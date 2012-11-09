Fun Gifts for Dogs, Cats, and More Pets

No one is more deserving of a great gift this holiday season than man's (or woman’s) best friend. As the member of the family that is there when you wake up every morning and greets you every night when you walk in the door after a long day at work, your pet is worthy of a special treat. We have rounded up our favorite finds from around the web to make sure that all of the furry friends in your life receive wonderful gifts this year. Start by outfitting your canine—making sure that he or she has the appropriate outerwear as the temperatures start to drop. You will find a variety of cute coats, jackets, and sweaters to keep your pup cozy and protected from the elements while on walks through the woods and in the neighborhood. And if the cat or dog's collar is in need of an upgrade, check out the most modern styles (like those that are personalized or have activity and GPS tracker options, to name a few). We have also included interactive games to help make sure that your animal stays fit and entertained all year round. And when Fluffy and Fido are exhausted after a day of fetch or play at the dogrun, you will find luxe bedding options and durable chew toys he or she can gnaw on. So go ahead and surprise the animal-lover on your list with a paw-sitively (we couldn’t help it!) creative gift for his or her favorite family member.