8 Creative Children’s Party Favors
Mini Classic Gum-Ball Machine
It looks like the real thing, only smaller. The 30 mini gum balls it comes with should last the average child, oh, about two days. (For ages 3 and up.)
To buy: $3.50, beau-coup.com.
Customized Coloring Books
Choose your party theme (princesses, monsters) and a coloring book to match, personalized with the name of the guest of honor.
To buy: $7 each, frecklebox.com.
Origami Kit
For a favor that’s also a party activity, these paper-folding kits come with detailed instructions for making six animals.
To buy: $35 per kit (with supplies for six kids), etsy.com (click on bottom image).
Treasure Boxes
A good pirate knows no booty is safe without a well-made chest. Paint these wooden boxes, then hunt for treasure while they dry.
To buy: $20 for a dozen boxes, orientaltrading.com.
Personalized Chocolate Bars
Unwrap a Hershey’s candy bar with your child’s name and one of 69 designs, from farm animals to Cinderella.
To buy: $23 for a dozen bars, favoraffair.com.
Manicure Set
This cute five-piece kit comes in a black patent-leather purse that is perfect for budding beauty queens after a spa-day party.
To buy: $5 each, favoraffair.com.
Seed Packets
Customize packets of wildflower seeds with the date and the name of the birthday girl or boy.
To buy: $1.70 each (with a minimum order of 25), beau-coup.com.
Flexible Wax Sticks
These gummy sticks twist to form any imaginable shape―just be prepared to help with a Transformers replica.
To buy: $20 for a kit of 500 (keep the extras for rainy days), bendaroos.com.