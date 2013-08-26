31 Unique Birthday Gifts for Kids

By Victoria Mechler
Updated August 29, 2014
Tara Donne
Surprising picks you can wrap up for the next party.
Happy Birthday!

Tara Donne

Need some creative birthday gift ideas? Check out these fun and affordable picks for kids of all ages.

Green Egg Skier

thegreeneggshop.com

Hitting the slopes? Probably more like infant-in-training. This hand-stitched 100 percent cotton onesie is a comfortable and fun way to show team spirit.

To buy: $32, thegreeneggshop.com.

Rainbow Bike Light

paper-source.com

Make sure Junior's bike is safe to ride if he's making his way home after dusk. Simply attach this LED light to the spokes of the bike and let traffic know who's coming.

To buy: $18, llbean.com.

SKYLTA Children's Market Stand

ikea.com

Move over lemonade stand, this (cardboard) post is selling fresh fruit and veggies. A gift that’s as fun to play as it is to put together (thanks to the tool-free assembly!).

To buy: $15, ikea.com for store locations.

Spec-Tacular Spectacles

landofnod.com

Whether it’s dress up time or photo fun, choose one of the seven designs (pink smiley, blue owl) for creating hilarious faces. Made of poly felt and flexible plastic, the kids won’t want to take them off.

To buy: $10 each, landofnod.com.

Animal Balance Erasers

momastore.org

One wild pile-up: These artsy erasers are as functional as they are adorable.

To buy: $9, amazon.com.

Pop Top Rockets

stevespanglerscience.com

Houston, we’re having soooo much fun. By simply adding water, your mini mad scientist will launch rockets and learn about chemical reactions.

To buy: $24, amazon.com.

Little Hip Squeaks Leggings

littlehipsqueaks.com

For the little girl experimenting with a hip new style: These super skinny leggings feature an exclusive hand-drawn design and come in bright and modern colors.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

Lite Brite

blueribbongeneralstore.net

A classic that'll never go out of style. Let your little Picasso create designs with the multicolored pegs. When the backlight is turned on, her masterpiece shines through.

To buy: $18, amazon.com.

The Pocket Scavenger

fatbraintoys.com

An adventurous hunt that involves searching for over 70 treasures. This pocket-sized book features additional activities including hunts based around the alphabet, sounds, and more.

To buy: $10, amazon.com.

Do Art Travel Easel

fabercastell.com

An easy-to-pack art studio built for creating masterpieces on the go. This storage case is fully loaded with three surfaces (chalkboard, whiteboard, drawing easel), beeswax crayons, markers, sharpener, and more.

To buy: $28, amazon.com.

Ice Cream Jump Rope

giggle.com

We all jump for ice cream! This wood-handled exercise rope is a sweet treat for those playground playdates.

To buy: $12, seedling.com.

World Playground Ball

landofnod.com

Junior will learn all about world geography (the continents and the animals that roam the planet) while playing a competitive game of kickball.

To buy: For a similar product, $15, go to amazon.com.

Fried Egg and Pan Set

acorntoyshop.com

For the mini chef who likes his eggs sunnyside up, this hardwood, non-toxic set comes with frying pan, spatula, and fried egg made for flipping.

To buy: For a similar product, $20, go to amazon.com.

Cats vs. Dogs Tic Tac Toe

perpetualkid.com

Wondering whether it's the dog or the cat that rules your home? Get three in a row to find out. The wooden game has nine playing pieces and a box that doubles as the game board.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

Construction Worker Play Set

chasing-fireflies.com

Time to get to work with this role-playing set. Put on the reflective vest and hardhat, and join the crew to fix the house or repair the mailbox.

To buy: $30, chasing-fireflies.com.

Melissa and Doug License Plate Travel Game

jcpenney.com

Heading on a road trip? Keep the kids entertained, engaged, and on the lookout for license plates from all 50 states. Want them to follow the route, the easy-to-flip makes it easy to follow along in the way, way back.

To buy: $27, target.com.

Elemental Blocks

unclegoose.com

From aluminum to zinc, a creative way to learn about the the elements on 20 brightly colored wooden blocks. Each block has all the information for six elements from the table.

To buy: $38, unclegoose.com.

The World of Photography for Children

shopping.ipc.org

Let your little one learn about what it takes to be behind the lens. Explore the art of photography with a guide to composition, storytelling, and lighting for kids that's illustrated and written with a kid-friendly voice.

To buy: $14, amazon.com.

Doodle Track Race Car

museumstore.sfmoma.org

This race car is ready for any course you, um, draw. Make a thick black line (with the washable marker included) and the car will follow the path you create. Includes race car, washable marker, decals, playmat track, and instructions.

To buy: $17, amazon.com.

Tropical Trio Baby Socks

uncommongoods.com

Goldfish, alligator, flamingo, oh my! Take your baby for a crawl on the wild side with these colorful, animal-inspired socks.

To buy: $15, amazon.com.

Stay-Put Bath Stacker

skihop.com

Have twice the fun in the tub with this starfish stacker, which can float around or adhere to tub floor or walls.

To buy: $15, amazon.com.

Monster Storage Bin

pkolino.com

Don’t let your storage be blah. The mouth on this bin opens wide for big smiles and easy stuffing while the rope handles are perfect for a hug.

To buy: $30, pkolino.com.

Bear Mobile

3sprouts.com

Send your little honey to bed with sweet dreams. This mobile features felt bears and honeybees and is sure to be just right for soothing your babe to sleep.

To buy: For a similar product, $59, go to amazon.com.

Personalized Labels

garnethill.com

Durable enough to endure the dishwasher and microwave; cool enough (by tween standards) to pop on lunch gear, sporting equipment, notebooks, and more. Pick one of six designs for personalizing your kid's gear.

To buy: $33, garnethill.com.

Girls’ Glitter Pencil Case

jcrew.com

Perfect for stashing pens, pencils, paperclips, and other school essentials, this case will keep her organized and oh-so-glamorous.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

Boys Glow in the Dark Sleep Set

jcrew.com

Are you afraid of the dark? With these glow-in-the-dark jammies you won’t need to be. The pajama set shows the galaxy and constellations on a super soft cotton backdrop.

To buy: For a similar product, $50, go to jcrew.com.

Lunch Bag

fluf.ca

Built for the hero in your household: Made of 100% organic cotton, this tote is fierce enough to toss in the wash if anything spills, and the interior has a food-safe lining.

To buy: $19.50, fluf.ca.

Squigz Starter Kit

fatbraintoys.com

Creative minds will have a blast building with these colorful rubber toys that stick to any surface (bathtub tiles, desktops, windows), which really means creating on the go.

To buy: $22, amazon.com.

BrickStix

brickstix.com

Your little Lego lovers can now bring their creations to life with these reusable and restickable cling decals, which are available for all types of themes like space, rescue, pets, and more.

To buy: $6, brickstix.com.

Paint, Paint Kit

moolka.com

These botanical paints not only brighten up any work of art, they are naturally scented, so your picture will smell just as fresh.

To buy: $20, amazon.com.

