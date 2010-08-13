Crowd-Pleasing Favors
Build-it-Yourself Truck
Kids can assemble and decorate trucks made from natural-wood parts. Trains and tugboats are also available; crayons not included.
To buy: $4 per truck, maplelandmark.com.
“Talking” Hand Tattoos
Eight adorable animals designed to (temporarily) grace the side of a hand, then “talk,” sock puppet-style.
To buy: $7 for a box of eight, stubbypencilstudio.com.
Ticklish Potted Plant
Plant the included mimosa seeds and in three weeks enjoy a nonscary version of the Venus flytrap. (Leaves close up after being touched.)
To buy: $33 for six kits, onlinesciencemall.com.
Astronaut Ice Cream
Ready-to-eat, freeze-dried bars of Neapolitan by the same company that manufactures food for NASA’s space-shuttle missions.
To buy: $2 each, funkyfoodshop.com.
Customized Beaded Bracelets
Because making jewelry with your name on it is a rite of passage. (And it’s time to move on from those Silly Bandz.)
To buy: $16 for a 12-bracelet kit (includes cording), beadbee.com.
Days-of-the-Week Faux Mustaches
Replace milk mustaches with stick-on versions, then encourage kids to stroke the ends as if they’re devising an evil master plan.
To buy: $6 for a sheet of seven, mcphee.com.
Thumb-Wrestling Ring
Let’s get ready to thumble! You can’t help but give two you-know-whats up to this clever hand-size adaptation of the real-deal ring.
To buy: $7, perpetualkid.com.
Personalized Canvas Totes
Kids will be so engrossed in their custom designs, they’ll hardly notice the birthday cake.
To buy: $40 for 24 bags, 1,000 felt letters, and 24 paint pens: orientaltrading.com.
Star WarsPens
“Luke, I am your favor.” Connect the included Lego pieces to form a far-out and functional nod to the movie. Also comes in R2D2.
To buy: $7 per pen, thinkgeek.com.