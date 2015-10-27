24 Luxury Gifts for Men

Whether you’ve known him for years and years or your relationship is just blossoming, finding a gift that feels both useful and thoughtful can seem like an insurmountable chore—especially when he’s the type of guy who seems to have, well, just about everything under the sun. If he already owns all things practical (tools, barware, and dapper accessories), you couldn’t possibly get him another silk tie, and something funny (a beer snob glass, a pair of avocado socks, and more) simply doesn’t seem like enough for such a big holiday, these options may just do the trick. You might have to spend a little bit extra this year to find something truly luxurious, but he’s more than worth it—right? This list has a little something for men with a wide variety of interests. Tech lover? Turn his world upside-down (literally) with a virtual reality headset. Always running from appointment to appointment (and then back again)? Make sure he never misses another meeting with a handsome black watch that also adds style points (win-win!). Spends Saturday afternoons on the links with his buddies? Make sure he wins the next round by giving him a device that measures the effectiveness of his swing. Or, if it seems like he has to work around the clock, give him a unique candle that smells of sweet tobacco to make his office a bit more comfortable during those late nights. No matter what you choose, he’s sure to love it (it’s from you, after all).