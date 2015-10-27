24 Luxury Gifts for Men
Whether you’ve known him for years and years or your relationship is just blossoming, finding a gift that feels both useful and thoughtful can seem like an insurmountable chore—especially when he’s the type of guy who seems to have, well, just about everything under the sun. If he already owns all things practical (tools, barware, and dapper accessories), you couldn’t possibly get him another silk tie, and something funny (a beer snob glass, a pair of avocado socks, and more) simply doesn’t seem like enough for such a big holiday, these options may just do the trick. You might have to spend a little bit extra this year to find something truly luxurious, but he’s more than worth it—right? This list has a little something for men with a wide variety of interests. Tech lover? Turn his world upside-down (literally) with a virtual reality headset. Always running from appointment to appointment (and then back again)? Make sure he never misses another meeting with a handsome black watch that also adds style points (win-win!). Spends Saturday afternoons on the links with his buddies? Make sure he wins the next round by giving him a device that measures the effectiveness of his swing. Or, if it seems like he has to work around the clock, give him a unique candle that smells of sweet tobacco to make his office a bit more comfortable during those late nights. No matter what you choose, he’s sure to love it (it’s from you, after all).
Laptop Screen & Keyboard Surrounds
His laptop may not be made out of wood but he can pretend it is with these sleek wraps designed by Toast. Choose from walnut, ash, bamboo, or ebony, and then apply the decals just like stickers! This set is made to fit around the keyboard and screen of the 13-inch Apple Macbook Air, the Chromebook Pixel ½, and the Microsoft Surface Book. It makes a boring laptop look and feel posh. Something else to feel good about? Your purchase supports a company that designs and manufactures all of its products in the United States, uses 100 percent renewable energy, and donates 1 percent of its sales to charity.
To buy: $48, ahalife.com.
Gents Tape Measure
Who said tools have to be ugly? This well-designed tape measure expands to ten feet (showing both inches and centimeters) and is encased in a handsome stainless steel case. Whether he uses it for household chores, his carpentry hobby, or his job as an architect, its sleek case means there’s no need to keep this tape measure out of eyesight. At just 2.6 inches in diameter, the tiny but mighty tool fits in pockets without excess bulk for easy transport. A forewarning: Once he has a tool this cool in hand, he’ll probably want a whole set to match.
To buy: $38, lumens.com.
Deluxe Wine Breather Carafe
Turn your guy into your own private sommelier (or at least let him fake it) with this beautiful carafe from the Danish brand Menu. Simply attach the silicone-lined opening of the carafe to the top of an open bottle. Tip upside down to add ten times more oxygen to the wine as it passes through the decanter. He can serve directly from the carafe or tip it over once more to put the wine back in the bottle and aerate further. The streamlined design makes the carafe an intriguing kitchen accent piece when it’s not in use. Choose from brass or stainless steel to match the rest of his bar accessories.
To buy: $80, ahalife.com.
Unisex Intrepid Backpack
For the guy who always has somewhere to be, this attractive pack from Sperry will be a welcome upgrade to his worn-out man purse. With an external zippered pocket that grants quick access to essentials and a fully padded interior pocket to house his laptop, any fashionable guy will appreciate this carryall. Made of blue nylon webbing and cotton canvas, the color will never go out of style. The shoulder straps are two inches wide and adjustable in length, from 15 inches to 35 inches, to fit a variety of body types. Whether he’s going to the office, the gym, or running errands, he won’t leave home without this carryall.
To buy: $50, sperry.com.
Samsung Gear Virtual Reality Headset
Got a techie on your gift list? Or a movie lover? Gamers, photographers, and adventure seekers alike are all itching to experience the wonders of VR firsthand, and this headset will turn his smartphone into a personal cinema that will bring his VR dreams to life with a wide field of view, precise head tracking, low latency, and a user-friendly touch pad. He’ll feel like he’s right in the middle of the action. To sweeten the deal, this Oculus-powered gear is eligible for Amazon Prime shipping. Compatible devices include the Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, Note 5, S6 Edge+, S6, and S6 Edge.
To buy: $100, amazon.com.
Sandalwood Shaving Soap With Wooden Bowl
Perfect for the guy who prides himself on his appearance… or the one with a calendar full of special occasions (hello, wedding season!). Turn his dreaded morning shave into a DIY spa experience with this rich, foamy soap from The Art of Shaving. The classic sandalwood aroma is just the icing on the cake. The synthetic-dye- and alcohol-free formula is loaded with moisturizing oils that help his razor glide smoothly across skin to prevent any bumps or irritation. And, perhaps a gift to you, the bathroom counter will have a better shot at staying clean, thanks to the smart teak bowl the soap comes with.
To buy: $50, theartofshaving.com.
‘Rope’ Poker Set
This double-deck poker set will appeal to card sharks and casual players alike. The cards rest in a stylish black leather box topped with a nickel-plated handle that mimics the shape of rope. The handsome handle has a slightly nautical vibe for those on your list who love the ocean and boating. In addition to his card skills, this box set will also step up his dÃ©cor game. At just 4 ¼ inches by 6 ¼ inches by 2 inches, these cards make for an attractive accent piece that won’t crowd the coffee table or bookshelf. Another bonus: Shipping is free.
To buy: $100, nordstrom.com.
Elkskin Suede Gloves
Protect his working hands this winter with gloves made from one of the most durable leathers available. Whether chopping wood to keep that fire roaring or shoveling the heavy snow from the sidewalk in front of your home, his hard labor should feel just a little more comfortable with medium weight elkskin shielding his palms. These handcrafted soft suede gloves keep fingers toasty, even when wet (unlike cow or pigskin). Another plus? It’s safe to wash them with mild soap and water. The gloves are available in sizes 7 to 12 and feature an elastic back to keep from slipping down his wrists.
To buy: $32, ahalife.com.
Men’s Charcoal Skincare Set
Designed for “the lumberjack with a luxurious side,” these coal-infused bath products should work wonders on his skin even if he’s just about as far from hipster as can be. Free of sodium lauryl sulfate and parabens, the products include plenty of moisturizing essential oils like tea tree, patchouli, and mint. They’re also made with herbs, clay, spices, and organic vegetable oils. Created by a couple in Austin, Texas (where it’s still handmade), the exfoliating set contains one body wash and two bar soaps, one of which is shaped like a camera.
To buy: $40 for a set, uncommongoods.com.
‘Executive’ USB Turntable
The man who has always refused to give up his giant record collection may reconsider when he sees this vintage-looking three-speed record player that converts music from vinyl to digital files. Either way, the Crosley Radio player, which is designed like a small suitcase, won’t take up too much space even if he does decide to hang on to those records. Plus, a top handle makes it easy to tote to picnics, vacation rentals, or outdoor events. Any music lover will enjoy its aesthetics, dual-functionality, and stereo speakers. The turntable includes a USB cable and software compatible with both PCs and Macs.
To buy: $360, amazon.com.
Arccos Driver Tracking System
The golf guy who has everything probably doesn’t have a driver tracking system yet. Now is your chance to surprise him with this system from Arccos Golf. The gadget uses GPS and Bluetooth technology to map shots to a bird’s eye view of the course he’s on. He can also capture and share his best drives with competitive buddies and join competitions within the app. Whether he’s just starting out or thinks he’s the next Tiger Woods, the tracker’s data can help improve his shots (and bragging rights). The sensor attaches to any driver grip and syncs with any iPhone or Android device.
To buy: $80, amazon.com.
Sweet Tobacco Candle
Whether he’s lounging in his favorite recliner binge-watching Netflix on a Sunday afternoon or burning the midnight oil to get those client reports finished in time for the big sales meeting, this uniquely scented candle will make the experience more enjoyable. The hand-poured natural soy candle comes in a 9-ounce glass jar that suits any decor and smells of sweet tobacco. Not sure he’ll go for that scent? Try sweet cinnamon bun, clean-smelling soft cotton, or freshly brewed coffee.
To buy: $16, candelles.etsy.com.
The Regimen Set
If client meetings have him packing up and jet setting from coast to coast on a weekly basis, he’ll be glad to have reliable grooming products to tuck into his dopp kit before he heads out. The set includes three soothing products to ensure he gets a clean shave every time: wild watermint gin face cleanser for dry to normal skin types, moisturizing cream to create a nice protective lather, and aftershave soother to lock in moisture and prevent razor burn. All three time-saving Blind Barber products come handsomely packaged in a reusable navy gift tin.
To buy: $58, nordstrom.com.
Golf Trunk Organizer
For the guy who has a standing tee time with his buddies on Saturday mornings, give him something he’ll surely find useful in more ways than one. This organizer provides a home for everything he needs while out on the course—shoes, tees, golf balls, spikes, and gloves. The top even has a vent to provide ventilation for his golf cleats. In case you haven’t already thought of this, the gift is also a treat for you—you won’t have to pretend you don’t see that heap of his golf items in the back of the car any longer.
To buy: $46, domino.com.
Manready Mercantile Tub Elixir Bubble Bath
The tub in that bathroom you recently renovated together is calling his name—and this sudsy bubble bath will make for a sweet, sweet ending to what was surely a very long day. The formaldehyde- and paraben-free formula includes only plant-based ingredients and essential oils, like geranium, rose, and lavender oils, for a supremely hydrating soak. The handsome bottle features a wax topper and a black label that looks smart on the countertop even when it’s not in use (though we are willing to bet that a relaxing bubble bath will become part of his nightly routine).
To buy: $28, bigelowchemists.com.
Scuff Mule Slipper
It’s time to say goodbye to his beloved, worn-out house slippers. With this cozy pair as a replacement, we have a feeling he won’t be too sad about swapping the old ones out. Suede outsoles mean they’re not quite fit for ducking outside to get the paper—especially on rainy days—but they do have enough traction to give him some grip indoors. Made of rich leather and plush, real fur from sheep or lamb from Europe or the United States, they’re both luxurious and comfy at the same time. Available in two colors: stout (dark brown) and black.
To buy: $90, uggaustralia.com.
Classic Liquor Decanter
For the guy who’s serious about his home bar (or has aspirations to build one), give him this elegant, hand-blown glass decanter. The sleek lines, heavy glass, and etched personalization ensures this piece of barware will stand the test of time in his collection. His taste in spirits may change, but he’ll never grow tired of pouring guests a tumbler of his favorite liquor in style. And for a personalized, classic touch, take advantage of the free laser-engraved monogram service. To really impress, gift it with a plated tray. After all, a container this handsome deserves something equally as impressive to sit on.
To buy: $69, markandgraham.com.
Multifunction Leather Strap Watch
Every guy needs an everyday timepiece, and this sleek neutral-toned one looks equally great paired with a suit and a tie as it does with jeans and a tee. The slim watch is made with a leather bracelet and a stainless steel caseback. Three hand movements on the face not only look sporty and cool, but they also make certain that he knows exactly what time it is, helping to ensure he gets to all of those appointments not a second past the hour (well, maybe not exactly, but it will certainly help) on the right day of the week.
To buy: $155, nordstrom.com.
The Art of Shaving Quartet of Shaving Essentials
All the tools he needs for a luxurious shave, all tucked into one attractive box. The set comes with two ounces of pre-shave oil to soften hair and prep skin, five ounces of shaving cream to protect his face from irritation and razor burn, just over three ounces of after-shave balm to hydrate, and a soft shaving brush. And since the products are all made without alcohol, harmful chemicals, and synthetic dyes and fragrances, they won’t irritate his skin. All products are made with blends of botanical ingredients and 100 percent pure essential oils, and are formulated without parabens, sulfates, or Phthalates.
To buy: $95, sephora.com.
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats2 Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Whether he is working out, commuting, or even just relaxing at home, these durable in-ear headphones are great for his on-the-go lifestyle—they’re not only lightweight, but also wireless, so he’ll never be fumbling with tangled cords again. Thanks to dual-driver acoustics and a rechargeable battery, up to six hours of incredible sound will always be right at his fingertips. Plus, the headphones come with an in-line mic and remote, so he can hop on a conference call between songs. Compatible with bluetooth devices within a 30-foot range. Available in three colors: black, red, and white.
To buy: $139, walmart.com.
Personalized BBQ Grill Tools
Any grill aficionado will be happy to have a set of professional-grade utensils at his disposal, especially one that leaves no question about to whom the set belongs. The zippered monogrammed carrying case will make him feel like an official grill master, while keeping everything in place. Inside, he’ll find all of the essential tools: a spatula, a BBQ fork, tongs, a basting brush, two skewers, and corn on the cob skewers. Most of the stainless steel and wood utensils feature a leather rope for convenient hanging, within reach, on the side of the grill.
To buy: $48, nordstrom.com.
Zip Pocket Leather Wash Bag
Help him keep his toiletries organized with this bag, whether it’s on the bathroom counter or in his suitcase. The leather exterior gives the piece an elevated look, while the polyester lining can be easily spot-cleaned. The extra front pocket adds more storage, while the top handle makes it easy to tote anywhere.
To buy: $115, tedbaker.com.
Amazon Echo
This voice-activated device is a speaker, an encyclopedia, a virtual assistant, and a remote control all in one. Not only can you listen to your favorite music and the latest audiobooks, but you can also ask it questions (everything from the weather and news to random facts), order a car through ride-sharing apps, set timers, shop through your Amazon Prime account, and turn on lights and other smart home devices. Choose from four sophisticated color options: twilight blue, heather gray, charcoal, and sandstone.
To buy: $100, amazon.com.
Mid-Century Box
He can organize and store his valuables in this handsome wood box with antique brass-finished accents. The mid-century-inspired catchall, which measures 10.5 inches wide, 7.5 inches deep, and five inches high, will sit pretty on his dresser and can hold everything from watches, cufflinks, tie clips, and more. A removable tray not only adds storage, but also keeps the smaller trinkets, like cufflinks, separate from bulkier items, like watches. There’s also an option to get it monogrammed (different monogram styles, font choices, and color selections available) for an extra fee. Also available in white or champagne lacquer.
To buy: $79, westelm.com.