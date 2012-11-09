Fun Gifts for Dogs, Cats, and More Pets
Bow & Drape Fall Pet Sweatshirt
You dog may not be able to speak, but now her clothes can do the talking for her. Choose from a few ready-made designs (“Ball so hard” and “So fetch”) or come up with your own phrase. Each unique saying is a custom applied to the back of the gray sweatshirt using either sequins or embroidered script. Don’t worry if this sounds too fancy for your pup, there’s no dry cleaning required. Throw this jumper in the wash to get it good as new so she can strut her stuff once again at the dog park. Available in five sizes from XS to XL.
To buy: $39, bowanddrape.com.
Espacio Handmade Honest Collars
Leather and brass can make your pup seem tough as nails or sweet as sugar—depending on which words you choose to snap on to the buff leather collar to describe her. Did your dog just destroy your favorite pair of shoes? Label him as “King Jerkface” so everyone can know. If she is currently the apple of your eye, you can snap on the combo “Lady Princess” to her neck. Available in sizes mini to beast, so one is sure to fit your pooch.
To buy: $40 (mini and small) to $46 (medium, large, and beast); badges, $8 each, espaciohandmade.com.
VW Pet Carrier
Behold, the perfect pet picker-upper for your boho bestie who’s got a cat (or small dog)—and a truly groovy sense of humor. Not only does this replica of Volkswagon’s vintage ‘60s-era van look stylish in transport (those iconic round headlights and chrome wheels!), but it also keeps the animal comfortable, with a sturdy base and mesh windows for ventilation. Offering two options for toting a pet (a padded shoulder strap and a shorter handle), the carrier zips open from the front and folds flat for easy storage.
To buy: $45 (23.6 x 11.81 x 11.81), themonsterfactoryusa.com.
Custom Silkscreen Pet Pillow
If you look at this black and white cushion and don’t know immediately who to give it to, move on. If you have a friend who is completely obsessed with her pet—she loves him or her like a child, spends a fortune on pet accessories, chooses vacations that her furry friend will like as much as she does—this custom pillow is the gift for her. Created using a photo of her pet, your friend won’t be able to hide her smile every time she sees this thoughtful gift. You will undoubtedly earn the title of “Friend of the Year” this holiday season.
To buy: $80, shannonbroder.etsy.com.
Nice Digs Spike Leather Collar
Humans aren’t the only ones who are looking to enter the new year in style. This edgy collar, which is studded with spiked hardware, is sure to set your pup apart from the rest of the dogs at the park. Sizes range from extra small to large, meaning dogs of any size can rock the punk-rock trend, and exact measurements are listed on the Nice Digs website to ensure you select the perfect fit. Because the company is based in Australia, allow five to 12 business days for U.S. orders, and take note that the prices are listed in AUD.
To buy: $32, nicedigs.com.
‘Mom’ Tattoo Knit Dog Sweater
You know that your dog loves you best, but this adorable sweater ensures that everyone is aware of that fact. Not only is the heart tattoo-inspired “mom” design stylish, but the turtleneck sweater will also keep your dog warm during the chilly winter months. But take note: The sweater is specifically designed to fit 10- to 12-pound dogs—so don’t try squeezing your golden retriever into this tiny size. It’s better suited for small breeds, such as chihuahuas and terriers. The reasonable price means you can order a few now, then give them as gifts throughout the year.
To buy: $10, worldmarket.com.
SugarandType Dog Bandanas
These cheeky bandanas simply could not be cuter. Dogs who tend to get a little frisky will rock the one that reads “Everyday is hump day,” and anyone with a particularly innocent breed of dog (think: corgis or goldendoodles) can dress them up in the one that says “Friendly dog, beware of owner.” And, of course, we all know (or own!) the big, cuddly dogs that still think they’re small enough to climb into our laps. For them, there’s a bandana that reads: “Never too big to be a lap dog.” Tie them on before guests arrive for holiday festivities—they’re sure to be a conversation starter.
To buy: $15, shop.etsy.com.
LinkAKC Leather Dog Tracker Collar
This smart collar can do just about everything: monitor your dog’s daily activity levels, create a virtual scrapbook to record outings with your pup, shine an app-controlled light so you can see the road ahead, consolidate vet records, and, most importantly, create a digital safe zone around your home so you can keep track of your dog’s movements. Each order includes the leather collar, the tracking unit, the base station (which charges both the tracking unit and your phone), and access to the app. Love the idea, but already own a collar? The tracking unit can also be transferred to most standard-size collars.
To buy: $199, linkakc.com.
Casper Dog Mattress
Created by the same team who engineered the beloved (human) Casper mattress, this plush dog bed will guarantee your pooch a solid snooze. Whether your dog’s current bed has become worn and ratty, or you’re hoping to kick him out of your bed for good, this comfy mattress is sure to win him over. The cover is removable and machine washable, and its durable material can withstand sharp teeth and claws. The best part? If your dog doesn’t fall in love with the mattress within the first 100 days, Casper will give you a full refund (and free returns).
To buy: From $125, casper.com.
UncommonGoods Ice Cream Truck Pet House
This playful pet house, which is made from non-toxic and recyclable materials, guarantees your cat the title of coolest kitty on the block (and it makes for a fantastic photoshoot backdrop). Instead of traditional ice cream treats, your cat’s feline friends have the option of ordering salmon, anchovies, or albacore tuna from the tiny truck. Planning on sending the toy as a gift to your cat-loving friends? Take note that the pet house ships in a printed box, so if you want to keep it a surprise, send it to yourself first so you have a chance to wrap it.
To buy: $39, uncommongoods.com.
Horchow Personalized Dog Bag Case
Gone are the days of stuffing plastic baggies into your pockets, or losing them in the depths of your purse. This handcrafted leather case, which closes with a snap, turns taking the dog for a walk into a stylish outing. The cases come in six fun colors, and can be personalized (for free!) with your pup’s name. In fact, the engraving is part of what makes this such a great gift—your recipient will be touched to receive a customized present for their furry friend. Pair the case with dog treats, or a stylish dog collar.
To buy: $55. horchow.com.
Mark and Graham Weatherproof Dog Jacket
Hand-knit dog sweaters are adorable, sure, but in cold and rainy weather, your pooch needs a more practical option. The soft fleece on the inside of this jacket will keep your pup warm, while the waterproof nylon on the outside whisks away moisture. And don’t worry about struggling to get this over your dog’s head—Velcro straps make dressing Fido a cinch. The material is also highly reflective, which will help keep your pup safe on nighttime walks. Choose between navy blue or orange, and take advantage of the free monogramming and gift wrap that are included in the order.
To buy: From $59, markandgraham.com.
Unicorn Pet Sweater
Humans aren’t the only ones who should be able to express themselves with their personal style. Let your pup’s personality shine in this rainbow unicorn sweater, which comes complete with a unicorn horn and rainbow trim (and a leash opening at the neck!). Thanks to the variety of size options, it doesn’t matter if you’re giving it to a dachshund or a dalmatian—any dog can rock this whimsical look. If your pooch decides to roll around in the snow, simply throw it in the wash—no special cleaning required. Bonus: It also doubles as your dog’s next Halloween costume.
To buy: $39, uncommongoods.com.
Aesop ‘Animal’ Pet Shampoo
Known for their popular hair and skincare lines, Aesop has ventured into the world of pet shampoo, too—making this an ideal gift for friends who love to pamper their pets. The shampoo provides a gentle cleansing and deodorizing, and will leave your pup smelling of spearmint, lemon, and tea tree oil. Shipping and returns are both free, and for an extra $5, the gift can be boxed with tissue paper, a bow, and a card. This gift would be great paired with a dog brush (or doggie toothpaste) for the ultimate at-home doggie spa day.
To buy: $39, nordstrom.com.
Harry Barker Red Gingham Bone
Preppy pooches will go bonkers for this gingham print bone, which is sold on Reese Witherspoon’s popular lifestyle site, DraperJames.com. The festive red color (called “Garland Apple Red”) makes it particularly stylish for the holiday season—it will bring a bright pop of color to any ordinary dog bed. Fair warning, however, to all pet owners who enjoy their peace and quiet—the canvas bone toy has a two-way squeaker tucked inside. Pair the toy with the matching gingham collar for an adorable gift that the dog and his owner will enjoy for years to come.
To buy: $14, draperjames.com.
UncommonGoods Shark Cat Bed
Cats often surprise their owners with their fearlessness—jumping onto high countertops, scaling tall objects, and darting after bright lights. So if you want a bed that shows off your feline friend’s daring side, look no further than this shark-shaped bed (the ultimate test of how daring they really are). As your cat snuggles up, it will look like she’s inside the mouth of a giant shark—but luckily she can climb out the back of the bed if she needs to escape. It’s also a great play toy, and will keep cats occupied for hours.
To buy: $99, uncommongoods.com.
Hurrik9 Launcher + Three Rings
Busy dog owners are sure to appreciate this revolutionary toy, which is designed to give your dog an effective, exhaustive workout in a fraction of the time (after all, many dogs don’t get the daily amount of exercise that they need to maintain good health). The gadget launches rings more than 100 feet away, meaning that after just two launches, your dog has already run the distance of a football field. It can be used indoors, outdoors, and even in water (the foam rings float!), and the rings can double as a training aid for any pups preparing for agility competitions.
To buy: $40, hurrik9.com.
Waggo Dipped Ceramic Pet Bowl
Just because you own a dog doesn’t mean their food, toys, and other accessories should take away from your stylish home decor. In fact, these hand-dipped ceramic bowls might just become your kitchen’s cutest accessory, what with their two-toned color and sleek design. Choose between natural and navy (both of which will match most kitchen color schemes), and small, medium, and large sizes. And just because they’re beautiful (and handcrafted in Brooklyn!) doesn’t mean they’re not functional. These sturdy, high-quality bowls can handle even the craziest of canines and they can be tossed in the dishwasher when they’re in need of a cleaning.
To buy: $22, food52.com.
Hanging Cat Hammock
For any kitty who loves to lounge around the house, this cheetah-print hammock is an absolute must. The fleece material makes it an ultra-cozy napping spot, and when the cat hair builds up, you can simply toss it in the washing machine. Think your dog would enjoy the hammock, too? You’re in luck—it’s suitable for any pet under 22 pounds. The wood frame requires barely any assembly, and all the hardware you’ll need is included in the set. If your cat is timid about jumping inside, try sprinkling a bit of catnip on the fleece.
To buy: $29, jet.com.
Aruliden Underwater Landscape Fish Bowl
The ultimate addition to any home office, this hand-blown glass fish bowl (crafted by an Ohio-based design firm) is simply stunning—and a definite conversation starter. Love the look but not sure about live fish? The bowl can also double as a trendy terrarium. When light and shadows hit the textured mountain landscape inside the bowl, it creates a multi-dimensional effect that’s totally mesmerizing. The design is so unique, in fact, that the bowl won the International Design Excellence Award in 2011. It’s a great way to give the gift of art, in an unexpected way.
To buy: $97, ahalife.com.
Squeaky Dog Donuts
Though we all know we can’t feed our dogs chocolate, that doesn’t mean it’s easy to ignore their whimpers as we chow down. These plush donut toys, which are made with soft fleece, give dogs their own dessert to chomp on—and they’re bound to look adorable as they do so. Each toy is handmade in California, so each one is a little bit different and guaranteed to be unique. For a fun treat that the whole family will love, pair the doggy donuts with a dozen edible ones for the owners. They’re sure to appreciate the sweet gesture.
To buy: $18, uncommongoods.com.
Lux/Eros Pyramid Pet Bowl
Because each of these pet bowls is handmade and hand glazed to order by a popular Los Angeles-based ceramicist, every piece is guaranteed to be unique. The glazes come in blush (with gold accents), snow (a creamy white hue), and shiny jet black (sure to make a bold statement). Because they’re made order, be sure to order in advance—they take between four to six weeks for delivery. Love the look, but don’t have a dog-owner on your list? Take a look at the company’s plates, bowls, and mugs—they have a very similar feel, but are designed for humans.
To buy: $75, domino.com.
Park Avenue Leash
Leather detailing for the pooch-pampering friend on your list. A white braided rope leash is elevated with a brass clasp and a leather tassel. The leather tassel is available in blush leather or charcoal gray lambskin, but you can also opt for a mint, rose, or purple yarn tassel with similar bright detailing. The five-foot length is standard, but the seller is able to make custom changes, and can also create a thinner rope if desired. Just make sure you don’t leave it lying around your home or apartment—this is the last leash you’d want your pup to turn into a chew toy.
To buy: $58, theatlanticocean.etsy.com.
Dog-Treat Launcher
Two things make tails wag no matter what: treat time, and a good game of fetch. Any pup will go wild for this handheld gadget that catapults snacks, making rewards even sweeter. Place pellet-sized dog biscuits or treats (not included) in the bright red canister, lock and load one treat at a time, and hit the trigger to launch the tasty snack up high to test his reflexes and paw-eye coordination. The tool includes a carrying cord so you can easily tote it during walks or trips to the park. Users recommend small, cylindrical treats so they don’t get stuck in the launcher.
To buy: $10, containerstore.com.
Silk Dog Collar
Everyone wants to wear something special during the holiday season—and why should man’s best friend be any exception? For your pal’s pup, a statement piece made of reclaimed sari and kimono fabric attached to sturdy waxed canvas. These martingale collars are buckle-free and the double-loop mechanism prevents a leash from tugging too harshly on a dog’s neck. Even better: a portion of the proceeds benefits therapy animal programs. They come in a multitude of bright, cheerful patterns. Note the seller’s instructions when measuring for the collar. Available in XS to XL. Order early, as this gift takes 10 days to process.
To buy: From $24, thehoundhaberdashery.etsy.com.
Yoga Mat For Cats
For the friend who loves to do morning yoga, but has a curious cat who interrupts her zen, consider this creative and adorable companion mat. The attached twine catnip toy keeps kitty in her own spot and lets the yogi on your list practice in peace. Plus, the rubber, water-resistant mini mat allows the kitten to roll around with her treat without scratching up the carpet or furniture. And, think of the viral videos! Sized perfectly for Fluffy at two feet long, and available in purple, red, pink, black, blue, and green.
To buy: $25 (17 by 24 inches), felineyogi.etsy.com.
Milk Bone Baby Bodysuit and Dog T-Shirt
For the couple with a baby and a “fur baby,” this matching set will melt their hearts. Each can wear his or her favorite snack all day long (bones for the pup, bottles for the baby) with these adorable onesies. And, since shopping for baby clothing can be difficult (they grow so fast!), the seller has attached a helpful measurement chart to help you find the perfect fit. Don’t worry, there’s a size chart for dogs, too. Gift-wrap and a handwritten note are available upon request.
To buy: $40 for both (or $24 for the onesie and $20 for the dog T-shirt), etsy.com.
Sherpa Puff Ball Pet Bed
You know what they say: If you want the most comfortable spot in the house, move your pet. For the kitty who rules the roost, she'll be drawn to this cozy, just-her-size beanbag in seconds (perfect for dogs as well). It comes in small, medium, or large sizes to fit your pet and your space. A zippered Sherpa, a sheepskin-like fabric made from polyester, covers the beanbag to ensure maximum comfort and easy cleaning—throw it right in your washing machine whenever it gets dirty. The ultra-soft cushion guarantees that you won’t have to share your bed ever again.
To buy: $36, jet.com.
Small Pet Critter Cruiser
Don’t let puppies and kittens have all the fun this holiday season. Hamsters and gerbils get a workout cruising counters and floors in a set of hot pink wheels, which operates in three different modes so they never get bored. Let the car loose and allow the hamster to cruise around any room while he works out, or keep the cruiser stationary so he just rotates the wheel. The wheel also comes out of the car completely and can be used separately. Rubber wheels and rounded corners mean you don’t have to worry about him running into and scratching furniture. Also available in blue, green, or yellow.
To buy: $20, petsmart.com.