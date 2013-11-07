Gifts for Foodies

From ambitious home bakers to cocktail-obsessed hosts, we’ve rounded up a collection of one-of-a-kind gifts perfect for the food-lovers in your life. We sipped, snacked, and sorted through hundreds of samples to weed out the less-than-stellar items so you can feel confident wrapping up any one of the picks on our list. We found beautifully designed and crafted kitchen equipment, guaranteed to inspire anyone to get in the kitchen. Marble rolling pins, porcelain tart pans, even modern measuring cups will have recipients leafing through old cookbooks.



There are gifts for the more adventurous cook, like a bottle of fine olive oil (don’t worry, they’ll know when and where to drizzle it), as well as a homemade pasta kit. But if you’re shopping for beginners or cooks who are on the more timid side, might we suggest our friend Julia Turshen’s new book, Small Victories; it might just supply the courage necessary to get into the kitchen and get down to business.



Kids will love April’s Maple Cotton Candy and the Monster Pop Molds from Tovolo. And everybody will swoon over Milk Jar Cookies delivered right to your door.



There are several cocktail-inspired choices, including an oversized Mason jar shaker (it’s great for parties and big-batch beverages). For the hungry bartenders in your life, we’ve even got liquor-laced caramel corn and boozy ice cream.



No matter what you choose, don’t forget to treat yourself in the coming months. We’re partial to the Money on Honey Caramels from Droga chocolates. They’re ideal for sharing (or hiding) this holiday season.