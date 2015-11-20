Gifts for Bosses That Take the Work Out of Shopping

A “boss” is more than just the person who signs your checks. If you’re lucky, they can be a mentor, friend, role model, cheerleader and lifesaver, speaking up for you on your behalf and saving your behind more than once. You likely spend more time with this person than with your spouse, family and friends, which is crazy considering how little you may know about their personal life. Gifts for bosses can be tough because you want to enrich their lives in some way, not clutter their desk or add more obligations to their already maxed-out days. You want your gift to help them relax, expand their mind, or add some fun, beauty or comfort to their day with little to no effort required on their part. If you know anything about their out-of-office hobbies or big-picture dreams, help them pursue them. Buy something that nudges them toward their goals or fills a need that helps them get back to pursuing those pleasant activities sooner. Or buy something that upgrades something they have to use anyway–glam up their ordinary tools to add a pop of sizzle and a smile to their day. And as any teacher will tell you, think outside the box. Don’t get them a “boss gift.” Personalize it if you can with a monogram or a funny note, or err on the safe side with something that is classy and unique. No matter what, they’ll be thrilled that you took the time to choose something special for them.