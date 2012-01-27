Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts for Everyone
If your beloved is more interested in finding the humor in life than dwelling on more serious issues, this selection of entertaining gifts is sure to please him or her this Valentine’s Day. If nothing else, one (or two!) of these funny gifts will serve as the perfect stress reliever for a spouse or partner who is simply spending too much time at the office. T
here’s something for everyone: The “You’re So Lucky To Have Me” mug will remind a devout coffee or tea drinker that they really lucked out in the love department by choosing you! Or, you could make him laugh with a comical jab at your own sleeping patterns with a set of cotton-blend pillowcases that highlight your hilariously disproportionate side of the bed. There’s even something for treating yourself to a little self-love this year with a book of funny, non-cheesy, affirmations. And, for those not in a romantic relationship, there’s a handful of gag gifts for your galentines, too. The “Mold the Perfect Man” ice tray is sure to have her giggling any time she reaches for a drink.
Take Out Serving Bowl
The weekly takeout date night might be a beloved tradition, but it’s no secret that it’s not the healthiest habit. For those who are trying to eat fewer greasy dishes (think delivery lo mein or large, cheesy pizzas), this takeout box-inspired porcelain serving bowl puts a new, healthier spin on the ritual. Serve everything from homemade noodles or General Tso’s chicken in the glossy box. Or, use it to serve up candies, chips, or pretzels the next time guests come over. It may look delicate, but it’s actually quite durable—it’s dishwasher-, microwave-, and oven-safe.
To buy: $8; cb2.com.
Affirmators!
Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be only about how much you love other people–why not treat yourself to a little self love? This book of affirmation cards–written by comedian Suzi Barrett–is a fun way to compliment yourself and start out each day with a boost of confidence. Because “even pessimists like a little positivity.”
To buy: $14; knockknockstuff.com.
World's Okayest Valentine T-Shirt
If sarcasm is your chosen love language, here's an ironic T-shirt that'll give your Valentine a chuckle and a much-deserved eye-roll (because you both know this isn't true: They're obviously the best Valentine ever—but of course you wouldn't just outright say so). Tons of versions of this gift exist, including World's Okayest Husband/Wife, Boyfriend/Girlfriend/Friend, and Fiance.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Porn for Women
There are no naked people in this hilarious book—just attractive men saying and doing all the things you’ve always wished they would in real life. There’s the man vacuuming the living room all by himself on the front cover and the photo of one guy saying “Ooh, look, the NFL playoffs are today. I bet we’ll have no trouble parking at the crafts fair.” It’s the ultimate fantasy book for women everywhere—who wouldn’t want to see a good-looking guy do mundane chores around the house? We can just imagine her going through the book with her friends during the next girls’ night for a good laugh.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
Fred & Friends Lil Winner 6-Ounce Sippy Cup
Don’t forget the kids this Valentine’s Day. It’s not a day reserved just for romantic love, of course. Reward your favorite tot with a golden sippy cup that’s shaped like a trophy. The cup features the words “First in Thirst” and “Most Valuable Baby,” so everyone knows who the real champ is. (Even if he doesn’t always finish his milk!) This may look way different than your average sippy cup, but it still has the same utility of an everyday one—the handles make it easy to hold and it comes with a removable spill-proof lid. Plus, it’s BPA-free, too.
To buy: $15; walmart.com.
Fred & Friends Chill Baby BPA Free 0-6 Months Pacifier
Who says a pacifier has to be dull and boring? Just think of all the hilarious photo opportunities you’ll have once you give your baby a binky that’s reminiscent of those toy lips found at party or novelty stores. You won’t need to tell her to pucker up for a photo to share with grandma or grandpa. Or, if you don’t have a little one in your own home, this is a unique and funny gift idea for your nephew or your friends’ kids—because quiet time doesn’t have to be quite so serious.
To buy: $10; niniandloli.com.
Pinch Provisions Airplane Mode Travel Kit
For the avid traveler, skip the big toiletry bag in a carry-on and opt for this tiny pouch that holds all the essentials. Tucked inside this little kit (it’s smaller than the palm of a hand) are 18 necessities to help anyone power through a flight—whether it’s just a puddle-jump, or a long 12-hour journey. During the flight, the gift recipient can take advantage of the ear buds and eye mask to get some much-needed sleep, plus use the hand lotion to deal with the dry air in the cabin. After the flight, they can use the breath drops, deodorant towelettes, and wrinkle remover to straighten up.
To buy: $24; revolve.com.
Couples Pillowcases
If you live with someone who’s always hogging the bed, let this set of pillowcases lay down some ground rules for you. Directional arrows relegate him to his side and—bonus!—you end up with a little extra room. These cutesy custom pillowcases are made to order right here in the United States and feature a shrink-proof blend of cotton and polyester. And the eco-friendly printing process (which permanently dyes the image into the fabric) leaves these cases feeling sumptuous. Bonus: The wrinkle-resistant crisp white fabric ensures they won’t sit on your ironing board for a week after they’ve been washed.
To buy: From $26; etsy.com.
Mold the Perfect Man Ice Tray
Yes, it is possible to mold your perfect man with this cute silicone ice tray. The retro packaging is sure to be appreciated by the design-loving partner in your life, while the descriptions of a perfect man inscribed on the front of the box will be admired by, well, just about anyone. If you’re hosting a Galentine’s Day party this year, welcome each guest with a drink containing one of these frozen muscle men floating inside. The box promises thess particular studs are frozen in time and never disappoint. If you are so inspired, a perfect man chocolate mold is also available for a comical dessert.
To buy: $14; amazon.com.
Grow a Boyfriend
This cute—and inexpensive—novelty item is the perfect add-on to a larger Valentine’s Day gift. The amusing product description suggests that you “Grow a Boyfriend that doesn’t fall asleep or play video games.” (Wouldn’t that be nice?) Once added to water, this “man” will grow up to six times his original size during the course of two to 72 hours. A Grow a Girlfriend version is available too, if you’d like to level the playing field. The good news: once they are removed from water they shrink, but can be enlarged again and again by re-submerging in water.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
Made With Love Sandwich Bags
What a convenient and adorable way to send your love off with a hand-packed lunch. These plastic zippered bags are the perfect size for storing a sandwich, snacks, or fruit. And, perhaps best of all, your sweetheart will get a mid-day reminder of your affection when they discover their lunch is encased in lipstick-print kiss bags. Each order includes 10 bags with pink kisses and 10 pouches with red smooches. To minimize waste and maximize enjoyment, you can even rinse them out and recycle them for the next day’s meal. The retro box is illustrated, too, so you won’t feel bad leaving it out on the counter after the morning rush.
To buy: $5; amazon.com.
Samurai Umbrella
Keep your fun-loving man armed and well protected from rain, sleet, and even hail. The large black umbrella features a long, sturdy strap for easy carrying (not unlike the real thing). At the first sight of rain, a quick release button sends this sword into action as a shield from the elements. This patent-pending design comes with a nylon scabbard and is attached to an otherwise simple umbrella, for the guy who with a buttoned-up exterior and a goofy personality. A mini version of the samurai umbrella is also available—and is more suitable for warding off occasional sprinkles.
To buy: $37; amazon.com.
Chit Chats Drink Markers
Bright silicone identifiers in a rainbow of six colors will help your party guests keep track of their cocktails, whether a wine glass or a beer bottle. The quirky stickers can be used over and over again—despite being dishwasher safe! They can also be used as conversation starters at a dinner party or cocktail gathering. With sayings such as “I’m Totally Into____” and “I’m Giving Up____”, it couldn’t be easier to break the ice. A black pen is even included for your convenience. The set of 48 stickers work on glass, ceramic, or smooth plastic to ensure your drink won’t stray far again.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Love Lotto
With these romantic scratch-and-win lottery tickets, you won’t just be competing for a few dollars—you’ll be rewarding each other with an array of affectionate redeemable tokens. Tickets such as “Show Me The Love” and “Seven Minutes in Heaven” will likely recall the curious innocence of middle school party games (but just a word of warning—the publisher suggests a minimum age of 13). Each paperback book contains 100 tickets and is pocket-sized, making them easy to stow in a drawer when relaxing at home or tucked in a purse for a little entertainment during dinner out. You can even tuck one into each other’s bags in the morning for a cute mid-day surprise that’s redeemable after five o’clock.
To buy: $10; barnesandnoble.com.