30 Surprising Subscription Box Ideas  

Want to send someone the gift that keeps on giving? Try a subscription box. When your friend or family member receives the gift every month or season, they will be reminded of your thoughtfulness. At the same time, they will have a new box of goodies to try out and enjoy. During the past couple of years, these boxes have become extremely popular, and now there’s an option for everyone’s personality. It’s easy to choose a subscription box that suits their interests. Plus, these are timesavers, and they are still packed with quality products inside. You won’t have to spend hours going to different stores at the mall to find the right gifts to pair together—these curated boxes do the work for you. Do you have a friend who is particular about his coffee? There’s a box that will send monthly coffee samples from micro-roasters and boutique companies to satisfy his discerning palate. Or, maybe your sister’s quite the fashionista—there’s a box for that too, full of charming trinkets and accessories. Although some of these boxes aren’t as budget-friendly as other gifts, we think they’re worth the extra money since they’re multiple presents over a period of time. You also don’t have to send them a subscription for the whole year as some of these services offer three-month or seasonal subscriptions. A lot of these companies also only pack limited-edition products or expertly sourced goods from independent makers in their boxes, which is a great way for your friend or family member to discover new brands.