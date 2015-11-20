Gifts for Bosses That Take the Work Out of Shopping
A “boss” is more than just the person who signs your checks. If you’re lucky, they can be a mentor, friend, role model, cheerleader and lifesaver, speaking up for you on your behalf and saving your behind more than once. You likely spend more time with this person than with your spouse, family and friends, which is crazy considering how little you may know about their personal life. Gifts for bosses can be tough because you want to enrich their lives in some way, not clutter their desk or add more obligations to their already maxed-out days. You want your gift to help them relax, expand their mind, or add some fun, beauty or comfort to their day with little to no effort required on their part. If you know anything about their out-of-office hobbies or big-picture dreams, help them pursue them. Buy something that nudges them toward their goals or fills a need that helps them get back to pursuing those pleasant activities sooner. Or buy something that upgrades something they have to use anyway–glam up their ordinary tools to add a pop of sizzle and a smile to their day. And as any teacher will tell you, think outside the box. Don’t get them a “boss gift.” Personalize it if you can with a monogram or a funny note, or err on the safe side with something that is classy and unique. No matter what, they’ll be thrilled that you took the time to choose something special for them.
Beaches, by Gray Malin
If your boss is an avid traveler and/or beach lover, this beautiful photography book will feed their wanderlust. Shot from a doorless helicopter high above beaches around the world, artist Gray Malin pulls you in with his flawless images of breathtaking coast lines dotted with the vibrant umbrellas of swimmers and beach-goers. Trust us, this dreamy book will be your boss's new favorite coffee table read.
Yampa Valley Sauce Company Habanero Hot Sauces
Help a foodie boss wake up those boring desktop lunches with this arsenal of hot sauces from a married couple based in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. (Apparently he knew she was “the one” when she pulled a bottle of hot sauce out of her purse at lunch.) This set comes with four hot sauce flavors: “Broja” starts with a traditional tomato base, but adds an infusion of carrots. Sweet and rich “Purple Blaze” has blueberries and is great on stir-fry or grilled veggies. “Habacado” features the flavor of avocado, and “Strabenero” has ripe strawberries in the mix, and works well for grilling or as a marinade.
MIKOL Real Marble Notebook
Does your supervisor prefer to write down thoughts in an actual notebook with a pen? Don’t let them jot down the next big idea on a flimsy spiral-bound pad. This beautiful, light and sturdy notebook with a real marble cover adds gravitas and elegance to even the most mundane thoughts. Each is unique since the covers are cut from 100 percent natural marble, and features 180 acid-free, archival-grade pages.
S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Water bottles may seem like a lame gift, but this beauty is a double-walled stainless steel, 10¼ x 2¾-inch insulated bottle created to keep cold drinks chilled for up to 24 hours, hot drinks toasty for up to 12 hours, and sparkling seltzer or other carbonated drinks bubbly. Its wide opening makes it a cinch to fill, add ice cubes, and clean.
West Elm Stone Bookends
Avid readers often treasure their books as prized personal possessions. If your boss loves her hardcovers, these handsome gray marble bookends with brass-finished inlays will be stylish sentinels to keep them securely propped on a shelf and spotlight their meaningful place in her life. If her shelf or desk is tight on space, buy just one (each measures four inches x two inches x four inches) to act as a paperweight or a swanky piece of art deco sculpture.
Uncommon Goods Desktop Golf
If your boss likes golf and needs an anxiety buster, this is a relaxing treat and small enough to fit on a desk and then hide in a drawer. This miniature golf course looks static, but you can tweak the surface to change the pitch of the green on both sides, helping to make the shot a little different each time. When they makes a hole-in-one, the flag has a magnet for easy ball retrieval.
Huzi Design Infinity Pillow
Business travel can be a special form of torture for weary workers. Give your boss a little bliss for their journey via this hypoallergenic, anti-bacterial pillow loop inspired by the Mobius strip. They can twist, fold or wear it like a necklace to add a little cushion for their neck or back, or use it to prop up books or block out light. Available in grey or navy and made of bamboo fabric and 3M Thinsulate, this travel pillow also includes a carrying case with a strap that fits easily over a carry-on’s retractable handle for accessibility and transport.
Anthropologie Celestial Coaster Set
These striking clay-and-glazed-glass coasters are a great gift for a boss who you may not know well, but hope to impress. These demonstrate your own sophisticated taste, as well as showing that you care about keeping their tables safe from evil glass-shaped water rings! They’re so pretty to look at, even just propped up against a backsplash or a cubicle wall. Available in seven lovely colors–from icy white or blue to “springy” rose garden or sherbet hues–these four-inch square, made-in-the-USA coasters will definitely impress and enthrall.
Loop Handle Cheese Knife Set
Perfect for entertaining, these stainless steel cheese knives add a sleek, modern aesthetic to your boss's future cheese boards and serving platters. They're minimal, yet eye-catching and serve a very important function: making sure everyone enjoys as much creamy brie and tangy goat cheese as possible at your boss's upcoming holiday parties.
Le Creuset Café Stoneware French Coffee Press
Treat your manager to a luxe French press coffee maker from Le Creuset and elevate her morning coffee ritual for good. Gift them this alone or pair it with a bag or two of your favorite coffee beans.
Antec Mobile Products Sugar Cube Portable Speaker
Don't let the size of this little cube fool you—via Bluetooth connection, it'll play your boss's favorite music in high definition within up to 33 feet of it. It runs on a built-in portable speaker that powers up to eight hours of tunes. Plus, it's portable and small enough to tuck into any bag or keep on a desk.
Mark and Graham Leather Charger Roll Up
This leather roll-up is ideal for corralling the chargers and earbuds swimming around at the bottom of your boss’s bag. Simply roll up any loose cords into a neat circle, wrap one of these open-ended pieces of leather around it and secure with the tie.
Gentlemen’s Hardware Bicycle Repair Kit
Does your boss cycle to work every day? This flat-repair kit for bikes has everything they need for emergency tire patching. It's packed with seven essentials they'll need to patch the wheel into a tidy little tin box. Assuming that they also carry a small bike pump (that might be a smart second part of this gift), they'll be pedaling along again in no time. The kit includes four Allen wrenches and two screwdriver tips, a patch repair kit and two tire levers.
Farmhouse Pottery Vermont Wood Fir Candle
Mmmmm-smelling candles can be pricey and are a purchase many people have a hard time justifying for themselves, which is why they make a wonderful present for meeting-wracked executives in need of a little chill time. This woodsy pine fir scent is created with American-farmed soy wax and hand-poured into reclaimed vintage glass in the dreamy state of Vermont. The amber-colored glass and cozy glow of the flame will refresh tired bosses and lull them into a creative or meditative space to relax or reminisce. Bring them a cup of hot cocoa and you’re golden.
Design Ideas Savoy Letter Sorter
Bosses who appreciate efficiency do not have time to chase down loose papers, reminders, and mail from their desk. Help them sort and organize their errant memos, magazines, and more with this sleek metal letter sorter.
The Sill Panda Plant in the Ezra Planter
Does your boss have green thumb—or maybe just deep appreciation for all things plants? Gift her a sculptural panda plant, already potted in a minimalist ceramic planter from The Sill that features a drainage hold and saucer.
Marble + Wood Geometric Objects
With mixed materials, this isn’t your average desk accent. The marble adds a clean, elegant look, while the wood brings an earthy quality to the piece. Choose from three different shapes—pyramid, hexagon, and polyhedron. These artful paperweights will sit pretty on your boss’s desk.
Poppin Gold Mechanical Pencil Set
A fresh pair of luxe mechanical pencils? Your boss won't mind if you do. Upgrade their stash of writing utensils with a few worthy of their job title—like these sleek and simple gold-brushed pencils with a hidden eraser.
Suede Boho Zip Pouch
If your boss is always on the go, this roomy eight-by-11-inch pouch will help to keep her bag organized. She can use it to stash a small notepad, pens, or other office supplies—there’s even room for both her work and personal phones. In soft suede and bright colors (magenta, cobalt, orange, and seafoam) with a matching cotton chambray lining (except the black, which is lined with gray cotton chambray), this bag also comes with a free embroidered monogram for extra personalization. Free gift wrapping is also available, so this gift can go right from the package onto her desk.
One-Year Foil Easel Calendar
Your manager might rely on her phone calendar for everything, but there’s still nothing like a beautiful desk calendar for quick reference. This version, with foil designs in a rainbow of colors will make a stunning desk accent. And she doesn’t have to throw away the pretty artwork once the month is over—she can tape or glue a photo over the calendar portion and use as a colorful mat inside of a frame. The 12-month set comes with a wooden block to keep the calendar upright—no thumbtacks or tape required.
Tea to Go
If your boss is more of a tea drinker than a coffee connoisseur, then she’ll love this on-the-go find. Place loose-leaf tea or tea bags at one end of the travel mug, fill with water, shake to steep, and drink from the opposite end. The glass cup will keep tea hot during the commute, while the silicone sleeve makes it easy and safe to carry.
Old Fashioned Carry-On Cocktail Kit
For the business traveler, this TSA-friendly kit is the perfect way to enjoy a deliciously crafted in-flight cocktail. The small tin canister comes with everything you need to craft two Old Fashioned cocktails—cane sugar and aromatic bitters. Four other tins with the contents to create popular drinks are also available: the bloody mary (bloody Mary mix, rimming salt, and two mini pickles), the champagne cocktail (elderflower syrup), the gin and tonic (small batch tonic syrup), and the Moscow mule (ginger syrup). All kits also come with a recipe card, the appropriate bar tools, and a linen coaster.
Herb Garden Grow Jar Kit
Green thumb or no green thumb, this self-watering grow-your-own herb kit is easy to assemble. Plus, it doesn’t matter if your boss is an urban dweller with no backyard or misses all that yard he has at home when he’s cooped up in the office during the day, these herbs can be grown indoors or under a covered patio. The kit is packaged in a brightly colored Mason jar—choose from non-GMO organic cilantro, oregano, or basil seeds. Once the herbs outgrow the container, he can transplant them to a bigger pot or a real garden.
How to Play Like a Pro Kit
If your boss spends most of her time outside of the office at the golf course, this kit with golfing essentials will get plenty of use. She’ll always be prepared for a session on the links—included in the small tin are a golf tee, ball marker, divot tool, mini pencil, and a handful of toiletries. Two other styles also available: How to Be a Gentleman, which includes 15 essentials for men (collar stays, grooming tools, and more), and How to Be a Happy Camper, which comes with tools for the great outdoors (a compass, a plastic utensil, and more).
Business Card Holder
Now she can keep her cards in one place instead of at the bottom of her bag or stuffed in her wallet. These monogrammed business card holders are ultra-professional and classic with the goldtone plate and enamel detail. A snap closure means the compact case will stay shut even in the most cramped and cluttered purses. Each initial comes in a different colored case like black, pink, red, green, or aqua. For a sweet surprise that’ll keep her caffeinated through even the busiest networking events, place a Starbucks gift card inside the empty case before wrapping it up.
Mint Plant Print
Instead of the requisite office fern (which normally dies in a month or two, especially in a dark office with overzealous air conditioning), this print will cheer up her desk and requires zero watering and not even a hint of sunlight. The watercolor comes unframed, so order early and frame the piece so she can hang it on her office wall or prop it up on a shelf. The shades of green will wake up a boring space, but the design is simple enough not to be distracting. Available in other designs—from flowers to kitchen utensils—too.
