10 Amazing Gifts to Pamper Your Dog (or Fellow Dog Owner) 

While 2020 has been a real Debbie Downer of a year all around, the one upside is that pet adoptions have been sky-high—and you have more time to spend with your dog than ever before. Although your undying love and attention is the best thing you can give your dog, they also appreciate a good gift every now and them to keep their wild minds occupied. My own dogs and I have taken the time to test-drive almost all of the products on this list (yes, they are very spoiled), so they can attest to its puppy satisfaction. Even if you don't own a pooch yourself, they’re great presents and stocking stuffers to present your dog-owning friend with, who will certainly appreciate your thoughtfulness for their four-legged friend. Below, 10 great gifts to present your dog with this season—because you’re not a regular dog mom, you’re a cool dog mom.