Creative Gifts for Teenagers and Tweens

Whether they are on the brink of just being “tweens,” are right smack in the middle of teen hood, or are about to graduate high school and leave that period of their life behind (yes, you’re allowed to breathe a sigh of relief), teenagers are notoriously hard to buy for at any point. There’s always some reason why that present is met with a shrug and a murmured thanks, then promptly put high on a shelf. Maybe your gift just went out of style (don’t blink, you’ll miss the latest craze). Perhaps it’s too young for them. Or it could be that it’s simply not “cool” enough by their standards. We get it: it can be hard to win in this department. So our editors channeled their inner teen spirits to find the best gifts for teens and tweens that are available on the Internet. That’s right—there’s no need to settle for writing another check and sticking it in a card this year. From faux-fur sleeping bags perfect for all night movie marathons and the makeup kit to end all makeup kits (it has more than 100 shades for less than $40) to Instagram photo books that show off those selfie skills and a velcro emoji beanie, we’re certain at least some of these holiday finds will hit. But, if you get to the end and still feel totally stumped, there are hundreds of other gifts to choose from in our other holiday gift guides. See? We’d never leave you hanging.