29 Birthday Gift Ideas for Kids
Crayon Rocks
For those who refuse to stay within the lines: nontoxic crayons (made from soybeans!) in super-saturated colors. Bag available in muslin cotton or red velvet.
To buy: $10 for a bag of 16 colors, amazon.com.
Car Carrier & Cars Wooden Toy Set
This wooden rig’s lowering ramp is wheely cool.
To buy: $16 for a carrier and four cars, amazon.com.
Modarri Build Your Toy Car Kit
Keep kids from excessive screen time with these finger-powered toy cars that fuel creativity. Each battery-free Modarri car comes equipped with high-quality parts, and when paired together, three cars can be designed over 35,000 different ways.
To buy: $60; amazon.com.
Mustache Bandages
Perfect for boo-boos. And secret agents.
To buy: For a similar product, $10 for 15, go to amazon.com.
Space Phone
Channel signals from outer space by strumming fingers along the connecting coil to create otherworldly sounds.
To buy: $9, incrediblescience.com.
Personalized Vintage-Style Bookplates
So no one will ever again swipe her copy of Ramona Quimby, Age 8.
To buy: $18 for 24, oiseaux.etsy.com.
Kid Made Modern Block Party Kit
Todd Oldham turns design over to the kids with this set of 15 blank wooden blocks, 20 paints, and two brushes.
To buy: For a similar product: $20; amazon.com.
Balloon Powered Vehicle Set
Ready to blow and go: This set includes two balloon helicopters, two balloon racers, and 31 rocket balloons, plus a pump.
To buy: $17, amazon.com.
Mirrycle Incredibell Jellibell
The Incredibell Jellibell gives kids a gee-whiz view of its inner workings. Five colors available.
To buy: $11.50, amazon.com.
Classic-Lit Board Books
Little Master Shakespeare, Little Miss Brontë, and Little Miss Austen in charming, drool-resistant editions.
To buy: $8, amazon.com.
Free Play Magnatab
The Etch A Sketch for Generation Z: Kids use the magnetic stylus to pick up beads and create pictures.
To buy: $22, uncommongoods.com.
Pick-Up Sticks
A game that, if played until the end, will leave nothing left for clean up.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Classic Alphabets With Cart
Once she knows her ABC's, it’ll be time to take her routine on the road.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Eni Puzzle
For those who grew up loving Rubix, this should be your go-to gift. A stimulating orb that challenges little fingers to line up coordinating colors.
To buy: $18, amazon.com.
Pick a Pencil
More than two weeks worth of pencils in bright hues with unpredictable sayings to match your youngster's changing moods. Choose from Oh Happy Day, I’m Kind of a Big Deal, Adventure Awaits, and more.
To buy: $13 for 12, etsy.com.
Personalized Notebook
Taking notes with supplies he can really call his own.
To buy: For a similar product: $5; potterybarnkids.com.
EKORRE
New walker in the house? Steady those wobbly feet with a push toy that’s made for little legs.
To buy: For a similar product: $25; ikea.com.
Captain Charlie Hat and Beard
Beware: There’s a pirate in your playroom. It needn’t be Halloween for kids to dress in creative diguises.
To buy: For a similar product: $35; amazon.com.
Bubbles
The best part about this set of bathtime bubbles? They'll stick around. A colorful assortment of suction cup toys for popping on tub edges—or bathing buddies.
To buy: For a similar product: $12; amazon.com.
Dancing Alligator
An eco-friendly traveling companion for the little guy who started taking those first few steps.
To buy: $22.50; amazon.com.
Nest and Stack Buckets
Multicolored buckets that can stack up to three feet tall.
To buy: $31, amazon.com.
Green Toys Planting Kit
Let her watch her garden grow: A starter kit for the kid with the green thumb, which includes a recycled plastic pot, organic sunflower seeds, and easy to follow planting instructions.
To buy: For a similar product: $18; amazon.com.
Boys’ Double Stripe Bow Tie
Just like Dad's stylish duds: Add tangerine and turquoise stripes to the little man's ensemble.
To buy: For a similar product, $15, go to macys.com.
Shaving in the Tub
He may not have Dad's facial hair, but he'll have his grooming tools (comb, shaving brush, play razor) for starting a regular morning routine.
To buy: $22, amazon.com.
Adventure Raft
Made of real tree branches, this raft can handle rolling on roads and floating down rivers (or in soapy bath waters).
To buy: $18, rompstore.com.
Assorted Hexbug Nano
Spotted: Unexpected creatures crawling around the sandbox. Little diggers will be delighted to find this colorful assortment of battery operated bugs that respond to both touch and sound.
To buy: $5, buildingblockstoys.com.
John Deere Fishing Pole
Go fishing without heading outdoors. This set comes with magnetic fish and an extendable rod that has sound effects of water splashing.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
Starry Styling Kit
For the little lady who loves to give her doll a new 'do, this easy-to-tote pouch comes with all of the necessary primping tools claw clips, hairbands, elastics, and more.
To buy: $32, amazon.com.
Friendship Bracelet Kit
This kit, which includes 12 colored yarns, colored safety pins, and instruction booklet for creating five designs, will keep her fingers busy for hours. Proof will be on her well-accessorized wrists.
To buy: $9, amazon.com.