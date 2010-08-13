Crowd-Pleasing Favors

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Levi Brown
Affordable takeaways that go beyond the ordinary… and immediately disposable. Even better? Many of these items can double as activities.
Build-it-Yourself Truck

Kids can assemble and decorate trucks made from natural-wood parts. Trains and tugboats are also available; crayons not included.

To buy: $4 per truck, maplelandmark.com.

“Talking” Hand Tattoos

Eight adorable animals designed to (temporarily) grace the side of a hand, then “talk,” sock puppet-style.

To buy: $7 for a box of eight, stubbypencilstudio.com.

Ticklish Potted Plant

Plant the included mimosa seeds and in three weeks enjoy a nonscary version of the Venus flytrap. (Leaves close up after being touched.)

To buy: $33 for six kits, onlinesciencemall.com.

Astronaut Ice Cream

Ready-to-eat, freeze-dried bars of Neapolitan by the same company that manufactures food for NASA’s space-shuttle missions.

To buy: $2 each, funkyfoodshop.com.

Customized Beaded Bracelets

Because making jewelry with your name on it is a rite of passage. (And it’s time to move on from those Silly Bandz.)

To buy: $16 for a 12-bracelet kit (includes cording), beadbee.com.

Days-of-the-Week Faux Mustaches

Replace milk mustaches with stick-on versions, then encourage kids to stroke the ends as if they’re devising an evil master plan.

To buy: $6 for a sheet of seven, mcphee.com.

Thumb-Wrestling Ring

Let’s get ready to thumble! You can’t help but give two you-know-whats up to this clever hand-size adaptation of the real-deal ring.

To buy: $7, perpetualkid.com.

Personalized Canvas Totes

Kids will be so engrossed in their custom designs, they’ll hardly notice the birthday cake.

To buy: $40 for 24 bags, 1,000 felt letters, and 24 paint pens: orientaltrading.com.

Star WarsPens

“Luke, I am your favor.” Connect the included Lego pieces to form a far-out and functional nod to the movie. Also comes in R2D2.

To buy: $7 per pen, thinkgeek.com.

