31 Unique Birthday Gifts for Kids
Need some creative birthday gift ideas? Check out these fun and affordable picks for kids of all ages.
Green Egg Skier
Hitting the slopes? Probably more like infant-in-training. This hand-stitched 100 percent cotton onesie is a comfortable and fun way to show team spirit.
To buy: $32, thegreeneggshop.com.
Rainbow Bike Light
Make sure Junior's bike is safe to ride if he's making his way home after dusk. Simply attach this LED light to the spokes of the bike and let traffic know who's coming.
To buy: $18, llbean.com.
SKYLTA Children's Market Stand
Move over lemonade stand, this (cardboard) post is selling fresh fruit and veggies. A gift that’s as fun to play as it is to put together (thanks to the tool-free assembly!).
To buy: $15, ikea.com for store locations.
Spec-Tacular Spectacles
Whether it’s dress up time or photo fun, choose one of the seven designs (pink smiley, blue owl) for creating hilarious faces. Made of poly felt and flexible plastic, the kids won’t want to take them off.
To buy: $10 each, landofnod.com.
Animal Balance Erasers
One wild pile-up: These artsy erasers are as functional as they are adorable.
To buy: $9, amazon.com.
Pop Top Rockets
Houston, we’re having soooo much fun. By simply adding water, your mini mad scientist will launch rockets and learn about chemical reactions.
To buy: $24, amazon.com.
Little Hip Squeaks Leggings
For the little girl experimenting with a hip new style: These super skinny leggings feature an exclusive hand-drawn design and come in bright and modern colors.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Lite Brite
A classic that'll never go out of style. Let your little Picasso create designs with the multicolored pegs. When the backlight is turned on, her masterpiece shines through.
To buy: $18, amazon.com.
The Pocket Scavenger
An adventurous hunt that involves searching for over 70 treasures. This pocket-sized book features additional activities including hunts based around the alphabet, sounds, and more.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Do Art Travel Easel
An easy-to-pack art studio built for creating masterpieces on the go. This storage case is fully loaded with three surfaces (chalkboard, whiteboard, drawing easel), beeswax crayons, markers, sharpener, and more.
To buy: $28, amazon.com.
Ice Cream Jump Rope
We all jump for ice cream! This wood-handled exercise rope is a sweet treat for those playground playdates.
To buy: $12, seedling.com.
World Playground Ball
Junior will learn all about world geography (the continents and the animals that roam the planet) while playing a competitive game of kickball.
To buy: For a similar product, $15, go to amazon.com.
Fried Egg and Pan Set
For the mini chef who likes his eggs sunnyside up, this hardwood, non-toxic set comes with frying pan, spatula, and fried egg made for flipping.
To buy: For a similar product, $20, go to amazon.com.
Cats vs. Dogs Tic Tac Toe
Wondering whether it's the dog or the cat that rules your home? Get three in a row to find out. The wooden game has nine playing pieces and a box that doubles as the game board.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Construction Worker Play Set
Time to get to work with this role-playing set. Put on the reflective vest and hardhat, and join the crew to fix the house or repair the mailbox.
To buy: $30, chasing-fireflies.com.
Melissa and Doug License Plate Travel Game
Heading on a road trip? Keep the kids entertained, engaged, and on the lookout for license plates from all 50 states. Want them to follow the route, the easy-to-flip makes it easy to follow along in the way, way back.
To buy: $27, target.com.
Elemental Blocks
From aluminum to zinc, a creative way to learn about the the elements on 20 brightly colored wooden blocks. Each block has all the information for six elements from the table.
To buy: $38, unclegoose.com.
The World of Photography for Children
Let your little one learn about what it takes to be behind the lens. Explore the art of photography with a guide to composition, storytelling, and lighting for kids that's illustrated and written with a kid-friendly voice.
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
Doodle Track Race Car
This race car is ready for any course you, um, draw. Make a thick black line (with the washable marker included) and the car will follow the path you create. Includes race car, washable marker, decals, playmat track, and instructions.
To buy: $17, amazon.com.
Tropical Trio Baby Socks
Goldfish, alligator, flamingo, oh my! Take your baby for a crawl on the wild side with these colorful, animal-inspired socks.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Stay-Put Bath Stacker
Have twice the fun in the tub with this starfish stacker, which can float around or adhere to tub floor or walls.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Monster Storage Bin
Don’t let your storage be blah. The mouth on this bin opens wide for big smiles and easy stuffing while the rope handles are perfect for a hug.
To buy: $30, pkolino.com.
Bear Mobile
Send your little honey to bed with sweet dreams. This mobile features felt bears and honeybees and is sure to be just right for soothing your babe to sleep.
To buy: For a similar product, $59, go to amazon.com.
Personalized Labels
Durable enough to endure the dishwasher and microwave; cool enough (by tween standards) to pop on lunch gear, sporting equipment, notebooks, and more. Pick one of six designs for personalizing your kid's gear.
To buy: $33, garnethill.com.
Girls’ Glitter Pencil Case
Perfect for stashing pens, pencils, paperclips, and other school essentials, this case will keep her organized and oh-so-glamorous.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Boys Glow in the Dark Sleep Set
Are you afraid of the dark? With these glow-in-the-dark jammies you won’t need to be. The pajama set shows the galaxy and constellations on a super soft cotton backdrop.
To buy: For a similar product, $50, go to jcrew.com.
Squigz Starter Kit
Creative minds will have a blast building with these colorful rubber toys that stick to any surface (bathtub tiles, desktops, windows), which really means creating on the go.
To buy: $22, amazon.com.
BrickStix
Your little Lego lovers can now bring their creations to life with these reusable and restickable cling decals, which are available for all types of themes like space, rescue, pets, and more.
To buy: $6, brickstix.com.
Paint, Paint Kit
These botanical paints not only brighten up any work of art, they are naturally scented, so your picture will smell just as fresh.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.