Why Gifting Experiences Might Be the Best Idea This Year

Think about what they'll love

My kids have very different hobbies and passions, so their gifts are always very different. My artsy oldest generally gets performance-based gifts, with trips to Broadway shows and the ballet; my younger daughter is into nature and wildlife, so overnights at zoos and one-on-ones with dolphins have been her favorite adventures.

But sometimes it pays to think a little outside the box, to see if your gift recipient might be interested in trying something new. My parents may not have taken up pottery as a hobby, despite enjoying the pottery class I gifted them a couple years back. But they have returned to the shop several times to buy the owner's handiwork.