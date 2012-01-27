Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts for Everyone

If your beloved is more interested in finding the humor in life than dwelling on more serious issues, this selection of entertaining gifts is sure to please him or her this Valentine’s Day. If nothing else, one (or two!) of these funny gifts will serve as the perfect stress reliever for a spouse or partner who is simply spending too much time at the office. T

here’s something for everyone: The “You’re So Lucky To Have Me” mug will remind a devout coffee or tea drinker that they really lucked out in the love department by choosing you! Or, you could make him laugh with a comical jab at your own sleeping patterns with a set of cotton-blend pillowcases that highlight your hilariously disproportionate side of the bed. There’s even something for treating yourself to a little self-love this year with a book of funny, non-cheesy, affirmations. And, for those not in a romantic relationship, there’s a handful of gag gifts for your galentines, too. The “Mold the Perfect Man” ice tray is sure to have her giggling any time she reaches for a drink.

