8 Creative Children’s Party Favors

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Beau Coup
Send young guests home with a memorable takeaway that won’t drive parents crazy.
Mini Classic Gum-Ball Machine

Beau Coup

It looks like the real thing, only smaller. The 30 mini gum balls it comes with should last the average child, oh, about two days. (For ages 3 and up.)

To buy: $3.50, beau-coup.com.

Customized Coloring Books

Frecklebox.com

Choose your party theme (princesses, monsters) and a coloring book to match, personalized with the name of the guest of honor.

To buy: $7 each, frecklebox.com.

Origami Kit

Finger Magic

For a favor that’s also a party activity, these paper-folding kits come with detailed instructions for making six animals.


To buy: $35 per kit (with supplies for six kids), etsy.com (click on bottom image).

Treasure Boxes

Oriental Trading

A good pirate knows no booty is safe without a well-made chest. Paint these wooden boxes, then hunt for treasure while they dry.


To buy: $20 for a dozen boxes, orientaltrading.com.

Personalized Chocolate Bars

Favor Affair

Unwrap a Hershey’s candy bar with your child’s name and one of 69 designs, from farm animals to Cinderella.

To buy: $23 for a dozen bars, favoraffair.com.

Manicure Set

Favor Affair

This cute five-piece kit comes in a black patent-leather purse that is perfect for budding beauty queens after a spa-day party.

To buy: $5 each, favoraffair.com.

Seed Packets

Beau Coup

Customize packets of wildflower seeds with the date and the name of the birthday girl or boy.

To buy: $1.70 each (with a minimum order of 25), beau-coup.com.

Flexible Wax Sticks

Bendaroos

These gummy sticks twist to form any imaginable shape―just be prepared to help with a Transformers replica.


To buy: $20 for a kit of 500 (keep the extras for rainy days), bendaroos.com.

By Real Simple