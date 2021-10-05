19 Gift Ideas for Binge-Watchers, Inspired by Their Favorite TV Shows

Whether they're a big true crime fan or just getting geared up for season two of Bridgerton, we have the best gift ideas for your favorite TV binger.

By Lisa Milbrand
October 05, 2021
We've all raised our binge-watching game over the past year and a half—and many of us developed particular TV obsessions, whether it's feel-good shows like Schitt's Creek or Ted Lasso, gritty crime dramas like Mare of Easttown and I'll Be Gone in the Dark, or frothy, sexy fare like Bridgerton. If someone on your holiday gift list has a particular favorite, let that be the perfect inspiration for their next gift.

Gift Ideas for the Feel-Good Binger

Look for gift ideas that offer that same warm and cozy vibe you get after you watch an episode (or five) of Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso-Inspired Mug

$19, goodcrafternoon.etsy.com

Gift your favorite Ted Lasso fan with this—and some of their favorite binge-watching drink of choice (even if it is tea) to go along with it. 

Rose Apothecary Body Milk

$12, beekman1802.com

Beauty brand Beekman 1802's popular Schitt's Creek collaboration is still ongoing (even if the show, sadly, is not). The Rose Apothecary Body Milk plays on a fan-favorite joke within the show—and has a lovely rose scent.

David Rose Sweater

From $59, etsy.com

This comfy sweatshirt is a variation on one of David Rose's signature looks— and will help keep your loved one cozy through their next binge session.

Peanut Butter Cup Shortbread

$59, goldbelly.com

Marry Ted Lasso's "biscuits with the boss" with his beloved peanut butter, and you get this decadent dessert that's perfect for snacking on as you watch (or await) the next season.  

For the Bridgerton Fan

Regencycore has become a popular trend in general ever since the Shonda Rimes show debuted last winter—and it'll likely only burn hotter when season 2 of Bridgerton finally debuts.

RELATED: 12 Books Like Bridgerton to Read While You Wait for Next Season

Hill House Home Nap Dress

$100, hillhousehome.com

Hill House Home's Bridgerton collab nap dresses sold out in a hot second—but the entire line of nap dresses looks like something Daphne would definitely seduce her duke in. 

Cameo Earrings

$58, anthropologie.com

Beloved in Regency times, these classical-inspired earrings are the perfect way to add a touch of Bridgerton to even the most modern clothes.

Gilded Cedar Wood Wall Mirror

$109, wayfair.com

This elegant mirror brings some gilded Bridgerton luxe to your loved one's house.

Tea Party Set

From $90, alllittlecutethings.etsy.com

Give them everything they need to invite a few friends over for a viewing party—a set of six delightfully mismatched cups and saucers—and you can add in gold-plated spoons, tea, or linen napkins to finish off the set. 

Gift Ideas for Crime Fans

Whodunnits—whether real life or twisty fiction—definitely had us hooked (and looking out for things going bump in the night at home). You can give these perfect gifts for your dearest detectives.

RELATED: The 8 Best Mystery Boxes to Keep You Entertained This Fall

True Crime and Chill Candle

$18, etsy.com

What does true crime smell like? Apparently, vanilla sugar, soft musk, and sweet apple. This blood-spattered candle is the perfect accompaniment for their next chilling binge session.

Ocean City Sweatshirt

$36, hometownapparel.com

One of Mare's iconic looks is this cozy sweatshirt—perfect for pairing with PJs or sweatpants for a relaxing Netflix night. 

Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle

$19, uncommongoods.com

Solve two puzzles in one—the jigsaw, and the murder story that goes with it (all the clues to solve it appear in the finished puzzle). 

Vintage Nancy Drew Book Safe

$40, secretsafebooks.etsy.com

Where better to hide valuables than secreted away in one of the most iconic detective novels? (Perhaps include a locket she can hide away, in homage to Nancy's first solved mystery, The Clue of the Broken Locket.)

Gift Ideas for Horror Lovers

There was a whole slew of creepy, gory shows that drew people's attention this year—from the uberpopular Squid Game to the stalker-y You.

Dalgona Candy Making Set

$18, amazon.com

The Squid Game featured an excruciating game where contestants had to try to carve in a design without cracking the sugary candy. If your gift recipient wanted to DIY and test out the treat, this kit will let them learn how (no murdering over cracked candy allowed).

Trivial Pursuit Horror Movie Edition

$20, amazon.com

Test their knowledge of slashers, thrashers, and things that go bump in the night with this set of 600 questions about the best in horror movies, books, and TV. 

Squid Game Tracksuit

From $40, etsy.com

Add an extra creepy factor to your next binge watch by relaxing in a tracksuit just like the one sported by contestants in the game. 

Gift Ideas for Baking Show Fans

Whether they tuned in to the soothing sounds of The British Baking Show or the goofy fun of Nailed It!, they'd probably appreciate some gifts that'll let them get their bake on at home.

RELATED: The Best Gifts You Can Buy for the Bakers in Your Life

Nailed It! Cookbook

$20, amazon.com

Want to learn how to wow (or at least, semi-wow) your friends? This cookbook features how-tos on how to make some of the craziest creations from the show, plus tips on how to plan your own Nailed It! style challenge with your loved ones.

French Tart Baking Kit

$50, uncommongoods.com

They'll get everything they need to craft swanky mini tarts—including the recipes. 

Star Baker Apron

$25, humorstyle.etsy.com

Even if they haven't impressed the judges on the British Baking Show (yet), if you appreciate their baking, let them know by dubbing them "Star Baker."

Mason Cash in the Forest Mixing Bowls

$100, food52.com

This pretty nesting set from the legendary British pottery makers will elevate their next baking adventure.

