels will motivate your partner to do his or her fair share, but this set of cheeky cotton dish towels should help delegate the dreaded after-dinner task of washing all of those dirty dishes. After the chore is done, all they have to do is toss the set in the washing machine.
To buy: $36; anthropologie.com.
Best Gift for the Couple Who Geeks Out Over Jeopardy!: DOIY Design Fact Ticket Box
They have an alarm set for the new episode of Jeopardy!. They’re so competitive, they place bets on the winner and shout out every single answer. This is exactly the type of couple who will benefit from the DOIY Design Fact Ticket Box. Every day, they’ll be able to learn a new fact (or brush up on one they may already know) and store it away for an applicable Jeopardy! category or titillating conversation. You can choose from three different topics—Curiosity, Art, or Cats—depending on the couple’s interests.
To buy: $16; urbanoutfitters.com.
Best Gift for the Couple With a Well-Stocked Bar: “Mine” & “Yours” Highball Glasses
Sure, she may be partial to the pinot while he sticks to scotch, but when both partners are drinking the same cocktail, these etched glasses (one says “mine” and the other says “yours”) leave no question as to whose is whose. In addition to the beautiful etching, the recipient will love how heavy these cups feel in their hands—it makes whatever they’re drinking feel that much more special. The solid glass holds up to 16 ounces and is dishwasher safe. Now that’s something to cheers to. Also available in a “his” and “his” and “hers” and “hers” versions.
To buy: $50 for two; lenox.com.
Best Gift for the Screen-Savvy Couple: iPad Stand
Do they spend their nights huddled around the tablet, streaming their favorite Netflix movies or bingeing old favorites on Hulu? This handmade wood-and-steel iPad stand from Austin-based Petrified Design will prop up their screen in style. Or maybe they look forward to Friday night when they get the chance to try a new recipe together? It also works well as a “cookbook” stand in the kitchen when cooking from an online recipe. A wooden slip ensures the tablet won’t slip from the stand’s grip. The 6-inch-by-4-inch stand comes in five bold colors: melon yellow, sky blue, mint, red, and white.
To buy: $48; petrifieddesign.etsy.com.
Best Gift for the Literary Couple: Banned Book Candles
This booze-infused candle from Pittsburgh-based North Ave Candles features spirits-inspired aromas that are inspired by literature. Gin, Juniper and Daisy (juniper leaves with hints of tart green apple, rosemary, and subtle floral notes of daisy and jasmine) is inspired by The Great Gatsby, and Bourbon and Tobacco (bourbon and its caramel undertones, hint of vanilla, and a sweet, woodsy scent of tobacco flower and mahogany) pays homage to The Catcher in the Rye. Each 12-ounce candle burns for more than 70 hours and they come in a matching gift box with fun trivia about the corresponding book.
To buy: $24; northavecandles.etsy.com.
RELATED: 6 Christmas Scented Candles That Really Do Smell Like the Holidays
Best Gift for the Classy Couple: Leather Band Catchall
Every couple needs a place to park their keys, and a valet tray by the door is an easy and stylish fix. This rubberwood tray with a leather strap can hold multiple key sets as well as extra change and a watch or two—and it’s super polished and chic, just like the couple you’re shopping for. Place it on top of a dresser and fill with jewelry and other essentials, in an office to corral paperclips and sticky notes, or even in a bathroom to house smaller grooming essentials. Personalize the smart and sleek tray with their initial or monogram for no extra charge.
To buy: $49; markandgraham.com.
Best Gift for the Animal-Loving Couple: Best Friend Sanctuary
Friends with a couple of animal lovers? Sponsor a rescue on their behalf at the Best Friends Sanctuary in Utah. The vast shelter takes in all manner of neglected, injured, or otherwise needy pets. Choose from adorable animals like a charming pup named Lovebug, Java the duck, two mules named Fiero and Lucky, or Willow the pot-bellied pig. Each recipient will receive an e-card (contact the organization for a card via snail mail) that details the animal’s story. Of course, if they’re passionate about another cause, you could always choose a different charity.
To sponsor: Go to bestfriends.org.
Best Gift for the Couple With Something to Celebrate: Veuve Clicquot Demi-Sec & Godiva Chocolates Gift Set
Life is worth celebrating—the small moments, the big moments, and even the moments when you feel like there’s nothing to celebrate (but you want champagne and chocolate anyway). If the couple has recently moved, gotten engaged, gotten a promotion, started their own business, or made it to any celebratory milestone, gift them with an elegant bottle of bubbly and 19 delectable pieces of sugary heaven. The set doesn’t come with champagne flutes, so you can always add a couple of personalized ones to your gift.
To buy: $100; wine.com.
Best Gift for the Couple Who Isn’t Ready for a Pet: Meyer Lemon Tree
Gift them a 3-year-old dwarf bare-root Meyer lemon tree grown in the United States. The organic sapling arrives at approximately 18- to 24-inches high, and comes pre-planted in damp wood shavings and wrapped in plastic. The tree, which produces sweeter, juicier, and more fragrant lemons, is ideal for indoor growing—in all areas of the country (though it does require full sun to flourish). In adequate conditions, the tree should flower in the spring and fall and produce fruit in the winter and summer. The tree’s fragrant flowers should tide recipients over until it bears fruit.
To buy: $70; williams-sonoma.com.
Best Gift for the Couple With a Big Family: Half Baked Harvest Cookbook
The creator of the food blog Half Baked Harvest knows a thing or two about feeding multiple mouths at the table. Tieghan Gerard comes from a family of nine and is all about delivering flavor-packed dishes with relative ease. For example, her recipe for Dad’s One-Pan Friday Night Pasta serves six, only requires five steps (one of which is serving the main course itself), and it’s a hundred times more impressive than pasta doused with sauce from a jar. And did we mention she has a Five-Ingredient Beer Bread? No yeast or kneading required. The couple will rejoice in the fact that they finally have a go-to guide for delectable meals every member of the family will love.
To buy: $22; amazon.com.
Best Gift for the Couple Who Treats Their Dog Like Their Child: Furbo Dog Camera
It’s time to go above and beyond the classic watercolor puppy portrait. Meet the Furbo Dog Camera. If the couple won’t hesitate to show off the photo shoot of their precious mutt, you can guarantee a live-stream and a two-way camera is going to make their year. Or life. The camera features a barking sensor, which will then send notifications to your smartphone, allowing you to talk to your pup and call him or her down. You can even play a game of treat tossing while you're at work. Is there a better way to de-stress during your nine-to-five? We didn’t think so.
To buy: $199; amazon.com.
Best Gift for the Sailing Couple: Nautical Cleat Mug
A couple’s sailing trip or even a night at their favorite bed and breakfast in Nantucket might not be in your gifting budget this year, so bring a bit of their favorite outdoor activity inside. When they’re sipping their coffee or tea each morning out of their new Nautical Cleat Mugs, they’ll be reminded of fond memories out on the open water—and you, of course. The mugs are also microwave and dishwasher safe, making them perfect for daily use. Anchors aweigh!
To buy: $38 for set of 2; uncommongoods.com.
Best Gift for the Couple Celebrating Their First Anniversary: Custom Wine Stopper
Turning one of their best memories into a physical object they can use forever is a winning move in the gift-giving playbook. Maybe you use a photo taken at their highly Instagrammable wedding in Sonoma, or you use a goofy snap you caught at their engagement party. Either way, taking this moment and memorializing it so they can admire it whenever they open a new bottle of vino is genius. Wrap it alongside a bottle from the same year as their wedding, and top it with bow that matches the color scheme of their nuptials.
To buy: $17; etsy.com.
Best Gift for the Trendy Couple: Deep Cut Pan
Great Jones, a brand recently launched by two former summer camp friends, is the kitchenware brand to watch this year. You may have seen the millennial-friendly color choices (macaron, mustard, broccoli, Earl Grey, and blueberry) of the $145 cast-iron Dutch oven, but the company also sells a few other tools at a lower price point. The Deep Cut Pan mentioned here performs double duty: It’s a hybrid of a skillet and a deep saute pan. Every couple—from the kitchen beginners to the chef extraordinaires—will find good use for it in their lives. And the trendiest couple will appreciate your ahead-of-the-curve gift; Great Jones only began selling its ware in early November.
To buy: $75; greatjones.com.
Best Gift for the Unorganized Couple: Food Prep Multi-Tool
This duo does not need another gadget or gizmo clogging up their already messy kitchen. They need efficiency, and they need tools that will actually bring ease into their hectic life. At just $20, this game-changing device includes a zester, juicer, cherry or strawberry pitter, peeler, and corer. No more digging around in their cabinets searching for the right utensil when the recipe needs a bit of lemon zest or perfectly-pitted cherries. You can even complement your thoughtful gift with these super useful magnetic spice tins to clear up that nightmare of a spice drawer they have. The more organized partner will thank you.
To buy: $20; uncommongoods.com.
Best Gift for the Couple Who Has Everything: Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-2 Smart Phone Printer
At last, we’ve made it to the couple who has everything. No wine bottle, coffee mug, or scented candle will do; they own plenty of those. So get them a gift that turns what they already have (photos on their phones) into images IRL. In just 10 seconds, the printer spits out high-resolution images shared via app on your smartphone. Coming in at 7-inches tall and weighing just over 1 pound, the printer, which comes in two different colors, will fit almost anywhere in the couple's home.
To buy: $86; amazon.com.